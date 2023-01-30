2023 ACC Network Spring Football Coverage Plans

ACC spring football coverage throughout April on ACCN platforms

ACCN to carry Virginia’s Spring Game on April 15 as the Cavaliers make their first public appearance at Scott Stadium since November’s tragedy

ACC Network (ACCN), the 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, is the exclusive home for ACC football’s slate of spring games throughout April. ACCN will air Virginia’s Spring Game on Saturday, April 15 at 2 p.m. ET, as the Cavaliers make their first public appearance at Scott Stadium since November’s tragedy on Grounds.

ACCNX, the network’s digital platform available on the ESPN App, will carry the remaining spring football games over three weekends beginning Saturday, April 8. All spring football games on ACCNX will re-air this spring on ACCN.

Additional spring football programming and details, including Pro Day events, will be announced in the coming weeks.

2023 ACC Football Schedule

The 2023 ACC football schedule will be unveiled tonight during a two-hour special ACC Huddle: 2023 Football Schedule Reveal at 7 p.m. ET, exclusively on ACC Network. Jordan Cornette will host the two-hour special and will be joined by Roddy Jones, EJ Manuel and Mark Richt as they reveal each team’s schedule along with key matchups and weeks.

2023 ACC Spring Football on ACCN Platforms

Date Time (ET) Event Platform Sat, April 8 1 p.m. NC State Spring Game ACCNX Fri, April 14 TBD Miami Spring Game ACCNX Sat, April 15 11 a.m. Boston College Jay McGillis Memorial Spring Game ACCNX 1 p.m. Clemson Spring Game ACCNX 1 p.m. Georgia Tech White & Gold Spring Game ACCNX 1 p.m. Pitt Spring Game ACCNX 2 p.m. Virginia Spring Game ACCN 2 p.m. Wake Forest Spring Game ACCNX 3 p.m. North Carolina Spring Game ACCNX 3 p.m. Virginia Tech Spring Game ACCNX 4 p.m. Florida State Spring Showcase ACCNX Fri, April 21 7 p.m. Louisville Spring Game ACCNX 7 p.m. Syracuse Spring Game ACCNX Sat, April 22 2 p.m. Duke Blue & White Spring Game ACCNX

