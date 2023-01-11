PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+: Next Stop, Honolulu at Sony Open in Hawaii

TOUR’s first full-field event of 2023 features multiple FedExCup champions, major winners

Coverage begins tomorrow at 12 p.m. ET, continues through Final Round on Sunday, January 15

Featured Groups include Jordan Spieth, Tom Kim, Billy Horschel, Hideki Matsuyama, more

Exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers, PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will stream live coverage of the Sony Open in Hawaii, the TOUR’s first full-field event of year, beginning tomorrow, January 12, at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Coverage begins on ESPN+ at 12 p.m. ET , combining Featured Groups and Featured Hole coverage.

, combining Featured Groups and Featured Hole coverage. The Sony Open in Hawaii will include nine major winners, two FedExCup champions, and six of the top 10 players in the current FedExCup standings .

. Nine previous winners of the Sony Open in Hawaii will tee off on Thursday, including defending champion Hideki Matsuyama.

Thursday, January 12

Coverage begins at 12 p.m. ET

Featured Groups

Tee Time: 12:50 p.m. ET

Russell Henley – No. 10 in current FedExCup standings, four-time TOUR winner, 2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, 2013 Sony Open in Hawaii champion

– No. 10 in current FedExCup standings, four-time TOUR winner, 2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, 2013 Sony Open in Hawaii champion Tom Hoge – 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am champion

– 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am champion Matt Kuchar – Nine-time TOUR winner, 2019 Sony Open in Hawaii champion

Tee Time: 1 p.m. ET

Billy Horschel – 2014 FedExCup champion, seven-time TOUR winner, 2022 Memorial Tournament champion

– 2014 FedExCup champion, seven-time TOUR winner, 2022 Memorial Tournament champion Jordan Spieth – 2015 FedExCup champion, three-time major champion, 13-time PGA TOUR winner

– 2015 FedExCup champion, three-time major champion, 13-time PGA TOUR winner Zach Johnson – Two-time major champion, 12-time TOUR winner, 2009 Sony Open in Hawaii champion

Once the early groups complete their rounds, ESPN+ Bonus Coverage will follow the group of Hideki Matsuyama, Sungjae Im and Adam Scott, which tees off at 5:40 pm ET.

Hideki Matsuyama – Defending Sony Open in Hawaii champion, eight-time TOUR winner, 2021 Masters champion

– Defending Sony Open in Hawaii champion, eight-time TOUR winner, 2021 Masters champion Sungjae Im – Two-time TOUR winner, 2019 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

– Two-time TOUR winner, 2019 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year Adam Scott – 14-time TOUR winner, 2013 Masters champion

Featured Hole

16, Par 4 – Waialae Country Club’s signature hole is the par-4 16th, featuring a sharp dogleg left and four palm trees in the shape a Waialae “W” behind the green.

Friday, January 13

Coverage begins at 12 p.m. ET

Featured Groups

Tee Time: 12:50 p.m. ET

Keegan Bradley – No. 5 in current FedExCup standings, 2011 PGA Championship winner, five-time TOUR winner, 2022 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP winner

– No. 5 in current FedExCup standings, 2011 PGA Championship winner, five-time TOUR winner, 2022 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP winner Tom Kim – No. 3 in current FedExCup standings, garnered first two career wins in 2022 (Shriners Children’s Open, Wyndham Championship)

– No. 3 in current FedExCup standings, garnered first two career wins in 2022 (Shriners Children’s Open, Wyndham Championship) Mackenzie Hughes – No. 6 in current FedExCup standings, two-time TOUR winner, 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship winner

Tee Time: 1 p.m. ET

Hideki Matsuyama / Sungjae Im / Adam Scott

Once the early groups complete their rounds, ESPN+ Bonus Coverage will follow the Horschel/Spieth/Johnson group, which tees off at 5:40 pm ET.

Featured Hole – No. 16, Par 4

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will follow similar schedules Saturday and Sunday, determined when pairings and tee times are announced Thursday evening.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

Continuing its unprecedented level of extended and expanded coverage in 2023, this second calendar year of PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will present fans with more than 4,300 live and exclusive hours covering 35 tournaments, including 13 of the TOUR’s designated events and at least 28 tournaments with four full days of coverage and four simultaneous live feeds each day. PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ is part of the TOUR’s nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

All ESPN+ subscribers have access to PGA TOUR LIVE, at no additional cost, in addition to more than 22,000 other live sporting events, acclaimed studio programs, original series and documentaries, as well as the complete library of ESPN 30 for 30 films.

