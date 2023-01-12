“First Ball to Last Ball” of the 2023 Australian Open Live Across ESPN Platforms January 15 – 29, 2023

More Than 175 Hours of Live Coverage on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes; Nearly3 x More Than 2022
Every Match Streams Live on ESPN+
Day One: Live First Round Coverage from 7 to 11 p.m. on ESPN, 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. on ESPN2
|
The Return of Novak Djokovic, No. 1 Iga Swiatek Looks to Win Fourth Major, Rafael Nadal to Defend Crown for 23rd Grand Slam Title
American Women to Watch: Jessica Pegula, Coco Gauff and Madison Keys
American Men to Watch: Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe
It’s “Summer Down Under” as ESPN brings tennis fans in North America every match from every round of the 2023 Australian Open live from Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia. Exclusive coverage begins Sunday, Jan. 15, at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN platforms. Live “first ball to last ball” coverage across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ will include all matches from all 16 courts, with every match in its entirety streaming live on ESPN+. Comprehensive coverage will culminate with the Women’s and Men’s Championships on January 28 and 29, respectively, at 3:30 a.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+.
This is ESPN’s 39th annual presentation of this Australian Open, representing its longest uninterrupted professional sports programming relationship. ESPN has held the rights to the event since 1984.
Coverage Highlights (All times ET)
ESPN and ESPN2
- More than 68 Hours of live coverage on ESPN and ESPN2, up from 44 in 2022
- Sunday, Jan. 15, Day One: Live coverage of the First Round airs 7-11 p.m. on ESPN, then moves to ESPN2 from 11 p.m.- 2 a.m.
- Monday, Jan. 16, Day Two: Leading out of the NFL wild card and ManningCast of the Dallas Cowboys vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, live coverage of the First Round will continue at 11:30 p.m.- 3 a.m. on ESPN2
- From Day Three through the quarterfinals, live nightly primetime telecasts will air on ESPN2, generally at 9 p.m.
- Semifinals and Women’s and Men’s Championships, including encore presentations
- Daily encore presentations of the previous day’s coverage in the afternoon on ESPN2
ESPN+
- Every match in its entirety will be available to stream in English, including:
- More than 620 Main Draw matches (Singles, Doubles, Juniors, Wheelchair & Legends), including multiple daily live feeds from all 16 courts
- More than 1,300 hours of live coverage
- Replays of all matches
- VOD classic content
- Daily highlight show
- Spanish-language coverage includes simulcast of all ESPN Deportes feeds
- Two daily whip around coverages through Round of 16
- All Quarterfinals, Semifinals and Championships
ABC
- Two one-hour highlights show during the middle and final weekends
ESPN.com
- Extensive preview, reviews, analysis, latest news, polls, videos, and more
ESPN Radio
- As a special presentation of ESPN Radio, SiriusXM will offer subscribers comprehensive live coverage throughout the tournament.
- Coverage will be available on Channel 392 on SXM Radio and Channel 982 on the SXM app.
- The Women’s and Men’s Semi-Finals and Finals will be on Channel 81 (SXM Radio and the SXM app)
ESPN Deportes
- More than 110 live hours of Spanish-language television coverage, up from 18 in 2022
- Live coverage from 1st round through the Championships
- 30-minute pre-show leading into the Women’s and Men’s Championships
- Two daily whip around coverages through the Round of 16 and all quarterfinals, semifinals and championships
- Daily coverage in Spanish on ESPN+
- ESPNDeportes.com with news and information including results, recaps and chats
ESPN Affiliated Networks around the Globe
- Extensive coverage in Latin America (Spanish), Brazil (Portuguese) and the Caribbean (English)
- In Canada on TSN (English) and RDS (French) will deliver hundreds of hours of live linear coverage, including dedicated French language content on RDS. For TSN & RDS digital platforms, tennis fans will have access to daily court-to- court coverage from first ball to last ball.
