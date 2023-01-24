PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+: Four-Stream Coverage of Stacked Marquee and Featured Groups at Farmers Insurance Open from Torrey Pines

Coverage begins tomorrow at 12 p.m. ET, continues through Final Round on Saturday, January 28

Marquee Group includes Jon Rahm, Tony Finau, Justin Thomas

Featured Groups include Max Homa, Will Zalatoris, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Hideki Matsuyama

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ continues tomorrow with full four-stream coverage of the Farmers Insurance Open, with a non-traditional Wednesday through Saturday schedule, at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego, Calif.

Coverage begins on ESPN+ at 12 p.m. ET , and continues through the final round on Saturday, January 28.

, and continues through the final round on Saturday, January 28. The field for the Farmers Insurance Open includes six of the top 10 in the current FedExCup standings , five of the top 10 players in the world, eight major winners, and three FedExCup champions.

, five of the top 10 players in the world, eight major winners, and three FedExCup champions. Featured Hole coverage will showcase all four par 3 holes on the iconic Torrey Pines South Course: Nos. 3, 8, 11, and 16.

Wednesday, January 25

Main Feed | 12 p.m. ET

Featured Holes | 12:15 p.m. ET

Marquee Group | 1:30 p.m. ET

Jon Rahm – No. 1 in current FedExCup rankings, No. 3 world ranking, won each of his last two starts (Sentry Tournament of Champions, The American Express), 2021 U.S. Open champion, nine-time PGA TOUR winner, 2017 Farmers Insurance Open champion

– No. 1 in current FedExCup rankings, No. 3 world ranking, won each of his last two starts (Sentry Tournament of Champions, The American Express), 2021 U.S. Open champion, nine-time PGA TOUR winner, 2017 Farmers Insurance Open champion Tony Finau – Won three times in 2022, including the Cadence Bank Houston Open and back-to-back victories at the 3M Open and Rocket Mortgage Classic, No. 12 world ranking, No. 10 in current FedExCup standings

– Won three times in 2022, including the Cadence Bank Houston Open and back-to-back victories at the 3M Open and Rocket Mortgage Classic, No. 12 world ranking, No. 10 in current FedExCup standings Justin Thomas – No. 9 world ranking, two-time PGA Champion (2022, 2017), 2017 FedExCup Champion, 15-time TOUR winner

Featured Groups | 12:30 p.m. ET

Max Homa – No. 4 in current FedExCup standings, five-time TOUR winner

– No. 4 in current FedExCup standings, five-time TOUR winner Will Zalatoris – No. 7 world ranking, earned first TOUR win at 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, five top-10 major finishes, 2021 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

– No. 7 world ranking, earned first TOUR win at 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, five top-10 major finishes, 2021 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year Collin Morikawa – No. 8 world ranking, 2021 Open Champion, 2020 PGA Champion, five-time TOUR winner

Xander Schauffele – No. 6 world ranking, three wins in 2022 (Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Travelers Championship, Genesis Scottish Open), seven-time TOUR winner, Olympic Gold medalist

– No. 6 world ranking, three wins in 2022 (Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Travelers Championship, Genesis Scottish Open), seven-time TOUR winner, Olympic Gold medalist J. Spaun – Won 2022 Texas Valero Open for first TOUR victory

– Won 2022 Texas Valero Open for first TOUR victory Hideki Matsuyama – Eight-time TOUR champion, 2021 Masters champion

At 3 p.m. ET, coverage will transition to two Featured Group feeds that will each continue to follow Homa, Zalatoris and Morikawa, and Rahm, Finau and Thomas. Also, two Featured Hole streams will each cover the par 3 No. 8 and par 3 No. 16.

Thursday, January 26

Main Feed | 12 p.m. ET

Featured Holes | 12:15 p.m. ET

Marquee Group | 12:30 p.m. ET

Jon Rahm/ Tony Finau / Justin Thomas

Featured Groups | 12 p.m. ET

Rickie Fowler – Five-time TOUR winner, 2010 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

– Five-time TOUR winner, 2010 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year Justin Rose – 2013 U.S. Open champion, 2018 FedExCup champion, 10-time TOUR winner, 11 wins on DP World Tour, 2019 Farmers Insurance Open champion

