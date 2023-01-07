ESPN Set for Extensive On-Site Studio Coverage in Los Angeles Surrounding the College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T

Over 30 hours of live studio programming to preview and analyze the CFP National Championship

College GameDay Built by The Home Depot among the many studio shows to originate from SoFi Stadium

Special Guests to include Seven-Time National Champion Head Coach Nick Saban, Ryan Day, Lincoln Riley and Super Bowl Champion Quarterback Matthew Stafford

ESPN’s expansive studio programming surrounding the College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T begins this weekend leading up to the showdown between TCU and Georgia on Monday, Jan. 9. ESPN platforms will present more than 30 hours of on-site analysis and exclusive access live from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles throughout the weekend as the Bulldogs and Horned Frogs prepare for the season finale. Championship Monday’s studio coverage begins at 5 a.m. ET and will continue past the trophy raising with close to 20 hours of coverage during the day.

College GameDay Live from the CFP National Championship

ESPN’s premier pregame show College GameDay Built by The Home Depot will be live from Los Angeles ahead of the big game from 5 – 7:30 p.m. on Championship Monday. Rece Davis leads the show in his eighth season as host and is joined at the desk by GameDay analysts Desmond Howard, Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso, Pat McAfee and Georgia great David Pollack. Reporters Jen Lada, Gene Wojciechowski and Jess Sims, along with college football insider Pete Thamel, round out the GameDay crew for the show’s Championship edition live inside SoFi Stadium.

Robert Griffin III and Tim Tebow will join the GameDay crew along with seven-time National Championship head coach Nick Saban (Alabama) while additional special guests will include Ryan Day (Ohio State), Lincoln Riley (USC) and Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl champion Matthew Stafford, the former Georgia All-American quarterback.

Around the Clock Coverage on Championship Monday

Championship Monday’s extensive studio coverage begins with segments on ABC’s Good Morning America, as well as ESPN’s Get Up, First Take and SportsCenter before College Football Live with Wendi Nix, Matt Barrie, Joe Tessitore and other ESPN analysts and college football insiders.

Barrie and Kevin Negandhi team up for two hours of Championship Drive (2:30 p.m., ESPN) live from Los Angeles which will feature Jesse Palmer, Dan Mullen, “Stanford Steve” Coughlin, as well as Tessitore, Davis, Pollack, Tebow, Galloway, Griffin III and Saban on the show. College GameDay kicks off at 5 p.m. ET hosted by Rece Davis heading into the Championship game. Davis returns at halftime alongside Desmond Howard and Georgia legend David Pollack.

ESPN’s main telecast will headline the signature MegaCast production with 12 different presentations of the CFP National Championship Game across ESPN platforms. Field Pass with The Pat McAfee Show Presented by Mercedes-Benz, which debuted during the Semifinals, returns to the National Championship on ESPN2 anchored by Pat McAfee.

Multi-Network Weekend Coverage

ESPN’s on-site studio coverage kicked off with multi-network programming surrounding Media Days at noon ET on Saturday, Jan. 7. Barrie hosted the lead-off coverage on ESPNEWS joined by Greg McElroy, Sam Acho, Harry Douglas, Molly McGrath and Holly Rowe. Negandhi will join the ESPN team live from LA hosting SportsCenter segments live from SoFi throughout the weekend.

Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit will continue the Championship previews during halftime of ESPN’s Saturday NFL doubleheader games, with Davis, Howard and Pollack contributing to Sunday NFL Countdown. Path to the College Football Playoff Presented by AT&T 5G follows at 1 p.m. on ABC with Tessitore, Sam Acho and Greg McElroy diving into the triumphant seasons from the Bulldogs and Horned Frogs.

Path to the College Football Playoff Presented by AT&T 5G begins at 1 p.m. on ABC with Tessitore, Sam Acho and Greg McElroy diving into the triumphant seasons from the Bulldogs and Horned Frogs before Barrie returns on Sunday during halftime of the FCS National Championship Game on ABC (2 p.m.). The day caps off with Barrie on Championship Drive joined by a number of ESPN personalities, including McElroy, Galloway, Acho and Todd McShay.

