Three Exclusive NHL Games this Week on ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu

Photo of Christine Calcagno Christine Calcagno13 hours ago

January 3, 2023

41 NHL Power Play Games Streaming on ESPN+

The Point Returns on Thursday with John Buccigross at 5p ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+

The NHL season continues this week with three exclusive games on ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu, beginning with a matchup between the Dallas Stars and Los Angeles Kings at Cyrpto.com Arena. Kevin Fiala, the team leader in points and assists for the Kings, will face Jason Robertson who leads the Stars in goals, points, and assists. The Central Division-leading Stars will look to avenge their early season loss to the Kings in a Western Conference matchup – available exclusively on ESPN. Later in the week, the Washington Capitals and Alex Ovechkin visit the Columbus Blue Jackets and Johnny Gaudreau, on ESPN. Thursday, the NHL will reveal its rosters for the 2023 NHL Honda All-Star Game in Sunrise, Florida, February 3 and 4, 2023.

Friday, the San Jose Sharks visit the Anaheim Ducks in a Battle of California at the Honda Center on ESPN+/Hulu.

Exclusive NHL games and studio shows on ESPN platforms this week:

Date Time (ET) Platform(s) Game/Studio Show ESPN Commentators
Tuesday, Jan. 3 10 p.m. ESPN Dallas Stars at Los Angeles Kings
The Central Division-leading Stars (23-9-6) and Jason Robertson travel west to take on the Kings (21-13-6) and Kevin Fiala, who sit in second place in the Pacific Division.		 Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen

Analyst: Cassie Campbell-Pascall

Reporter: Linda Cohn

In Studio: Arda Öcal, Linda Cohn, P.K. Subban
1 a.m. ESPN+ In The Crease Host: Arda Öcal
Wednesday, Jan 4 1 a.m. ESPN+ In The Crease Host: Linda Cohn
Thursday,

Jan. 5

 5 p.m. ESPN2, ESPN+ The Point
This week on The Point John Buccigross is joined by Rick DiPietro and Kevin Weekes ahead of Thursday’s Capitals-Blue Jackets game.		 Host: John Buccigross

Analyst: Kevin Weekes, Rick DiPietro
  7 p.m. ESPN Washington Capitals at Columbus Blue Jackets
The Capitals (21-13-5) and Alex Ovechkin, second in NHL career goals, travel to Columbus (11-22-2) to face the Blue Jackets and Johnny Gaudreau at Nationwide Arena. Washington is 8-1-1 in their last 10 games.		 Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen

Analyst: Dom Moore

Reporter: Emily Kaplan

 In Studio: John Buccigross, Linda Cohn, Kevin Weekes
1 a.m. ESPN+ In The Crease Host: Linda Cohn
Friday, Jan. 6 10 p.m. ESPN+/Hulu San Jose Sharks at Anaheim Ducks
The Sharks (12-20-7) and Erik Karlsson make the quick trip down south to take on the Ducks (10-23-4) with Troy Terry, the team leader in goals, points and assists, at Honda Center.		 Play-by-Play: Roxy Bernstein

Analyst: Ryan Callahan

In Studio: Arda Öcal, Rick DiPietro
1 a.m. ESPN+ In The Crease Host: Arda Öcal

*Please note commentator assignments may be subject to change.

NHL Power Play on ESPN+ | This Week’s Live Out-of-Market Highlight Games
NHL Power Play on ESPN+ will present a total of 41 live out-of-market league games this week.

NHL Power Play on ESPN+ will present a total of 41 live out-of-market league games this week.

NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App
Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski.

