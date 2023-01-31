Rivalries and Ranked Matchups Highlight ESPN’s Men’s College Hoops Schedule, Jan. 31-Feb. 5

8 Kansas hosts No. 7 Kansas State tonight at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+ with Jay Bilas and Mark Neely on the call

College GameDay Covered by State Farm heads to Durham Saturday for North Carolina/Duke matchup

Saturday Showcase on ESPN features five Top-25 matchups beginning at noon; UNC at Duke slated for 6:30 p.m.

A Sonic Blockbuster blue-blood rivalry on Saturday and a handful of Top-25 matchups highlight ESPN’s industry leading men’s college basketball coverage this week. Additionally, more than 200 matchups featuring 17 ranked teams will be available across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network (SECN) and ACC Network (ACCN), as well as Big 12 Now on ESPN+, ESPN3, ESPN+, SEC Network+ and ACCNX on the ESPN App.

Six top-ranked teams take to the court on Tuesday to start off the week including the top-10 matchup between No. 7 Kansas State and No. 8 Kansas. The Sunflower Showdown game will air exclusively on B12 Now on ESPN+ with Jay Bilas and Mark Neely on the call (8 p.m. ET).

College GameDay Covered by State Farm travels to Durham, N.C., this weekend for its 12th all-time trip to Cameron Indoor Stadium. Host Rece Davis will be joined by analysts Jay Bilas, Seth Greenberg and LaPhonso Ellis for the one-hour live show on Saturday, Feb. 4, at 11 a.m. ET, ahead of the Tobacco Road rivalry between North Carolina and Duke.

Saturday Showcase provides all-day hoops action beginning at noon on Saturday following GameDay with five Top-25 matchups across ESPN and ESPN2: No. 8 Kansas at No. 13 Iowa State (noon, ESPN), No. 25 Auburn at No. 2 Tennessee (2 p.m., ESPN), No. 1 Purdue at No. 21 Indiana (4 p.m., ESPN), No. 10 Texas at No. 7 Kansas State (4 p.m., ESPN2) and No. 12 Gonzaga at No. 18 Saint Mary’s (10:30 p.m., ESPN). Additionally, Saturday Primetime presented by John Deere features one of the most storied rivalries in college basketball as Duke and North Carolina face off at 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Schedule Highlights

Tonight’s Super Tuesday presented by Progressive lineup features an ESPN doubleheader – Wake Forest at Duke (7 p.m.), followed by Kentucky at Ole Miss (9 p.m.). Additionally, Big 12 Now on ESPN+ has the Top-10 Sunflower State showdown as No. 8 Kansas hosts in-state rival No. 7 Kansas State at 8 p.m. Mark Neely and Jay Bilas – calling his first game on ESPN+ — will be courtside at historic Phog Allen Fieldhouse. The Wildcats won the first meeting, 83-82 in overtime, on Jan. 17.

Ranked teams appearing on ESPN platforms this week: No. 1 Purdue, No. 2 Tennessee, No. 3 Houston, No. 4 Alabama, No. 5 Arizona, No. 6 Virginia, No. 7 Kansas State, No. 8 Kansas, No. 10 Texas, No. 11 Baylor, No. 13 Iowa State, No. 15 TCU, No. 18 Saint Mary’s, No. 20 Clemson, No. 21 Indiana, No. 23 Miami and No. 25 Auburn.

The schedule grid with commentator game assignments can be found here. The schedule including all events on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, ESPN3, ESPN+, SECN+ and ACCNX, can be found here.

Additional men’s college basketball updates will be forthcoming, and the schedule is subject to change. Please continue to check @ESPNPR and ESPN Press Room for more information.

Date Time (ET) Matchup Platform Tue, Jan. 31 6:30 p.m. Mississippi State at South Carolina

Courtney Lyle, Mark Wise SEC Network 7 p.m. Wake Forest at Duke

Rece Davis, Debbie Antonelli ESPN 7 p.m. Texas A&M at Arkansas

Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes, Marty Smith ESPN2 7 p.m. Virginia Tech at No. 23 Miami

Mike Monaco, Malcolm Huckaby ESPNU 7 p.m. No. 20 Clemson at Boston College

Jon Meterparel, Randolph Childress ACC Network 8 p.m. No. 7 Kansas State at No 8 Kansas

Mark Neely, Jay Bilas Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 8:30 p.m. Vanderbilt at No. 4 Alabama