Surveying the Fields
Women’s
No. 1 Iga Swiatek considered the best women’s player of the year by far, not only winning second and third Majors at French Open and US Open but also going on 37-match winning streak, the longest WTA winning streak in 25 years. No. 2 Ons Jabeur, arguably the second-best women’s player of the year, especially in terms of Majors, where she was the only woman other than Swiatek to reach multiple Major finals. Jessica Pegula No 3., had a breakthrough season that saw her reach a career-high of No.3 in October and finish the year there. Pegula’s win over Swiatek at the United Cup last Friday was her first career win over a World No.1. No. 4, Caroline Garcia, one of the hottest women’s players in the second half of the year, rising from No.75 the week before Wimbledon to No. 4 by year’s end. No. 5 Aryna Sabalenka, though she didn’t win any titles last year she stayed ranked in the No. 2 to No. 7 range the entire year (finishing the year at No.5)
American Women to watch: Jessica Pegula, Coco Gauff and Madison Keys
No. 3 Pegula is now a consistent Grand Slam performer as she reached the quarter-final of three of majors last year, and starts the year as the world No 3. No. 7 Gauff has capped a commanding start to the new season by winning the ASB Classic in New Zealand, her third WTA Tour title but her first in years on hard courts, boosting her confidence ahead of the Australian Open. No. 10 Madison Keys just returned to the Top 10 for the first time in more than three years this week, rising from No. 11 to No. 10 after her United Cup showing.
Men’s
The 36-year-old No.1 Rafael Nadal makes his 18th appearance at the AO and arrives in Melbourne as the defending champion looking to win a record-extending 23rd Grand Slam title. No. 2 Casper Ruud, still only 24, still under the radar, quietly finished 2022 with two Major finals and an ATP Finals runner-up. The 24-year-old Greek star, No.3 Stefanos Tsitsipas, finished 2022 as the Tour’s leader in match wins and will be hoping to convert that into a first Major title. No. 4 Novak Djokovic is back. The 9-time champion returns as the tournament favorite. He has won his last 34 matches in Australia following his Adelaide title. No. 5 Andrey Rublev, the 25-year-old, who is 0-6 in Major QFs, will be hoping this is the year he can break that streak.
American Men to watch: Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe
No. 8, Fritz aims to become the first American to win the Australian Open men’s singles tournament in 20 years. The legendary Andre Agassi is the last U.S.-born player to have won it. No. 16 Tiafoe was one of the big revelations of the 2022 US Open and this month helped lead TEAM USA to victory in the inaugural edition of the United Cup.
Fans can sign-up for ESPN+ at any time at ESPN.com, ESPNPlus or on the ESPN App.
2023 AUSTRALIAN OPEN (all times ET)
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Platform(s)
|Event/Format
|Sun, Jan 15
|7 p.m. – 3 a.m.
|ESPN+
|First Round – All Courts
|7 p.m.– 11 p.m.
|ESPN
|First Round
|7 p.m. – 9:55 p.m.
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|First Round (Spanish)
|11 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|ESPN2
|First Round
|3 a.m. – 7 a.m.
|ESPN+
|Rod Laver Arena & Margaret Court Arena
|Mon, Jan 16
|12 – 3 p.m.
|ESPN2
|First Round (Encore)
|7 p.m. – 3 a.m.
|ESPN+
|11:30 p.m. – 3 a.m.
|ESPN2
|First Round
|11:30 p.m. – 7 a.m.
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|First Round (Spanish)
|3 a.m.– 7 a.m.
|ESPN+
|Rod Laver Arena & Margaret Court Arena
|Tue, Jan 17
|2 p.m. – 5 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Second Round (Encore)
|7 p.m. – 3 a.m.
|ESPN+
|Second Round – All Courts
|7 p.m. – 7 a.m.
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Second Round (Spanish)
|9 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|ESPN2
|Second Round
|3 a.m. – 7 a.m.
|ESPN+
|Rod Laver Arena & Margaret Court Arena
|Wed, Jan 18
|3 p.m. – 6 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Second Round (Encore)
|7 p.m. – 3 a.m.
|ESPN+
|Second Round – All Courts
|9 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|ESPN2
|Second Round
|3 a.m. – 7 a.m.
|ESPN+
|Rod Laver Arena & Margaret Court Arena
|Thu, Jan 19
|12:30 a.m. – 7 a.m.
