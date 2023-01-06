2023 Australian Open Qualifiers to Stream Live Exclusively on ESPN+

Sunday, Jan. 8, to Wednesday, Jan. 11, starting at 6 p.m. ET

The Australian Open, tennis’ first major of 2023, begins Monday, Jan. 9, with three weeks of exclusive marathon daily coverage from ESPN platforms. All Australian Open 2023 qualifying matches will stream live exclusively on ESPN+ Sunday, Jan. 8, through Wednesday, Jan. 11, starting at 6 p.m. ET each night and continuing through the conclusion of play.

While the main draw gets underway in the U.S. on Sunday, Jan. 15, the lead-in week will offer fans the opportunity to see their favorite players up-close in practice, as well as follow the stars of the future as they battle it out to qualify for a chance at a Grand Slam title.

The qualifying competition will be thrilling with just eight spots in both the men’s and women’s draws available, and with both well-known talent and up and coming stars.

There will be three former AO semifinalists in action this year, Fernando Verdasco, who performed a memorable five-set thriller against Rafael Nadal in 2009, fan favorite Eugenie Bouchard, who reached the semifinals in 2014 and quarterfinals in 2015, and American Coco Vandeweghe, who made it to the semifinals in 2017.

Former top 20 player from Croatia, Ana Konjuh, China’s Wu Yibing who is rocketing up the rankings after years of injury concerns and rising Swiss star Dominic Stricker will also be part of the qualifying action. Some of the up and coming names to follow in 2023 include recent AO junior champions Clara Tauson (DEN), Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva(AND), Petra Marcinko (CRO) and Harold Mayot (FRA).