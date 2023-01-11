Top Rank Presents a Weekend of High-Octane Boxing
Light Flyweight Title Unification Showdown:
Kim Clavel vs. Jessica Nery Plata
Friday, Jan. 13, at 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT
LIVE on ESPN+
***
Heavyweight Double Header:
Efe Ajagba vs. Stephan Shaw in Main Event
Guido Vianello vs. Jonnie Rice in Co-Feature
Saturday, Jan. 14, at 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT
LIVE on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+
Top Rank Boxing on ESPN kicks off the new year with a weekend of exhilarating LIVE boxing matches.
Friday, Jan. 13, from Place Bell in Laval, Canada and LIVE on ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT, WBC light flyweight champion Kim Clavel (16-0, 3 KOs) will battle WBA queen Jessica Nery Plata (28-2, 3 KOs). Clavel, who won the Pat Tillman Award for Service at the 2020 ESPY Awards after putting her boxing career on hold to return to nursing during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, hopes to become the sport’s only Canadian-born unified world champion.
On Saturday, Jan. 14, Top Rank Boxing on ESPN presented by AutoZone: Ajagba vs. Shaw will be live at 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+. The event takes place at Turning Stone Resort Casino, Verona, NY.
In the main event, one of the division’s biggest punchers, Efe Ajagba (16-1, 13 KOs), takes on St. Louis native Stephan “Big Shot” Shaw (18-0, 13 KOs).
In the heavyweight co-feature, Guido “The Gladiator” Vianello (10-0-1, 9 KOs), a 2016 Italian Olympian from Rome, faces the formidable Jonnie Rice (15-6-1, 10 KOs).
The undercard (5 p.m. ET) features a junior lightweight tilt between Adam “BluNose” Lopez and Abraham “El Super” Nova. Additionally, featherweight phenom, Bruce Carrington (5-0, 3 KOs), the 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials champion, will fight Juan Antonio Lopez (17-12-1, 7 KOs), an 11-year pro from Dallas, Texas, in a six-round showdown.
ESPN’s Joe Tessitore will call the action with Hall of Famer Andre Ward and future Hall of Famer Timothy Bradley as analysts; Mark Kriegel and Bernardo Osuna will serve as reporters.
All Times ET
|Date
|Time
|Event
|Fights
|Network
|Fri, Jan 13
|7 PM
|Main
|Kim Clavel (C*) vs. Jessica Nery Plata (C**)
|ESPN+
|WBA**, WBC* Light Flyweight
|Undercard
|Mazlum Akdeniz vs. Cristian Bielma
|Undercard
|Marie Pier Houle vs. Marisol Moreno
|Undercard
|Eric Basran vs. Juan Carlos Ramirez Garcia
|Undercard
|Caroline Veyre vs. Estefania Gonzalez Franco
|Sat, Jan 14
|10 PM
|Main
|Efe Ajagba vs. Stephen Shaw
|ESPN,
ESPN Deportes,
ESPN+
|Co-Feature
|Guido Vianello vs. Jonnie Rice
|5 PM
|Feature
|Abraham Nova vs. Adam Lopez
|
ESPN+
|Undercard
|Haven Brady Jr. vs. Ruben Cervera
|Undercard
|Bryce Mills vs. Margarito Hernandez
|Undercard
|Edwin Rodriguez vs. Floyd Diaz
|Undercard
|Brian Norman Jr. vs. Rodrigo Damian Coria
|Undercard
|Bruce Carrington vs. Juan Antonio Lopez
|Undercard
|Emmanueal Austin vs. Dante Benjamin Jr.
|Undercard
|Rohan Polanco vs. Julian Smith