Happy New Year Hoops Fans! ESPN to Nationally Televise Four NBA Games in the First Week of 2023

ESPN is ringing in the new year with four nationally televised NBA games in the first week of 2023. The new year’s action begins on Wednesday, January 4, when the Milwaukee Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo visit the Toronto Raptors and Pascal Siakam at 7:30 p.m. ET. Mark Jones will provide commentary with analysts Richard Jefferson and JJ Redick, with Rosalyn Gold-Onwude reporting. At 10 p.m., the Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James host the Miami Heat and Jimmy Butler. Mike Breen will call the action with analysts Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jackson, with Jorge Sedano reporting.

ESPN will nationally televise more NBA action on Friday, January 6, when the New Orleans Pelicans – tied for the Western Conference’s best record –and Zion Williamson host the Brooklyn Nets and Kevin Durant. The game broadcast begins at 7:30 p.m. and will feature play-by-play voice Dave Pasch, analyst Doris Burke and reporter Cassidy Hubbarth. In the nightcap, the Heat and Butler are back in action as they visit the Phoenix Suns and Deandre Ayton at 10 p.m. Mark Jones will call the game with analysts Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jackson, with Jorge Sedano reporting.

NBA Countdown, ESPN’s NBA pregame show, will precede both the Wednesday and Friday doubleheaders with 30-minute telecasts starting at 7 p.m. The all-star cast of Mike Greenberg, Stephen A. Smith, Michael Wilbon, Jalen Rose and Adrian Wojnarowski will preview all the action and tackle the top storylines from around the league.

All ESPN NBA game and studio telecasts are available to stream on the ESPN App.

