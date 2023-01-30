WNBA Free Agency Special Set for ESPN2 on Wednesday, Feb. 1

ESPN tips off its WNBA free agency coverage on Wednesday, Feb. 1, with a live WNBA Free Agency Special at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN2. Host LaChina Robinson will be joined by Hall of Famer Rebecca Lobo, former WNBA head coach & GM and 2023 Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame inductee Carolyn Peck, and standout reporter Holly Rowe. The foursome will recap the storylines of the day and share their perspective on key player signings, including moves that could impact the balance of power throughout the league.

Reporter and WNBA Insider Andraya Carter will be on hand to cover breaking news across ESPN Platforms throughout Free Agency.

ESPN’s SportsCenter will also have all the latest news on WNBA free agency and player signings. Monica McNutt voices a piece available now that previews the start of free agency.

ESPN Digital

ESPN.com is tracking all the latest offseason moves. The new WNBA Free Agency and Trade Tracker captures real-time updates and is the destination for all the latest news and deals. In addition to new WNBA Trade Grades from senior writer Kevin Pelton, ESPN will offer immediate reaction and analysis from Pelton, Alexa Philippou and M.A. Voepel on the biggest free agency signings and how they impact every team involved. Once all the free agency transactions are complete, ESPN will offer team-by-team free agency grades, followed by Voepel’s updated WNBA mock draft. Additional coverage highlights:

