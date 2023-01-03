January 3, 2023

Three Exclusive NHL Games this Week on ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu

41 NHL Power Play Games Streaming on ESPN+

The Point Returns on Thursday with John Buccigross at 5p ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+

The NHL season continues this week with three exclusive games on ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu, beginning with a matchup between the Dallas Stars and Los Angeles Kings at Cyrpto.com Arena. Kevin Fiala, the team leader in points and assists for the Kings, will face Jason Robertson who leads the Stars in goals, points, and assists. The Central Division-leading Stars will look to avenge their early season loss to the Kings in a Western Conference matchup – available exclusively on ESPN. Later in the week, the Washington Capitals and Alex Ovechkin visit the Columbus Blue Jackets and Johnny Gaudreau, on ESPN. Thursday, the NHL will reveal its rosters for the 2023 NHL Honda All-Star Game in Sunrise, Florida, February 3 and 4, 2023.

Friday, the San Jose Sharks visit the Anaheim Ducks in a Battle of California at the Honda Center on ESPN+/Hulu.

Exclusive NHL games and studio shows on ESPN platforms this week:

*Please note commentator assignments may be subject to change.

NHL Power Play on ESPN+ | This Week’s Live Out-of-Market Highlight Games

NHL Power Play on ESPN+ will present a total of 41 live out-of-market league games this week.



NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App

– 30 –