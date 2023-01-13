Season Finale of SEC Network’s TrueSouth Presented by Yellawood Takes Viewers Behind the Scenes for Second Straight Season

The fifth season of the critically acclaimed TrueSouth Presented by Yellawood concludes with a special behind-the-scenes bonus episode on Sunday, Jan 15 at 8 p.m. ET on SEC Network. The series revolves around two food stories told from one place, which TrueSouth sets in conversation to make larger points about Southern beliefs and identities, and this is the second season with a special behind-the-scenes peek at the innerworkings of TrueSouth.

Episode Summary

Season 5, Episode 5 of TrueSouth zigs and zags across the region, from Kentucky to Tennessee, from Mississippi to Alabama to Georgia. To make TrueSouth, the crew plans in the winter and films in the spring. All year long, though, they scout, in search of great restaurants and great stories, because there’s always something new, and there’s always something old that’s new to them. Join the TrueSouth crew behind the scenes, on the bus, as the miles unspool.

This is an episode about curiosity. That’s the engine of the show. Curiosity opens the crew to what the South promises. On the road, they reconnect with old friends like Newman Miller of Harrison-Smith House in Bardstown, Kentucky, who, in season two, introduced us to Laha’s Red Castle in nearby Hodgenville, where the smell of their onion-fried burgers blankets the square in a caloric fog. We return to cities we love, like Birmingham, Ala., to play baseball with the Barons and drink cold beers at the Garage. TrueSouth makes new friends, too, like Joseph Sambou of Sambou’s African Kitchen in Jackson, Miss., a new restaurant with roots in Gambia, home to the fried meat pies of our dreams.

Season Five, Episode Five of TrueSouth invites viewers to join the scout trip as the crew feasts across the belly of the South, plotting for seasons six and seven while filming season five. On the bus, they make U-turns and wrong turns and crank Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors. Curiosity called them to exit 17 on I-20 in the piney woods of Alabama, near the town of Livingston, where an Indian restaurant in a long-haul truck stop shares an off-ramp with a steakhouse that bakes perfect caramel cakes.

Curiosity is an act of faith: Follow your instincts and goodness will follow. That faith drives this series. The TrueSouth crew is always curious and always hungry. Viewer responses tell us that you are, too.

Season Summary

Season five of TrueSouth began Sept. 11 with a marble game in Tompkinsville, Ky., moved on to Madisonville, Tenn. and jaunted to Jackson, Miss. to meet up with some of the best the Magnolia State has to offer. This December, we landed in Brunswick and St Simons, Island, Ga. before we recapped it all on Jan. 15.

About TrueSouth

TrueSouth is a limited series on Southern food and culture, airing monthly on SEC Network. Four-time James Beard Award winner John T. Edge writes and hosts the show, which is executive produced by two-time New York Times best-selling author, ESPN senior writer Wright Thompson, and produced by Bluefoot Entertainment.

The series, now in its fifth season, revolves around two food stories told from one place, which TrueSouth sets in conversation to make larger points about Southern beliefs and identities. This season’s featured places are Tompkinsville, Ky., Madisonville & Camp Benton, Tenn., Jackson, Miss., Brunswick, Ga., and a special behind-the-scenes finale to finish out season five. Seasons 1-4 of TrueSouth are available in their entirety on ESPN+.

Music plays an integral role in TrueSouth’s storytelling via on-screen performances and on-screen credits. TrueSouth playlist on Spotify shares the full soundtrack and score of every season of TrueSouth.