Championship Features

Stetson And Tebow – SEC Network’s Tim Tebow sits with Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett, who talks about playing his best when the moment is the biggest, what he learned from the Championship game last year and why he had a “Ricky Bobby moment” while watching the last second field goal attempt in the Peach Bowl.

– SEC Network’s sits with Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett, who talks about playing his best when the moment is the biggest, what he learned from the Championship game last year and why he had a “Ricky Bobby moment” while watching the last second field goal attempt in the Peach Bowl. The Improbable Path – It was hardly a recipe for success: a new head coach and staff, a team coming off a 5-7 record, a starting quarterback who would lose his job during fall camp. And yet, the underestimated and overlooked TCU Horned Frogs have made the improbable, if not nearly impossible, leap to the National Championship game. (Reporter: Gene Wojciechowski)

– It was hardly a recipe for success: a new head coach and staff, a team coming off a 5-7 record, a starting quarterback who would lose his job during fall camp. And yet, the underestimated and overlooked TCU Horned Frogs have made the improbable, if not nearly impossible, leap to the National Championship game. The Quest to Repeat – There is a reason so few teams are able to become repeat champions – it’s really hard! With Georgia just one game away from consecutive titles, we hear from some of the greats who have had success and failure in their quests to go back-to-back.

– There is a reason so few teams are able to become repeat champions – it’s really hard! With Georgia just one game away from consecutive titles, we hear from some of the greats who have had success and failure in their quests to go back-to-back. Sonny and Spike – TCU’s Sonny Dykes tried to convince himself that he wanted to do something… anything but follow in the footsteps of his father, West Texas coaching legend Spike Dykes. But deep down he knew he wanted to join the family business of coaching and emulate the man who never got a chance to see this improbable and magical TCU season unfold. (Wojciechowski)

– TCU’s Sonny Dykes tried to convince himself that he wanted to do something… anything but follow in the footsteps of his father, West Texas coaching legend Spike Dykes. But deep down he knew he wanted to join the family business of coaching and emulate the man who never got a chance to see this improbable and magical TCU season unfold. Winning in LA – Like a sea that accepts any river, Los Angeles welcomes everyone with a dream and a destiny to become a champion. Chris Connelly shares why stars shine the brightest in LA, and why winning a championship there just hits differently.

– Like a sea that accepts any river, Los Angeles welcomes everyone with a dream and a destiny to become a champion. shares why stars shine the brightest in LA, and why winning a championship there just hits differently. Punting With a Purpose – Jordy Sandy is TCU’s Australian punter and his contributions to his new home of Fort Worth go beyond the field. While interning in the Horned Frogs Communications Department last summer, he formed a unique bond with TCU Associate AD Mark Cohen. This season, the two men have teamed up to raise awareness and funds for the Autism community. (Jen Lada)

– Jordy Sandy is TCU’s Australian punter and his contributions to his new home of Fort Worth go beyond the field. While interning in the Horned Frogs Communications Department last summer, he formed a unique bond with TCU Associate AD Mark Cohen. This season, the two men have teamed up to raise awareness and funds for the Autism community. Tre’Vius Hodges–Tomlinson – The TCU defensive back and Jim Thorpe Award winner shares how influential his uncle, Hall of Famer and TCU legend LaDainian Tomlinson, has been throughout his career and how he continues to follow in his famous footsteps.