Mike Morgan, Daymeon Fishback SEC Network 9 p.m. Kentucky at Ole Miss

Tom Hart, Dane Bradshaw ESPN 9 p.m. No. 21 Indiana at Maryland

Brian Custer, Robbie Hummel ESPN2 9 p.m. West Virginia at No. 15 TCU

Ted Emrich, King McClure ESPNU Wed, Feb. 1 7 p.m. No. 2 Tennessee at Florida

Kevin Fitzgerald, Jimmy Dykes ESPN2 7 p.m. East Carolina at South Florida

Drew Carter, Sean Harrington ESPNU 7 p.m. Pitt at North Carolina

Wes Durham, Dan Bonner ACC Network 7 p.m. Georgia at No. 25 Auburn

Roy Philpott, Pat Bradley SEC Network 9 p.m. LSU at Missouri

Dave Neal, Jon Sundvold SEC Network 9 p.m. Oklahoma State at Oklahoma

Mark Neely, Fran Fraschilla ESPN2 9 p.m. SMU at Tulane

Derek Jones, Perry Clark ESPNU 9 p.m. Houston at Wichita State ESPN2 9 p.m. UTEP at Middle Tennessee

David Saltzman, David Padgett ESPNU 10:30 p.m. Oregon at No. 5 Arizona

Dave Pasch, Bill Walton ESPN 11 p.m. San Francisco at No. 18 Saint Mary’s

Dave Flemming, Sean Farnham ESPNU Thu, Feb. 2 7 p.m. Michigan at Northwestern

Kevin Brown, Seth Greenberg ESPN2 7 p.m. High Point at UNC Asheville

Matt Schick, John Williams ESPNU Fri, Feb. 3 5 p.m. Yale at Harvard

Jon Metrparel, ESPNU 7 p.m. VCU at Saint Louis

Mike Corey, Dalen Cuff ESPN2 7 p.m. Fairfield at Quinnipiac

Steve Lenox ESPNU 9 p.m. Kent State at Akron

Connor Onion, Brooke Weisbrod ESPNU Sat, Feb. 4 Noon No. 8 Kansas at No. 13 Iowa State

Rich Hollenberg, Fran Fraschilla ESPN Noon No. 6 Virginia at Virginia Tech

Dave O’Brien, Cory Alexander, Angel Gray ESPN2 Noon UCF at Cincinnati

Drew Carter, Terrence Olgesby ESPNU Noon Texas A&M Corpus Christi at SE Louisiana

David Saltzman, Lance Blanks ESPNEWS 1 p.m. Ole Miss at Vanderbilt

Richard Cross, Richard Hendrix SEC Network 1 p.m. Georgia Tech at NC State

Mike Monaco, Randolph Childress ACC Network 2 p.m. No. 25 Auburn at No. 2 Tennessee

Mike Morgan, Robbie Hummel ESPN 2 p.m. Florida State at Louisville

Doug Sherman, Jay Williams ESPN2 2 p.m. Tulane at Memphis

Michael Eaves, Perry Clark ESPNU 3 p.m. No. 23 Miami at No. 20 Clemson

Wes Durham, Dan Bonner ACC Network 3:30 p.m. Arkansas at South Carolina

Roy Philpott, Mark Wise SEC Network 4 p.m. No. 1 Purdue at No. 21 Indiana

Bob Wischusen, Dick Vitale, Kris Budden ESPN 4 p.m. No. 10 Texas at No. 7 Kansas State

Mark Neely, Chris Spatola ESPN2 4 p.m. No. 4 Alabama at LSU

Kevin Fitzgerald, Daymeon Fishback ESPNU 5 p.m. Syracuse at Boston College

Jon Meterparel, Malcolm Huckaby ACC Network 6 p.m. Bradley at Northern Iowa

Clay Matvick, Kevin Lehman ESPN2 6 p.m. Missouri at Mississippi State

Paul Sunderland, Joe Kleine SEC Network 6:30 p.m. North Carolina at Duke

Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas, Holly Rowe ESPN 8 p.m. Oklahoma at West Virginia

Chucki Kempf, King McClure ESPN2 8 p.m. Dayton at St. Bonaventure

Robert Lee, ESPNU 8:30 p.m. Florida at Kentucky

Tom Hart, Jimmy Dykes ESPN 8:30 p.m. Georgia at Texas A&M

Dave Neal, Jon Sundvold SEC Network 10 p.m. Santa Clara at San Francisco

Eric Rothman, Steve Wojciechowski ESPNU 10 p.m. Oregon at Arizona State

Dave Pasch, Corey Williams ESPN2 10:30 p.m. No. 12 Gonzaga at No. 18 Saint Mary’s

Dave Flemming, Sean Farnham ESPN Sun, Feb. 5 Noon La Salle at Saint Joseph’s

Mike Corey ESPNU 6 p.m. No. 3 Houston at Temple

John Schriffen, Mark Adams ESPN2 6 p.m. California at Utah

Dave Feldman, Adrian Branch ESPNU

