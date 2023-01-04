PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ Tees Off New Year at Sentry Tournament of Champions at Kapalua in Hawaii

TOUR’s first designated event of 2023 features eight of the top 10 players in the world, four FedExCup champions, seven major winners

Coverage begins tomorrow at 2:15 p.m. ET, continues through Final Round on Sunday, January 8

Thursday’s Featured Groups include Tony Finau, Collin Morikawa, Jordan Spieth, Tom Kim

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will tee off the new year tomorrow, January 5, at the Sentry Tournament of Champions from the Plantation Course at Kapalua on the island of Maui in Hawaii.

Live coverage on ESPN+ starts at 2:15 p.m. ET , combining Featured Group and Featured Hole coverage.

, combining Featured Group and Featured Hole coverage. With an exclusive field limited to PGA TOUR winners from the previous calendar year and players who qualified for the 2022 TOUR Championship, the Sentry Tournament of Champions is the first designated TOUR event of 2023 .

. The tournament features four FedExCup champions and nine of the top 10 in the current FedExCup standings, as well as eight of the top 10 players in the world.

Thursday, January 5

Coverage begins at 2:15 p.m. ET

Featured Group | Tee Time: 2:55 p.m. ET

Tony Finau – Won three times in 2022, including the Cadence Bank Houston Open and back-to-back victories at the 3M Open and Rocket Mortgage Classic, No. 12 world ranking, No. 9 in current FedExCup standings

– Won three times in 2022, including the Cadence Bank Houston Open and back-to-back victories at the 3M Open and Rocket Mortgage Classic, No. 12 world ranking, No. 9 in current FedExCup standings Collin Morikawa – No. 11 world ranking, 2021 Open Champion, 2020 PGA Champion, five-time TOUR winner

Once Finau and Morikawa complete their round, ESPN+ Bonus Coverage will follow the Jordan Spieth and Tom Kim pairing, which tees off at 5:25 pm ET.

Jordan Spieth – 2015 FedExCup champion, three-time major champion, 13-time PGA TOUR winner, No. 14 world ranking

– 2015 FedExCup champion, three-time major champion, 13-time PGA TOUR winner, No. 14 world ranking Tom Kim – Garnered first two career wins in 2022 (Shriners Children’s Open, Wyndham Championship)

Featured Hole | 2:15 p.m. ET

Plantation Course, No. 14, Par 4 – Kapalua’s scenic 14th Hole on the Plantation Course is a downhill, drivable Par 4, with a small green that provokes one of the most intriguing risk-reward decisions on TOUR.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will follow similar schedules Friday, Saturday and Sunday, determined when pairings and tee times are announced Thursday evening.

Day Start Time (ET) Coverage Thursday, January 5 2:15 p.m. Featured Hole Plantation Course | No. 14 | Par 4 2:55 p.m. Featured Group Tony Finau / Collin Morikawa Bonus Coverage: Jordan Spieth / Tom Kim

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

Continuing its unprecedented level of extended and expanded coverage in 2023, this second calendar year of PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will present fans with more than 4,300 live and exclusive hours covering 35 tournaments, including 13 of the TOUR’s designated events and at least 28 tournaments with four full days of coverage and four simultaneous live feeds each day. PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ is part of the TOUR’s nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

All ESPN+ subscribers have access to PGA TOUR LIVE, at no additional cost, in addition to more than 22,000 other live sporting events, acclaimed studio programs, original series and documentaries, as well as the complete library of ESPN 30 for 30 films.

About PGA TOUR

By showcasing golf’s greatest players, the PGA TOUR engages, inspires and positively impacts our fans, partners and communities worldwide.

The PGA TOUR, headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, co-sanctions tournaments on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica and PGA TOUR Canada. Members on the PGA TOUR represent the world’s best players, hailing from 29 countries and territories. The PGA TOUR has long-term domestic distribution partnerships for broadcast coverage on CBS, NBC and Golf Channel and video streaming service on ESPN+. Internationally, PGA TOUR coverage is available across 200+ countries and territories in 27 languages via 43 local broadcast partners, in addition to the digital streaming service platform GOLFTV powered by PGA TOUR. Virtually all tournaments are organized as non-profit organizations to maximize charitable giving, and to date, tournaments across all Tours have generated more than $3.37 billion.

Fans can follow the PGA TOUR on PGATOUR.COM, the No. 1 site in golf, on the PGA TOUR app and on social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram (in Facebook, Spanish, Korean and Japanese), LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter (in English and Spanish), WeChat, Weibo, Toutiao, Douyin and LINE.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks and exclusive editorial content from dozens of ESPN writers and reporters. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to more than 24.3 million subscribers. Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $9.99 a month (or $99.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices).

