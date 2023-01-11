Top Rank Presents a Weekend of High-Octane Boxing

Top Rank Presents a Weekend of High-Octane Boxing

Light Flyweight Title Unification Showdown: 

Kim Clavel vs. Jessica Nery Plata

Friday, Jan. 13, at 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT

LIVE on ESPN+

***

 Heavyweight Double Header:

Efe Ajagba vs. Stephan Shaw in Main Event

Guido Vianello vs. Jonnie Rice in Co-Feature

 Saturday, Jan. 14, at 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT

LIVE on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+

ESPN+ Available on ESPN.com and ESPN App for Mobile and Connected TV Devices

Top Rank Boxing on ESPN kicks off the new year with a weekend of exhilarating LIVE boxing matches.

Friday, Jan. 13, from Place Bell in Laval, Canada and LIVE on ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT, WBC light flyweight champion Kim Clavel (16-0, 3 KOs) will battle WBA queen Jessica Nery Plata (28-2, 3 KOs).  Clavel, who won the Pat Tillman Award for Service at the 2020 ESPY Awards after putting her boxing career on hold to return to nursing during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, hopes to become the sport’s only Canadian-born unified world champion.

On Saturday, Jan. 14, Top Rank Boxing on ESPN presented by AutoZone: Ajagba vs. Shaw will be live at 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+. The event takes place at Turning Stone Resort Casino, Verona, NY.

In the main event, one of the division’s biggest punchers, Efe Ajagba (16-1, 13 KOs), takes on St. Louis native Stephan “Big Shot” Shaw (18-0, 13 KOs).

In the heavyweight co-feature, Guido “The Gladiator” Vianello (10-0-1, 9 KOs), a 2016 Italian Olympian from Rome, faces the formidable Jonnie Rice (15-6-1, 10 KOs).

The undercard (5 p.m. ET) features a junior lightweight tilt between Adam “BluNose” Lopez and Abraham “El Super” Nova. Additionally, featherweight phenom, Bruce Carrington (5-0, 3 KOs), the 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials champion, will fight Juan Antonio Lopez (17-12-1, 7 KOs), an 11-year pro from Dallas, Texas, in a six-round showdown.

ESPN’s Joe Tessitore will call the action with Hall of Famer Andre Ward and future Hall of Famer Timothy Bradley as analysts; Mark Kriegel and Bernardo Osuna will serve as reporters.

ESPN.com

 All Times ET

Date Time Event Fights Network  
Fri, Jan 13 7 PM Main Kim Clavel (C*) vs. Jessica Nery Plata (C**) ESPN+ WBA**, WBC* Light Flyweight
Undercard Mazlum Akdeniz vs. Cristian Bielma
Undercard Marie Pier Houle vs. Marisol Moreno
Undercard Eric Basran vs. Juan Carlos Ramirez Garcia
Undercard Caroline Veyre vs. Estefania Gonzalez Franco
Sat, Jan 14 10 PM Main Efe Ajagba vs. Stephen Shaw ESPN,

ESPN Deportes,

ESPN+
Co-Feature Guido Vianello vs. Jonnie Rice
5 PM Feature Abraham Nova vs. Adam Lopez  

 

ESPN+
Undercard Haven Brady Jr. vs. Ruben Cervera
Undercard Bryce Mills vs. Margarito Hernandez
Undercard Edwin Rodriguez vs. Floyd Diaz
Undercard Brian Norman Jr. vs. Rodrigo Damian Coria
Undercard Bruce Carrington vs. Juan Antonio Lopez
Undercard Emmanueal Austin vs. Dante Benjamin Jr.
Undercard Rohan Polanco vs. Julian Smith

 

Photo of Ardi Dwornik Ardi Dwornik Follow on Twitter 10 hours ago
