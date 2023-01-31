Rivalries and Ranked Matchups Highlight ESPN’s Men’s College Hoops Schedule, Jan. 31-Feb. 5
- 8 Kansas hosts No. 7 Kansas State tonight at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+ with Jay Bilas and Mark Neely on the call
- College GameDay Covered by State Farm heads to Durham Saturday for North Carolina/Duke matchup
- Saturday Showcase on ESPN features five Top-25 matchups beginning at noon; UNC at Duke slated for 6:30 p.m.
A Sonic Blockbuster blue-blood rivalry on Saturday and a handful of Top-25 matchups highlight ESPN’s industry leading men’s college basketball coverage this week. Additionally, more than 200 matchups featuring 17 ranked teams will be available across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network (SECN) and ACC Network (ACCN), as well as Big 12 Now on ESPN+, ESPN3, ESPN+, SEC Network+ and ACCNX on the ESPN App.
Six top-ranked teams take to the court on Tuesday to start off the week including the top-10 matchup between No. 7 Kansas State and No. 8 Kansas. The Sunflower Showdown game will air exclusively on B12 Now on ESPN+ with Jay Bilas and Mark Neely on the call (8 p.m. ET).
College GameDay Covered by State Farm travels to Durham, N.C., this weekend for its 12th all-time trip to Cameron Indoor Stadium. Host Rece Davis will be joined by analysts Jay Bilas, Seth Greenberg and LaPhonso Ellis for the one-hour live show on Saturday, Feb. 4, at 11 a.m. ET, ahead of the Tobacco Road rivalry between North Carolina and Duke.
Saturday Showcase provides all-day hoops action beginning at noon on Saturday following GameDay with five Top-25 matchups across ESPN and ESPN2: No. 8 Kansas at No. 13 Iowa State (noon, ESPN), No. 25 Auburn at No. 2 Tennessee (2 p.m., ESPN), No. 1 Purdue at No. 21 Indiana (4 p.m., ESPN), No. 10 Texas at No. 7 Kansas State (4 p.m., ESPN2) and No. 12 Gonzaga at No. 18 Saint Mary’s (10:30 p.m., ESPN). Additionally, Saturday Primetime presented by John Deere features one of the most storied rivalries in college basketball as Duke and North Carolina face off at 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.
Schedule Highlights
- Tonight’s Super Tuesday presented by Progressive lineup features an ESPN doubleheader – Wake Forest at Duke (7 p.m.), followed by Kentucky at Ole Miss (9 p.m.). Additionally, Big 12 Now on ESPN+ has the Top-10 Sunflower State showdown as No. 8 Kansas hosts in-state rival No. 7 Kansas State at 8 p.m. Mark Neely and Jay Bilas – calling his first game on ESPN+ — will be courtside at historic Phog Allen Fieldhouse. The Wildcats won the first meeting, 83-82 in overtime, on Jan. 17.
- Saturday Primetime presented by John Deere features a Sonic Blockbuster and one of the greatest rivalries in all of sports as the Blue Devils and Tar Heels meet at Cameron Indoor for the first of two regular-season matchups at 6:30 p.m., on ESPN. Saturday’s game marks the first home game against North Carolina for new Duke head coach Jon Scheyer. Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas and Holly Rowe will have the call from Cameron as the game will be delivered live in 4K resolution on DIRECTV, Comcast, YouTube TV, Altice and Verizon FiOS.
Ranked teams appearing on ESPN platforms this week: No. 1 Purdue, No. 2 Tennessee, No. 3 Houston, No. 4 Alabama, No. 5 Arizona, No. 6 Virginia, No. 7 Kansas State, No. 8 Kansas, No. 10 Texas, No. 11 Baylor, No. 13 Iowa State, No. 15 TCU, No. 18 Saint Mary’s, No. 20 Clemson, No. 21 Indiana, No. 23 Miami and No. 25 Auburn.
The schedule grid with commentator game assignments can be found here. The schedule including all events on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, ESPN3, ESPN+, SECN+ and ACCNX, can be found here.
Additional men’s college basketball updates will be forthcoming, and the schedule is subject to change. Please continue to check @ESPNPR and ESPN Press Room for more information.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Platform
|Tue, Jan. 31
|6:30 p.m.
|Mississippi State at South Carolina
Courtney Lyle, Mark Wise
|SEC Network
|7 p.m.
|Wake Forest at Duke
Rece Davis, Debbie Antonelli
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|Texas A&M at Arkansas
Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes, Marty Smith
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|Virginia Tech at No. 23 Miami
Mike Monaco, Malcolm Huckaby
|ESPNU
|7 p.m.
|No. 20 Clemson at Boston College
Jon Meterparel, Randolph Childress
|ACC Network
|8 p.m.
|No. 7 Kansas State at No 8 Kansas
Mark Neely, Jay Bilas
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|8:30 p.m.
|Vanderbilt at No. 4 Alabama
Mike Morgan, Daymeon Fishback
|SEC Network
|9 p.m.
|Kentucky at Ole Miss
Tom Hart, Dane Bradshaw
|ESPN
|9 p.m.
|No. 21 Indiana at Maryland
Brian Custer, Robbie Hummel
|ESPN2
|9 p.m.
|West Virginia at No. 15 TCU
Ted Emrich, King McClure
|ESPNU
|Wed, Feb. 1
|7 p.m.