– The TCU defensive back and Jim Thorpe Award winner shares how influential his uncle, Hall of Famer and TCU legend LaDainian Tomlinson, has been throughout his career and how he continues to follow in his famous footsteps. Nothing Else Matters – It’s not about conference superiority, or what Vegas thinks, or the presumption of David vs. Goliath. On Monday it will be about two talented and hungry teams playing 60 minutes for a chance to be remembered for a lifetime. (Wright Thompson)

SEC Network

SEC Network will be live from Southern California with comprehensive coverage of the College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T as Georgia looks to defend its title. A variety of SEC Network shows featuring the network’s top talent will originate from multiple sites in Los Angeles including SEC Now, Marty & McGee, SEC Nation, The Paul Finebaum Show and SEC Football Final. Details

ESPN Digital and Social

Countdown to the College Football Playoff National Championship returns as one of many digital shows surrounding ESPN’s postseason coverage with Christine Williamson, Harry Douglas and Harry Lyles Jr. joined by Jason Fitz, Skubie Mageza and special guest Andrew Hawkins getting fans ready for the National Championship game with guests, interviews and exclusive pregame access. The hour-long show, live from SoFi Stadium at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, is available across Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and the ESPN App.

ESPN+ Offers Exclusive Inside the College Football Playoff

To give fans a unique, up-close look at the College Football Playoff, ESPN+ will exclusively stream four episodes of Inside the College Football Playoff featuring Georgia, TCU, Michigan and Ohio State as the elite college football programs battle to claim the ultimate prize. Each of this year’s episodes are narrated by College GameDay’s Jess Sims. Episodes 1 and 2 are available to watch now. Episode 3 will be available Jan. 7 while next week’s finale episode will recap the National Championship. The schedule:

Episode 1 – December 24 : Go behind the scenes as top-ranked Georgia hopes to turn practice into perfection when they face Ohio State in the Peach Bowl, while Jim Harbaugh prepares Michigan for battle in the Fiesta Bowl against an overlooked TCU team.

Go behind the scenes as top-ranked Georgia hopes to turn practice into perfection when they face Ohio State in the Peach Bowl, while Jim Harbaugh prepares Michigan for battle in the Fiesta Bowl against an overlooked TCU team. Episode 2 – January 4: Re-live all the drama of the College Football Playoff semifinal games with exclusive access both on and off the field.

Re-live all the drama of the College Football Playoff semifinal games with exclusive access both on and off the field. Episode 3 – January 7: Two remain. TCU and Georgia might seem like David and Goliath, but each team shares a similar story: a coach with a distinctive defensive scheme and an overlooked quarterback who would become a Heisman finalist.

Two remain. TCU and Georgia might seem like David and Goliath, but each team shares a similar story: a coach with a distinctive defensive scheme and an overlooked quarterback who would become a Heisman finalist. Episode 4 – January 14: A king is crowned for the 2022-23 college football season. Exclusive game access reveals the moments not seen during the big game.

Date Time (ET) On-Site Programming Platform Sat, Jan 7 Noon CFP Media Day ESPNEWS SEC Now: Media Day SEC Network 3 p.m. CFP Preview during NFL Countdown Halftime Show ESPN Sun, Jan 8 10 a.m. CFP Preview during NFL Countdown Halftime Show ESPN Noon SEC Now: Coaches Press Conference Show SEC Network 1 p.m. Path to the College Football Playoff Presented by AT&T 5G: TCU ABC 1:30 p.m. Path to the College Football Playoff Presented by AT&T 5G: Georgia ABC Halftime FCS Championship Halftime (Game kicks off at 2 p.m. ET) ABC 8 p.m. Championship Drive: Countdown to Kickoff Presented by AT&T 5G ESPN Mon, Jan 9 1 p.m. College Football Live Built by The Home Depot ESPN 2 p.m. Marty & McGee Presented by Old Trapper SEC Network 2:30 p.m. Championship Drive Presented by Mercedes-Benz ESPN 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show Presented by Regions SEC Network 5 p.m. College GameDay Built by The Home Depot ESPN 6 p.m. SEC Nation Presented by Dr Pepper SEC Network 6:30 p.m. Countdown to the CFP Championship ESPN App 7 p.m. Ram Trucks College Football Pregame ESPN 7:30 p.m. College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T ESPN 7:30 p.m. Field Pass with The Pat McAfee Show Presented by Mercedes-Benz ESPN2 Postgame Ram Trucks Postgame ESPN Postgame College Football Final ESPN2 Postgame SEC Football Final Presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors SEC Network