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Second Round (Spanish)
|2 p.m.– 5 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Second Round (Encore)
|7 p.m. – 3 a.m.
|ESPN+
|Second Round – All Courts
|7 p.m. – 7 a.m.
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Third Round (Spanish)
|9 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|ESPN2
|Third Round
|3 a.m.– 7 a.m.
|ESPN+
|Rod Laver Arena & Margaret Court Arena
|Fri, Jan 20
|11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Third Round (Encore)
|7 p.m. – 3 a.m.
|ESPN+
|Third Round – All Courts
|9 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|ESPN2
|Third Round
|3 a.m.– 7 a.m.
|ESPN+
|Rod Laver Arena & Margaret Court Arena
|Sat, Jan 21
|12:30 a.m.– 7 a.m.
|ESPN Deportes
|Third Round (Encore)
|7 a.m. – 10 a.m.
|ESPN2
|Third Round
|7 p.m. – 3 a.m.
|ESPN+
|Third Round – All Courts
|8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|ESPN2
|Round of 16
|10 p.m. – 7 a.m.
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Round of 16 (Spanish)
|3 a.m. – 7 a.m.
|ESPN+
|Rod Laver Arena & Margaret Court Arena
|Sun, Jan 22
|10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Round of 16 (Encore)
|3 p.m. – 4 p.m.
|ABC
|Highlight Show
|7 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|ESPN2
|Round of 16
|7 p.m. – 3 a.m.
|ESPN+
|Round of 16 – All Courts
|7 p.m. – 7 a.m.
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Round of 16 (Spanish)
|3 a.m.– 7 a.m.
|ESPN+
|Rod Laver Arena & Margaret Court Arena
|Mon, Jan 23
|2 p.m. – 5 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Round of 16 (Encore)
|7 p.m. – 1 a.m.
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals (Spanish)
|9 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|ESPN2, ESPN+
|Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals
|Tue, Jan 24
|3 a.m.– 5:30 a.m.
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals (Spanish)
|2 p.m. – 5 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals Encore
|7 p.m. – 1 a.m.
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals (Spanish)
|9 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|ESPN2, ESPN+
|Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals
|Wed, Jan 25
|3:30 – 6 a.m.
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals (Spanish)
|2 p.m.– 5 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals Encore
|Thu, Jan 26
|3:25 a.m. – 6:30 a.m.
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Women’s Semifinals (Spanish)
|3:30 a.m. – 7:30 a.m.
|ESPN, ESPN+
|Women’s Semifinals
|2 p.m.– 5 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Women’s Semifinals Encore
|10 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.
|ESPN, ESPN+
|Men’s Semifinals Pre-Show
|10:25 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Men’s Semifinal #1 (Spanish)
|10:30 p.m. – 1 a.m.
|ESPN, ESPN+
|Men’s Semifinal #1
|Fri, Jan 27
|3:25 a.m. – 7 a.m.
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Men’s Semifinal #2 (Spanish)
|3:30 a.m.– 6 a.m.
|ESPN, ESPN+
|Men’s Semifinal #2
|2 p.m.– 5 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Men’s Semifinals Encore
|Sat, Jan 28
|3 a.m.– 3:30 a.m.
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Women’s Championship Pre-Show (Spanish)
|3:30 a.m.– 5:30 a.m.
|ESPN, ESPN+
|Women’s Championship
|3:30 – 6 a.m.
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Women’s Championship (Spanish)
|9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Women’s Championship Encore
|Sun, Jan 29
|3 a.m.– 3:30 a.m.
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Men’s Championship Pre-Show (Spanish)
|3:30 a.m.– 6:30 a.m.
|ESPN, ESPN+
|Men’s Championship
|3:30 a.m.– 7:30 a.m.
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Men’s Championship (Spanish)
|9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Men’s Championship Encore
|4 p.m. – 5 p.m.
|ABC
|Highlight Show
|8- p.m. – 10 p.m.
|ESPN Deportes
|Men’s Championship Encore
|9:30 p.m. – 1:30 a.m.
|ESPN2
|Men’s Championship Encore