Big Monday and SEC/Big 12 Challenge Highlight ESPN’s Men’s College Hoops Schedule, Jan. 23-29

Big Monday franchise tips off its 37th season on ESPN

College GameDay Covered by State Farm heads to Knoxville Saturday

The 37th season of Big Monday begins tonight as ESPN’s industry leading men’s college basketball coverage continues this week with more than 200 matchups featuring 15 ranked teams in action. Games are available across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network (SECN), ACC Network (ACCN) and Longhorn Network (LHN), as well as Big 12 Now on ESPN+, ESPN3, ESPN+, SEC Network+ and ACCNX on the ESPN App.

Tonight’s season-opening Big Monday doubleheader features Virginia Tech hosting Duke at 7 p.m. ET, followed by No. 9 Kansas traveling to Waco to face No. 17 Baylor at 9 p.m. Dave O’Brien, Cory Alexander and Andraya Carter will have the call of Blue Devils-Hokies from Cassell Coliseum while Jon Sciambi, Jay Bilas and Kris Budden will be live from the Ferrell Center for the Jayhawks-Bears matchup.

College GameDay Covered by State Farm is headed to Knoxville, Tenn., this weekend for its first on-campus show of the season and third overall visit to the University of Tennessee (last January 2011). Host Rece Davis will be joined by analysts Jay Bilas, Seth Greenberg and LaPhonso Ellis for the one-hour live show on Saturday, Jan. 28 at 11 a.m. ET, at Thompson-Boling Arena ahead of the top-10 matchup and Sonic Blockbuster between No. 10 Texas and No. 4 Tennessee as part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge Presented by Continental Tire. (6 p.m., ESPN).

Saturday Primetime presented by John Deere features the second half of the Sonic Blockbuster SEC/Big 12 Challenge doubleheader as No. 9 Kansas faces Kentucky at Rupp Arena at 8 p.m. The game, slated for ESPN with the commentator crew of Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas and Holly Rowe, will also be delivered live in 4K resolution on DIRECTV, Comcast, YouTube TV, Altice and Verizon FiOS.

Schedule Highlights

The Super Tuesday presented by Progressive lineup on Jan. 24 features an ESPN doubleheader – Illinois at Ohio State (7 p.m.), followed by North Carolina at Syracuse (9 p.m.). Additionally, No. 12 Iowa State hosts No. 5 Kansas State at 9 p.m. on ESPNU.

Saturday Showcase tips at noon on Jan. 28, providing all-day hoops action to fans. The SEC/Big 12 Challenge features 10 games played on Saturday across ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU at noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. The Challenge field offers nine ranked teams between the two conferences, including the top-10 matchup between the Longhorns and Vols.

Ranked teams appearing on ESPN platforms this week: No. 2 Alabama, No. 3 Houston, No. 4 Tennessee, No. 5 Kansas State, No. 7 Virginia, No. 8 UCLA, No. 9 Kansas, No. 10 Texas, No. 11 TCU, No. 12 Iowa State, No. 15 Auburn, No. 17 Baylor, No. 20 Miami, No. 22 Saint Mary’s and No. 24 Clemson.

The schedule grid with commentator game assignments can be found here. The schedule including all events on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, ESPN3, ESPN+, SECN+ and ACCNX, can be found here.

Additional men’s college basketball updates will be forthcoming, and the schedule is subject to change. Please continue to check @ESPNPR and ESPN Press Room for more information.