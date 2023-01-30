ESPN’s Super Bowl LVII Coverage to Originate from Historic Old Town Scottsdale Ahead of Chiefs-Eagles

Historic Old Town ESPN Main Street Tailgate’s Five-Day Presence Begins Wednesday, Feb. 8

Postseason NFL Countdown on Super Bowl Sunday, Editions of NFL Live and First Take and SportsCenter Segments Every Day and More

Get Up Airs Full Show from Scottsdale on Friday, Feb. 10; NBA Countdown Joins Same Day and Super Bowl Eve

ESPN’s Hall of Famers, Multiple Super Bowl Champions, Pro Bowl Players, Insiders, Reporters and Hosts on Location

ESPN’s Super Bowl LVII programming will originate from Historic Old Town Scottsdale in Arizona for five consecutive days, beginning Wednesday, Feb. 8, and continuing through Super Bowl Sunday (February 12). The set, dubbed “Historic Old Town ESPN Main Street Tailgate,” will be at the corner of Brown and Main Streets for Super Bowl week and play host to most ESPN shows – with many originating primarily from the location. Overall, more than 40 hours of programming will originate from Arizona leading into the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

Fans are welcome and encouraged to attend Historic Old Town ESPN Main Street Tailgate throughout the week to add to the festive atmosphere.

Historic Old Town ESPN Main Street Tailgate: Postseason NFL Countdown on Super Bowl Sunday; First Take, NFL Live and SportsCenter Anchor Daily Programming

The Historic Old Town ESPN Main Street Tailgate will be lively on Super Bowl Sunday, as a four-hour Postseason NFL Countdown (10 a.m.-2 p.m. ET) originates from ESPN’s Super Bowl week epicenter as well as from inside State Farm Stadium heading into the NFL’s season finale.

NFL Live (4-5 p.m.) and First Take (10 a.m.–noon) will all originate from the Historic Old Town ESPN Main Street Tailgate (Wednesday-Friday) and SportsCenter will have a presence each of the five days (Wednesday-Sunday). A plethora of ESPN shows will have segments from the Historic Old Town ESPN Main Street Tailgate during the week.

New this year, Get Up (8-10 a.m.) will originate from the Super Bowl set location on Friday, as will NBA Countdown for the first of two shows. The Friday Countdown edition (7-7:30 p.m.) leads into Boston Celtics-Charlotte Hornets on ESPN (7:30 p.m.), while the Saturday show (8-8:30 p.m.) leads into the Los Angeles Lakers-Golden State Warriors showdown on ABC (8:30 p.m.).

Further details on each show from the Historic Old Town ESPN Main Street Tailgate are below.

ESPN’s Popular Roster of NFL Commentators On Site

ESPN will have many of its most recognizable and accomplished commentators at Super Bowl week, including a Hall of Famer, multiple Super Bowl Champions, Pro Bowl Players, incomparable analysts, top-notch insiders and authoritative reporters and hosts. Among those in attendance:

More than 15 Super Bowl Appearances, 10 Championships Among Analysts: Tedy Bruschi, Ryan Clark, Larry Fitzgerald, Matt Hasselbeck, Booger McFarland, Mina Kimes, Randy Moss, Dan Orlovsky, Louis Riddick, Rex Ryan and Marcus Spears. On Super Bowl Sunday, Robert Griffin III, Alex Smith and Steve Young, a Super Bowl MVP, will join from State Farm Stadium.

Stephen A. Smith and Molly Qerim Host First Take; Mike Greenberg Helms Get Up and NBA Countdown

Stephen A. Smith and Molly Qerim will be on site for remote editions of First Take. Mike Greenberg will host Get Up on site Friday and will be joined by Smith, Jalen Rose and Michael Wilbon for both NBA Countdown editions.

Historic Old Town ESPN Main Street Tailgate – Programming Overview:

Show Time (ET) Presence Postseason NFL Countdown 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Super Bowl Sunday Multiple set show, with a second set inside State Farm Stadium NFL Live 4-5 p.m. Entire show Wednesday, Thursday and Friday First Take 10 a.m.-noon Entire show Wednesday, Thursday and Friday SportsCenter Multiple segments throughout each day, including SportsCenter on the Road segments Live analysts on set and full segments with analysts and reporters – Wednesday through Super Bowl Sunday Get Up 8-10 a.m. Entire show on Friday This Just In 2-3 p.m. Live analysts on set Wednesday, Thursday and Friday NFL Matchup Multiple airings Super Bowl Sunday on ESPN2, including 7:30 a.m. Taped on Saturday Daily Wager 6-6:30 p.m. Live analysts on set Wednesday, Thursday and Friday PTI 5:30-6 p.m. “5 Good Minutes” guests will join multiple days

Additional Super Bowl LVII Programming Details:

Super Bowl Opening Night Part of Early Week Coverage

ESPN’s Super Bowl programming will include Super Bowl Opening Night, airing on Monday, Feb. 6 (8 p.m.), on ESPN2.

ESPN will cover Roger Goodell’s annual Super Bowl press conference (TBD date/time).

Following Super Bowl LVII, NFL Primetime (approx.10 p.m.) will originate from inside State Farm Stadium with Chris Berman hosting the iconic postgame show, joined by Booger McFarland and Steve Young.

ESPN’s full, multi-platform Super Bowl LVII coverage – including digital, ESPN Radio coverage and more – will be announced in the coming days.

Fans Encouraged to Attend Historic Old Town ESPN Main Street Tailgate; Giveaways and Games Throughout

In addition to live programming, fans will have multiple entertainment offerings within the Historic Old Town ESPN Main Street Tailgate area. A Postseasoning Airstream will serve as a center hub of activity. The Airstream will also be distributing Postseasoning: The Chip and Postseasoning, ESPN’s special spice blend to help fans kick their cooking up a notch during the postseason (while supplies last). Additional activities include: Potato pong, a selfie station and multiple photo opportunities for visitors.

Additionally, throughout Super Bowl week, guests can enjoy games and live performances from local favorites in Scottsdale including The Singing Cowboy, Gary Sprague and his trusty steed Dusty. Some of the area’s most popular dining destinations will have food available for purchase to fuel the festivities as well as giveaway items. Attendees will also have the chance to make a cameo on live TV. This family-friendly event is free for all ages. For more, visit scottsdalesuperseason.com.

ESPN Deportes and ESPN International

ESPN will distribute Super Bowl LVII to more than 80 million homes in 125+ countries/territories outside of the United States via ESPN platforms in Latin America, Brazil, the Caribbean, Australia/New Zealand, Sub-Saharan Africa and the Netherlands, and via affiliated partners in additional countries.

ESPN’s NFL booth team of Steve Levy, Dan Orlovsky and Louis Riddick will call the game for Australia and New Zealand inside State Farm Stadium.

Leading into the Super Bowl, ESPN Latin America, Brazil and Australia will have coverage from Arizona.

Media Contacts:

Derek Volner ([email protected])

Lily Blum ([email protected])