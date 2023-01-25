Top Rank Presents: Unified Light Heavyweight World Championship Artur Beterbiev vs. Anthony Yarde

Live and Exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S., Saturday, January 28 3:30 p.m. ET/ 12:30 p.m. PT

Top Rank Boxing on ESPN presented by AutoZone: Beterbiev vs.Yarde will stream live this Saturday, Jan. 28, at 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. The event takes place at OVO Arena Wembley in London, England.

WBC, WBO and IBF world champion Artur Beterbiev (18-0, 18 KOs), will defend his belts against heavy-hitting British challenger Anthony Yarde (23-2, 22 KOs).  Beterbiev, boxing’s only world champion with a 100 percent knockout ratio, will be fighting professionally in the United Kingdom for the first time. Beterbiev ended his amateur career in London at the 2012 Olympic Games.

In addition to this action-packed championship, the undercard will feature Artem Dalakian (21-0,15 KOs) squaring off against David Jimenez (12-0, 9 KOs) in a riveting 12-rounder for the WBA Flyweight World Championship.

Calling the action will be Bernardo Osuna, Hall of Famer Andre Ward, and future Hall of Famer Timothy Bradley, Jr.

 All Times ET

Date Time Event Fights Network  
Sat. Jan 28 3:30 PM Main Artur Beterbiev (C) vs. Anthony Yarde ESPN+ IBF, WBC, WBO Light Heavyweight
Special Feature Moses Itauma vs. Marcel Bode  

 
Co-Feature Artem Dalakian (C) vs. David Jimenez WBA Flyweight
Undercard Karol Itauma vs. Ezequiel Osvaldo Maderna
