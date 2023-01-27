Australian Open 2023 Women’s Championship LIVE Tonight on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+

No. 5 Aryna Sabalenka vs. No. 22 Elena Rybakina

Men’s Doubles Championship Live Exclusively on ESPN+ 

Every Match Streams Live on ESPN+ 

The Australian Open Women’s Championship will be decided LIVE late tonight (early Saturday morning) at 3:30 a.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+. The Women’s Championship encore will air on ESPN2 Saturday from 9 a.m. to Noon ET. ESPN+ continues to live stream every match in its entirety from Rod Laver Arena and Margaret Court Arena starting at 8 p.m. ET.

Wimbledon and US Open semifinalist Aryna Sabalenka has won all ten matches this season in straight sets and now becomes the fourth consecutive first-time slam finalist at the Australian Open since 2020. The 24-year-old will move to No. 2 in the WTA Rankings after the Australian Open, equaling her career-high position.

Twenty-three-year-old Elena Rybakina will become the first player representing Kazakhstan to reach the top 10. She is seeking her second Grand Slam singles title, having previously won at Wimbledon 2022. If she wins, she will become the youngest player to win the title at Wimbledon and Australian Open since 2008 (Sharapova).

Chris Fowler and Mary Joe Fernandez will call the match with Rennae Stubbs reporting courtside.

Other Action Tonight

ESPN+ will offer LIVE exclusive coverage of doubles, juniors, and wheelchair championships from all remaining courts starting at 8 p.m. ET.  At 5:30 a.m. ET Australians Rinky Hijikata and Jason Kubler will take on Hugo Nys and Jan Zielinski in the Men’s Doubles Championship.

Fans can sign-up for ESPN+ at any time at ESPN.comESPNPlus or on the ESPN App.

2023 AUSTRALIAN OPEN (all times ET)

Date Time (ET) Platform(s) Event/Format
Sat, Jan 28

 

 

 

 3 a.m. – 3:30 a.m. ESPN Deportes Women’s Championship Pre-Show (Spanish)
3:30 a.m. – 5:30 a.m. ESPN, ESPN+ Women’s Championship LIVE
3:30 a.m. – 6 a.m. ESPN Deportes Women’s Championship (Spanish) LIVE
5:30 a.m. – 7:30 a.m. ESPN+ Men’s Doubles Championship LIVE
9 a.m. – 12 p.m. ESPN2 Women’s Championship Encore
11 p.m. – 1 a.m. ESPN+ Women’s Doubles Championship LIVE
Sun, Jan 29

 

 3 a.m. – 3:30 a.m. ESPN Deportes Men’s Championship Pre-Show (Spanish)
3:30 a.m. – 6:30 a.m. ESPN, ESPN+ Men’s Championship LIVE
3:30 a.m. – 7:30 a.m. ESPN Deportes Men’s Championship (Spanish) LIVE
9 a.m. – 1 p.m. ESPN2 Men’s Championship Encore
4 p.m. – 5 p.m. ABC Highlight Show
8 p.m. – 10 p.m. ESPN Deportes Men’s Championship Encore
9:30 p.m. – 1:30 a.m. ESPN2 Men’s Championship Encore
