January 17, 2023

Tampa Bay Lightning Take on Edmonton Oilers

Thursday Exclusively on ESPN

2023 NHL All-Star Roster and Jersey Reveal During Lightning-Oilers Intermissions

39 NHL Power Play Games Streaming on ESPN+

The Point with Steve Levy on Thursday at 5 p ET on ESPN2/ESPN+



The NHL action continues this Thursday, January 19, as the Tampa Bay Lightning visit the Edmonton Oilers at 9 p.m. ET exclusively on ESPN. Coming off a hot week, the Lightning’s Nikita Kucherov collected seven points in three outings – propelling his team to a perfect week – and picked up his 21st career four-point performance, which ranks second in the NHL since he entered the League, behind only the Oilers’ Connor McDavid who has 30 and is this season’s points and goals leader.

2023 NHL All-Star Game Reveals

The complete 2023 NHL All-Star Game roster, along with the new All-Star Game jerseys, will be revealed during the first and second intermissions of the Lightning-Oilers game on ESPN. Fan-voted players from the Atlantic and Metro divisions will be revealed during the first intermission, while the Central and Pacific division players will be announced during the second intermission.

Exclusive NHL game and studio shows on ESPN platforms this week:

Date Time (ET) Platform(s) Game/Studio Show ESPN Commentators Tuesday, Jan. 17 12 a.m. ESPN+ In The Crease Host: Linda Cohn Wednesday, Jan. 18 1 a.m. ESPN+ In The Crease Host: Ashley Brewer Thursday, Jan. 19 5 p.m. ESPN2/ESPN+ The Point

The Point returns on Thursday from 5-6 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+ ahead of Thursday’s Lightning-Oilers game, with host Steve Levy and analysis from Chris Chelios and P.K. Subban. Host: Steve Levy Analysts: Chris Chelios, P.K. Subban 9 p.m. ESPN Tampa Bay Lightning at Edmonton Oilers

The Lightning (28-13-1) and Steven Stamkos – currently one goal shy of 500-career goals – make the long trip up north to face NHL points and goals leader Connor McDavid and the Oilers (24-18-3), who are aiming to play themselves back into the playoff picture at Rogers Place. Play-by-Play: John Buccigross Analyst: Ray Ferraro Reporter: Leah Hextall In Studio: Steve Levy, Chris Chelios, P.K. Subban, Linda Cohn 1 a.m. ESPN+ In The Crease Host: Linda Cohn Friday, Jan. 20 1 a.m. ESPN+ In The Crease Host: Arda Öcal Saturday, Jan. 21 1 a.m. ESPN+ In The Crease Host: Arda Öcal Sunday, Jan. 22 11 p.m. ESPN+ In The Crease Host: Arda Öcal

*Please note commentator assignments may be subject to change.

NHL Power Play on ESPN+ | This Week’s Live Out-of-Market Highlight Games

NHL Power Play on ESPN+ will present a total of 39 live out-of-market league games this week, including Bruins vs. Rangers on Thursday and Sharks vs. Bruins on Sunday, as Boston continues to chase history as the team with the best record and most points of the NHL’s 56-year, expansion era.

*Subscribe to ESPN+ at ESPNPlus.com for more than 1,050 NHL Power Play out-of-market games this season.

NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App

Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