– 2013 U.S. Open champion, 2018 FedExCup champion, 10-time TOUR winner, 11 wins on DP World Tour, 2019 Farmers Insurance Open champion Taylor Montgomery – No. 9 in current FedExCup standings, four Top 10 finishes in first 13 career TOUR starts

Si Woo Kim – No. 8 in current FedExCup standings, won 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, four-time TOUR winner

– No. 8 in current FedExCup standings, won 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, four-time TOUR winner Keegan Bradley – No. 6 in current FedExCup standings, 2022 ZOZO Championship winner, 2011 PGA Championship winner, five-time TOUR winner

– No. 6 in current FedExCup standings, 2022 ZOZO Championship winner, 2011 PGA Championship winner, five-time TOUR winner Sungjae Im – Two-time TOUR winner, 2019 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

At 3 p.m. ET, coverage will transition to two Featured Group feeds that will each continue to follow Fowler, Rose and Montgomery, and Rahm, Finau and Thomas. The two Featured Hole streams will each cover the par 3 No. 8 and par 3 No. 16.

Day Start Time (ET) Coverage Wednesday, January 25 12 p.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field 12:15 p.m. Featured Holes Nos. 3, 8, 11, 16 | Par 3 12:30 p.m. Featured Groups Max Homa / Will Zalatoris / Collin Morikawa Xander Schauffele / J.J. Spaun / Hideki Matsuyama 1:30 p.m. Marquee Group Jon Rahm / Tony Finau / Justin Thomas 3 p.m. Featured Group 1 Jon Rahm / Tony Finau / Justin Thomas Featured Group 2 Max Homa / Will Zalatoris / Collin Morikawa Featured Holes No. 8 | Par 3 No. 16 | Par 3 Thursday, January 26 12 p.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field Featured Groups Rickie Fowler / Justin Rose / Taylor Montgomery Si Woo Kim / Keegan Bradley / Sungjae Im 12:15 p.m. Featured Holes Nos. 3, 8, 11, 16 | Par 3 12:30 p.m. Marquee Group Jon Rahm / Tony Finau / Justin Thomas 3 p.m. Featured Group 1 Jon Rahm / Tony Finau / Justin Thomas Featured Group 2 Rickie Fowler / Justin Rose / Taylor Montgomery Featured Holes No. 8 | Par 3 No. 16 | Par 3

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will follow similar schedules Friday and Saturday, with Friday pairings determined following Thursday’s Second Round.

The four feeds available on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ include:

Main Feed – The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event.

– The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event. Marquee Group – Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action.

– Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action. Featured Holes – Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes.

– Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes. Featured Groups – Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage following two concurrent featured groups, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

Continuing its unprecedented level of extended and expanded coverage in 2023, this second calendar year of PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will present fans with more than 4,300 live and exclusive hours covering 35 tournaments, including 13 of the TOUR’s designated events and at least 28 tournaments with four full days of coverage and four simultaneous live feeds each day. PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ is part of the TOUR’s nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

All ESPN+ subscribers have access to PGA TOUR LIVE, at no additional cost, in addition to more than 22,000 other live sporting events, acclaimed studio programs, original series and documentaries, as well as the complete library of ESPN 30 for 30 films.

About PGA TOUR

By showcasing golf’s greatest players, the PGA TOUR engages, inspires and positively impacts our fans, partners and communities worldwide.

The PGA TOUR, headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, co-sanctions tournaments on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, PGA TOUR Canada and administers the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament and PGA TOUR University. TOUR members represent the world’s best players, hailing from 25 countries and territories. Showcasing the biggest moments in the sport with history and legacy on the line, the PGA TOUR has long-term domestic distribution partnerships for broadcast coverage on CBS, NBC and Golf Channel and video streaming service on ESPN+. Internationally, PGA TOUR coverage is available across 200+ countries and territories in 27 languages via 44 broadcast and digital partners. Virtually all tournaments are organized as non-profit organizations to maximize charitable giving, and to date, tournaments across all Tours have generated more than $3.37 billion.

Fans can follow the PGA TOUR on the new PGA TOUR app and PGATOUR.COM, and on social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram (in Spanish, Korean and Japanese), LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter (in English and Spanish), WeChat, Weibo, Toutiao, Douyin and LINE.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks and exclusive editorial content from dozens of ESPN writers and reporters. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to more than 24.3 million subscribers. Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $9.99 a month (or $99.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices).

