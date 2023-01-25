Top Rank Presents: Unified Light Heavyweight World Championship Artur Beterbiev vs. Anthony Yarde

ESPN+ Available on ESPN.com and ESPN App for Mobile and Connected TV Devices

Top Rank Boxing on ESPN presented by AutoZone: Beterbiev vs.Yarde will stream live this Saturday, Jan. 28, at 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. The event takes place at OVO Arena Wembley in London, England.

WBC, WBO and IBF world champion Artur Beterbiev (18-0, 18 KOs), will defend his belts against heavy-hitting British challenger Anthony Yarde (23-2, 22 KOs). Beterbiev, boxing’s only world champion with a 100 percent knockout ratio, will be fighting professionally in the United Kingdom for the first time. Beterbiev ended his amateur career in London at the 2012 Olympic Games.

In addition to this action-packed championship, the undercard will feature Artem Dalakian (21-0,15 KOs) squaring off against David Jimenez (12-0, 9 KOs) in a riveting 12-rounder for the WBA Flyweight World Championship.

Calling the action will be Bernardo Osuna, Hall of Famer Andre Ward, and future Hall of Famer Timothy Bradley, Jr.

Who Do U Fight 4? Get to know the next generation of Top Rank stars and learn what drives them

Out Wednesday by Nick Parkinson: Anthony Yarde has no fear of Artur Beterbiev

Out Thursday by Tim Bradley: Breaking down the light heavyweight title fight between Artur Beterbiev and Anthony Yarde

Out Friday by Mark Kriegel: Why Artur Beterbiev has the best streak going in boxing

