Three Exclusive NHL Games this Week on ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu
January 3, 2023
41 NHL Power Play Games Streaming on ESPN+
The Point Returns on Thursday with John Buccigross at 5p ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+
The NHL season continues this week with three exclusive games on ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu, beginning with a matchup between the Dallas Stars and Los Angeles Kings at Cyrpto.com Arena. Kevin Fiala, the team leader in points and assists for the Kings, will face Jason Robertson who leads the Stars in goals, points, and assists. The Central Division-leading Stars will look to avenge their early season loss to the Kings in a Western Conference matchup – available exclusively on ESPN. Later in the week, the Washington Capitals and Alex Ovechkin visit the Columbus Blue Jackets and Johnny Gaudreau, on ESPN. Thursday, the NHL will reveal its rosters for the 2023 NHL Honda All-Star Game in Sunrise, Florida, February 3 and 4, 2023.
Friday, the San Jose Sharks visit the Anaheim Ducks in a Battle of California at the Honda Center on ESPN+/Hulu.
Exclusive NHL games and studio shows on ESPN platforms this week:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Platform(s)
|Game/Studio Show
|ESPN Commentators
|Tuesday, Jan. 3
|10 p.m.
|ESPN
|Dallas Stars at Los Angeles Kings
The Central Division-leading Stars (23-9-6) and Jason Robertson travel west to take on the Kings (21-13-6) and Kevin Fiala, who sit in second place in the Pacific Division.
|Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen
Analyst: Cassie Campbell-Pascall
Reporter: Linda Cohn
In Studio: Arda Öcal, Linda Cohn, P.K. Subban
|1 a.m.
|ESPN+
|In The Crease
|Host: Arda Öcal
|Wednesday, Jan 4
|1 a.m.
|ESPN+
|In The Crease
|Host: Linda Cohn
|Thursday,
Jan. 5
|5 p.m.
|ESPN2, ESPN+
|The Point
This week on The Point John Buccigross is joined by Rick DiPietro and Kevin Weekes ahead of Thursday’s Capitals-Blue Jackets game.
|Host: John Buccigross
Analyst: Kevin Weekes, Rick DiPietro
|7 p.m.
|ESPN
|Washington Capitals at Columbus Blue Jackets
The Capitals (21-13-5) and Alex Ovechkin, second in NHL career goals, travel to Columbus (11-22-2) to face the Blue Jackets and Johnny Gaudreau at Nationwide Arena. Washington is 8-1-1 in their last 10 games.
|Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen
Analyst: Dom Moore
Reporter: Emily Kaplan
In Studio: John Buccigross, Linda Cohn, Kevin Weekes
|1 a.m.
|ESPN+
|In The Crease
|Host: Linda Cohn
|Friday, Jan. 6
|10 p.m.
|ESPN+/Hulu
|San Jose Sharks at Anaheim Ducks
The Sharks (12-20-7) and Erik Karlsson make the quick trip down south to take on the Ducks (10-23-4) with Troy Terry, the team leader in goals, points and assists, at Honda Center.
|Play-by-Play: Roxy Bernstein
Analyst: Ryan Callahan
In Studio: Arda Öcal, Rick DiPietro
|1 a.m.
|ESPN+
|In The Crease
|Host: Arda Öcal
*Please note commentator assignments may be subject to change.
NHL Power Play on ESPN+ | This Week’s Live Out-of-Market Highlight Games
NHL Power Play on ESPN+ will present a total of 41 live out-of-market league games this week.
*Subscribe to ESPN+ at ESPNPlus.com for more than 1,050 NHL Power Play out-of-market games this season.
NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App
Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.
- Can Adam Fantilli unseat “otherworldly” Connor Bedard at top of 2023 draft?(ESPN+ Premium Article)
- Ovechkin 800: The numbers behind his epic chase – and what’s next
- 802 goals and counting: The Alex Ovechkin goal-scoring tracker
- NHL trade tiers: Way-too-early edition for 2022-23(ESPN+ Premium Article)
- How to watch NHL games on ESPN, ABC, ESPN+ and Hulu
- Seen and heard from Fenway Park at the 2023 Winter Classic
- Wednesday: Nicklas Backstrom’s road back to the ice
- Thursday: Playoff hope tiers for all 32 teams (ESPN+ Premium Article)
- Friday: NHL Power Rankings
- Friday: NHL Awards Watch (ESPN+ Premium Article)
