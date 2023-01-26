Australian Open 2023 Men’s Semifinals LIVE Tonight on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+

Tennis

Australian Open 2023 Men's Semifinals LIVE Tonight on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+

No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. No. 18 Karen Khachanov and No. 4 Novak Djokovic vs. Tommy Paul

Also Tonight Exclusively on ESPN+ Women’s Doubles Semifinals: No. 2 Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula vs. No. 10 Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara  

Every Match Streams Live on ESPN+ 

The Australian Open Men’s Semifinals will be LIVE tonight on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+. At 10:30 p.m. ET. No.3 Stefanos Tsitsipas takes on No. 18 Karen Khachanov and at 3:30 a.m. ET (early Friday morning) No. 4 Novak Djokovic plays Tommy Paul. The Khachanov-Tsitsipas match will be preceded at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN by a 30-minute pre-show. The Men’s Semifinals encore will air on ESPN2 Friday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. ET. ESPN+ continues to live stream every match in its entirety from all five courts starting at 8 p.m. ET.

In the first match, Russian Karen Khachanov heads into his second straight Major semifinal against Greece’s Tsitsipas, in his fourth Australian Open semifinal. The winner of today’s match will reach his first Australian Open final.

The second match features Djokovic, who has never lost when he’s reached this stage of the Australian Open and continues his quest for a 10th title in Melbourne. American opponent, Tommy Paul, finds himself in his first Major semifinal.

Chris Fowler and John McEnroe will call the first match with Darren Cahill courtside. The second semifinal will have Patrick McEnroe and Brad Gilbert in the booth with Cahill courtside again.

Other Action Tonight

ESPN+ will offer LIVE exclusive coverage of doubles, juniors, wheelchair, and legends matches from all five courts starting at 8 p.m. ET featuring tonight’s Mixed Doubles Final and the Women’s Doubles Semifinals with Americans No.2 Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula vs. No.10 Japan’s Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara.

2023 AUSTRALIAN OPEN (all times ET)

Date Time (ET) Platform(s) Event/Format
Thu., Jan 26 8 p.m. ESPN+ Mixed Doubles Final LIVE
10 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. ESPN Men’s Semifinals Pre-Show
10:25 p.m. – 2 a.m. ESPN Deportes Men’s Semifinal #1 (Spanish) LIVE
10:30 p.m. – 1 a.m. ESPN, ESPN+ Men’s Semifinal #1 LIVE
Fri, Jan 27 3:25 a.m. – 7 a.m. ESPN Deportes Men’s Semifinal #2 (Spanish) LIVE
3:30 a.m. – 6 a.m. ESPN, ESPN+ Men’s Semifinal #2 LIVE
2 p.m. – 5 p.m. ESPN2 Men’s Semifinals Encore
Sat, Jan 28

 

 

 

 3 a.m. – 3:30 a.m. ESPN Deportes Women’s Championship Pre-Show (Spanish)
3:30 a.m. – 5:30 a.m. ESPN, ESPN+ Women’s Championship LIVE
3:30 a.m. – 6 a.m. ESPN Deportes Women’s Championship (Spanish) LIVE
5:30 a.m. – 7:30 a.m. ESPN+ Men’s Doubles Championship LIVE
9 a.m. – 12 p.m. ESPN2 Women’s Championship Encore
11 p.m. – 1 p.m. ESPN+ Women’s Doubles Championship LIVE
Sun, Jan 29

 

 3 a.m. – 3:30 a.m. ESPN Deportes Men’s Championship Pre-Show (Spanish)
3:30 a.m. – 6:30 a.m. ESPN, ESPN+ Men’s Championship LIVE
3:30 a.m. – 7:30 a.m. ESPN Deportes Men’s Championship (Spanish) LIVE
9 a.m. – 1 p.m. ESPN2 Men’s Championship Encore
4 p.m. – 5 p.m. ABC Highlight Show
8 p.m. – 10 p.m. ESPN Deportes Men’s Championship Encore
9:30 p.m. – 1:30 a.m. ESPN2 Men’s Championship Encore