|No. 2 Tennessee at Florida
Kevin Fitzgerald, Jimmy Dykes
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|East Carolina at South Florida
Drew Carter, Sean Harrington
|ESPNU
|7 p.m.
|Pitt at North Carolina
Wes Durham, Dan Bonner
|ACC Network
|7 p.m.
|Georgia at No. 25 Auburn
Roy Philpott, Pat Bradley
|SEC Network
|9 p.m.
|LSU at Missouri
Dave Neal, Jon Sundvold
|SEC Network
|9 p.m.
|Oklahoma State at Oklahoma
Mark Neely, Fran Fraschilla
|ESPN2
|9 p.m.
|SMU at Tulane
Derek Jones, Perry Clark
|ESPNU
|9 p.m.
|Houston at Wichita State
|ESPN2
|9 p.m.
|UTEP at Middle Tennessee
David Saltzman, David Padgett
|ESPNU
|10:30 p.m.
|Oregon at No. 5 Arizona
Dave Pasch, Bill Walton
|ESPN
|11 p.m.
|San Francisco at No. 18 Saint Mary’s
Dave Flemming, Sean Farnham
|ESPNU
|Thu, Feb. 2
|7 p.m.
|Michigan at Northwestern
Kevin Brown, Seth Greenberg
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|High Point at UNC Asheville
Matt Schick, John Williams
|ESPNU
|Fri, Feb. 3
|5 p.m.
|Yale at Harvard
Jon Metrparel,
|ESPNU
|7 p.m.
|VCU at Saint Louis
Mike Corey, Dalen Cuff
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|Fairfield at Quinnipiac
Steve Lenox
|ESPNU
|9 p.m.
|Kent State at Akron
Connor Onion, Brooke Weisbrod
|ESPNU
|Sat, Feb. 4
|Noon
|No. 8 Kansas at No. 13 Iowa State
Rich Hollenberg, Fran Fraschilla
|ESPN
|Noon
|No. 6 Virginia at Virginia Tech
Dave O’Brien, Cory Alexander, Angel Gray
|ESPN2
|Noon
|UCF at Cincinnati
Drew Carter, Terrence Olgesby
|ESPNU
|Noon
|Texas A&M Corpus Christi at SE Louisiana
David Saltzman, Lance Blanks
|ESPNEWS
|1 p.m.
|Ole Miss at Vanderbilt
Richard Cross, Richard Hendrix
|SEC Network
|1 p.m.
|Georgia Tech at NC State
Mike Monaco, Randolph Childress
|ACC Network
|2 p.m.
|No. 25 Auburn at No. 2 Tennessee
Mike Morgan, Robbie Hummel
|ESPN
|2 p.m.
|Florida State at Louisville
Doug Sherman, Jay Williams
|ESPN2
|2 p.m.
|Tulane at Memphis
Michael Eaves, Perry Clark
|ESPNU
|3 p.m.
|No. 23 Miami at No. 20 Clemson
Wes Durham, Dan Bonner
|ACC Network
|3:30 p.m.
|Arkansas at South Carolina
Roy Philpott, Mark Wise
|SEC Network
|4 p.m.
|No. 1 Purdue at No. 21 Indiana
Bob Wischusen, Dick Vitale, Kris Budden
|ESPN
|4 p.m.
|No. 10 Texas at No. 7 Kansas State
Mark Neely, Chris Spatola
|ESPN2
|4 p.m.
|No. 4 Alabama at LSU
Kevin Fitzgerald, Daymeon Fishback
|ESPNU
|5 p.m.
|Syracuse at Boston College
Jon Meterparel, Malcolm Huckaby
|ACC Network
|6 p.m.
|Bradley at Northern Iowa
Clay Matvick, Kevin Lehman
|ESPN2
|6 p.m.
|Missouri at Mississippi State
Paul Sunderland, Joe Kleine
|SEC Network
|6:30 p.m.
|North Carolina at Duke
Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas, Holly Rowe
|ESPN
|8 p.m.
|Oklahoma at West Virginia
Chucki Kempf, King McClure
|ESPN2
|8 p.m.
|Dayton at St. Bonaventure
Robert Lee,
|ESPNU
|8:30 p.m.
|Florida at Kentucky
Tom Hart, Jimmy Dykes
|ESPN
|8:30 p.m.
|Georgia at Texas A&M
Dave Neal, Jon Sundvold
|SEC Network
|10 p.m.
|Santa Clara at San Francisco
Eric Rothman, Steve Wojciechowski
|ESPNU
|10 p.m.
|Oregon at Arizona State
Dave Pasch, Corey Williams
|ESPN2
|10:30 p.m.
|No. 12 Gonzaga at No. 18 Saint Mary’s
Dave Flemming, Sean Farnham
|ESPN
|Sun, Feb. 5
|Noon
|La Salle at Saint Joseph’s
Mike Corey
|ESPNU
|6 p.m.
|No. 3 Houston at Temple
John Schriffen, Mark Adams
|ESPN2
|6 p.m.
|California at Utah
Dave Feldman, Adrian Branch
|ESPNU
Contacts:
Men’s College Basketball: Amy Ufnowski, [email protected], @AmyUf
College GameDay: Julie McKay: [email protected], @McKay_Julie