“First Ball to Last Ball” of the 2023 Australian Open Live Across ESPN Platforms January 15 – 29, 2023

More Than 175 Hours of Live Coverage on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes; Nearly3 x More Than 2022

Every Match Streams Live on ESPN+

Day One: Live First Round Coverage from 7 to 11 p.m. on ESPN, 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. on ESPN2

The Return of Novak Djokovic, No. 1 Iga Swiatek Looks to Win Fourth Major, Rafael Nadal to Defend Crown for 23rd Grand Slam Title American Women to Watch: Jessica Pegula, Coco Gauff and Madison Keys American Men to Watch: Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe

It’s “Summer Down Under” as ESPN brings tennis fans in North America every match from every round of the 2023 Australian Open live from Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia. Exclusive coverage begins Sunday, Jan. 15, at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN platforms. Live “first ball to last ball” coverage across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ will include all matches from all 16 courts, with every match in its entirety streaming live on ESPN+. Comprehensive coverage will culminate with the Women’s and Men’s Championships on January 28 and 29, respectively, at 3:30 a.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+.

This is ESPN’s 39th annual presentation of this Australian Open, representing its longest uninterrupted professional sports programming relationship. ESPN has held the rights to the event since 1984.

The ESPN Tennis Team

Coverage Highlights (All times ET)

ESPN and ESPN2

More than 68 Hours of live coverage on ESPN and ESPN2, up from 44 in 2022

Sunday, Jan. 15, Day One: Live coverage of the First Round airs 7-11 p.m. on ESPN, then moves to ESPN2 from 11 p.m.- 2 a.m.

Monday, Jan. 16, Day Two: Leading out of the NFL wild card and ManningCast of the Dallas Cowboys vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, live coverage of the First Round will continue at 11:30 p.m.- 3 a.m. on ESPN2

From Day Three through the quarterfinals, live nightly primetime telecasts will air on ESPN2, generally at 9 p.m.

Semifinals and Women’s and Men’s Championships, including encore presentations

Daily encore presentations of the previous day’s coverage in the afternoon on ESPN2

ESPN+

Every match in its entirety will be available to stream in English, including:

More than 620 Main Draw matches (Singles, Doubles, Juniors, Wheelchair & Legends), including multiple daily live feeds from all 16 courts

More than 1,300 hours of live coverage

Replays of all matches

VOD classic content

Daily highlight show

Spanish-language coverage includes simulcast of all ESPN Deportes feeds

Two daily whip around coverages through Round of 16

All Quarterfinals, Semifinals and Championships

ABC

Two one-hour highlights show during the middle and final weekends

ESPN.com

Extensive preview, reviews, analysis, latest news, polls, videos, and more

ESPN Radio

As a special presentation of ESPN Radio, SiriusXM will offer subscribers comprehensive live coverage throughout the tournament.

Coverage will be available on Channel 392 on SXM Radio and Channel 982 on the SXM app.

The Women’s and Men’s Semi-Finals and Finals will be on Channel 81 (SXM Radio and the SXM app)

ESPN Deportes

More than 110 live hours of Spanish-language television coverage, up from 18 in 2022

Live coverage from 1 st round through the Championships

round through the Championships 30-minute pre-show leading into the Women’s and Men’s Championships

Two daily whip around coverages through the Round of 16 and all quarterfinals, semifinals and championships

Daily coverage in Spanish on ESPN+

ESPNDeportes.com with news and information including results, recaps and chats

ESPN Affiliated Networks around the Globe

Extensive coverage in Latin America (Spanish), Brazil (Portuguese) and the Caribbean (English)

In Canada on TSN (English) and RDS (French) will deliver hundreds of hours of live linear coverage, including dedicated French language content on RDS. For TSN & RDS digital platforms, tennis fans will have access to daily court-to- court coverage from first ball to last ball.

Surveying the Fields

Women’s

No. 1 Iga Swiatek considered the best women’s player of the year by far, not only winning second and third Majors at French Open and US Open but also going on 37-match winning streak, the longest WTA winning streak in 25 years. No. 2 Ons Jabeur, arguably the second-best women’s player of the year, especially in terms of Majors, where she was the only woman other than Swiatek to reach multiple Major finals. Jessica Pegula No 3., had a breakthrough season that saw her reach a career-high of No.3 in October and finish the year there. Pegula’s win over Swiatek at the United Cup last Friday was her first career win over a World No.1. No. 4, Caroline Garcia, one of the hottest women’s players in the second half of the year, rising from No.75 the week before Wimbledon to No. 4 by year’s end. No. 5 Aryna Sabalenka, though she didn’t win any titles last year she stayed ranked in the No. 2 to No. 7 range the entire year (finishing the year at No.5)

American Women to watch: Jessica Pegula, Coco Gauff and Madison Keys

No. 3 Pegula is now a consistent Grand Slam performer as she reached the quarter-final of three of majors last year, and starts the year as the world No 3. No. 7 Gauff has capped a commanding start to the new season by winning the ASB Classic in New Zealand, her third WTA Tour title but her first in years on hard courts, boosting her confidence ahead of the Australian Open. No. 10 Madison Keys just returned to the Top 10 for the first time in more than three years this week, rising from No. 11 to No. 10 after her United Cup showing.

Men’s

The 36-year-old No.1 Rafael Nadal makes his 18th appearance at the AO and arrives in Melbourne as the defending champion looking to win a record-extending 23rd Grand Slam title. No. 2 Casper Ruud, still only 24, still under the radar, quietly finished 2022 with two Major finals and an ATP Finals runner-up. The 24-year-old Greek star, No.3 Stefanos Tsitsipas, finished 2022 as the Tour’s leader in match wins and will be hoping to convert that into a first Major title. No. 4 Novak Djokovic is back. The 9-time champion returns as the tournament favorite. He has won his last 34 matches in Australia following his Adelaide title. No. 5 Andrey Rublev, the 25-year-old, who is 0-6 in Major QFs, will be hoping this is the year he can break that streak.

American Men to watch: Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe

No. 8, Fritz aims to become the first American to win the Australian Open men’s singles tournament in 20 years. The legendary Andre Agassi is the last U.S.-born player to have won it. No. 16 Tiafoe was one of the big revelations of the 2022 US Open and this month helped lead TEAM USA to victory in the inaugural edition of the United Cup.

2023 AUSTRALIAN OPEN (all times ET)