Australian Open 2023 Women’s Semifinals LIVE Late Tonight on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+

The Australian Open women’s semifinals will air LIVE late tonight (early Thursday morning) at 3:30 a.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+. The Women’s Semifinals encore will air on ESPN2 Thursday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. ET. ESPN+ continues to live stream every match in its entirety from all 8 courts starting at 7 p.m. ET.

Two Grand Slam champions will meet in the first match. Twenty-three-year-old Elena Rybakina from Kazakhstan and 2022 Wimbledon winner had yet to make the final four in Melbourne until now. She will face two-time Australian Open champion and three-time US Open finalist Victoria Azarenka who, at 33, looks to land her first major in 10 years.

The second match will pit former Wimbledon and US Open semifinalist Aryna Sabalenka against unseeded Magda Linette of Poland. Both are attempting to make the first major Final of their careers.

Chris Fowler will call the first match, working with Mary Joe Fernandez while Rennae Stubbs reports from courtside in Melbourne. The second semifinal will have Jason Goodall and Mary Joe Fernandez in the booth with Darren Cahill courtside. Chris McKendry will host the telecast in the studio with Brad Gilbert.

Other Action Tonight

2023 AUSTRALIAN OPEN (all times ET)