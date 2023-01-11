Top Rank Presents a Weekend of High-Octane Boxing

Light Flyweight Title Unification Showdown:

Kim Clavel vs. Jessica Nery Plata

Friday, Jan. 13, at 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT

LIVE on ESPN+

Heavyweight Double Header:

Efe Ajagba vs. Stephan Shaw in Main Event

Guido Vianello vs. Jonnie Rice in Co-Feature

Saturday, Jan. 14, at 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT

LIVE on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+

Top Rank Boxing on ESPN kicks off the new year with a weekend of exhilarating LIVE boxing matches.

Friday, Jan. 13, from Place Bell in Laval, Canada and LIVE on ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT, WBC light flyweight champion Kim Clavel (16-0, 3 KOs) will battle WBA queen Jessica Nery Plata (28-2, 3 KOs). Clavel, who won the Pat Tillman Award for Service at the 2020 ESPY Awards after putting her boxing career on hold to return to nursing during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, hopes to become the sport’s only Canadian-born unified world champion.

On Saturday, Jan. 14, Top Rank Boxing on ESPN presented by AutoZone: Ajagba vs. Shaw will be live at 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+. The event takes place at Turning Stone Resort Casino, Verona, NY.

In the main event, one of the division’s biggest punchers, Efe Ajagba (16-1, 13 KOs), takes on St. Louis native Stephan “Big Shot” Shaw (18-0, 13 KOs).

In the heavyweight co-feature, Guido “The Gladiator” Vianello (10-0-1, 9 KOs), a 2016 Italian Olympian from Rome, faces the formidable Jonnie Rice (15-6-1, 10 KOs).



The undercard (5 p.m. ET) features a junior lightweight tilt between Adam “BluNose” Lopez and Abraham “El Super” Nova. Additionally, featherweight phenom, Bruce Carrington (5-0, 3 KOs), the 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials champion, will fight Juan Antonio Lopez (17-12-1, 7 KOs), an 11-year pro from Dallas, Texas, in a six-round showdown.

ESPN’s Joe Tessitore will call the action with Hall of Famer Andre Ward and future Hall of Famer Timothy Bradley as analysts; Mark Kriegel and Bernardo Osuna will serve as reporters.

