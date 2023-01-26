January 26, 2023

X Games Aspen 2023 Competition Kicks Off in Primetime this Friday on ESPN

5 Hours of World-Class Action Sports Competition on ESPN and ABC

Snowboarder Markus Kleveland and Skier Alex Hall Favored to Win Gold in their Three Disciplines

Two-time X Games Ski Gold Medalist Eileen Gu Returns to Aspen in Search of More Gold

Zoi Sadowski-Synott Aims to Defend Snowboard Double Gold in Slopestyle and Big Air

ESPN and ABC will showcase 14.5 hours of live competition with an additional seven competition hours streaming live on @XGames YouTube and Twitch channels.

X Games Aspen 2023 begins Friday with three competitions available via streaming on @XGames YouTube and Twitch channels, before moving to ESPN for live primetime coverage of Chipotle Ski Knuckle Huck and Monster Energy Men’s Snowboard SuperPipe, featuring four-time X Games gold medalist Scotty James and defending SuperPipe Snowboard gold medalist Ayumu Hirano.

Saturday ABC competitions feature five-time X Games ski gold medalist Alex Hall – as he defends his Jeep Men’s Ski Slopestyle gold medal – and four-time X Games snowboard gold medalist Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, who will attempt to repeat gold in Jeep Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle after becoming the first woman – snowboard or ski – to land two double corks in the same competition slopestyle run at last year’s X Games Aspen. Later, on ESPN, six-time X Games snowboard gold medalist Marcus Kleveland aims to finish atop the podium again in Pacifico Men’s Snowboard Big Air. Rising freeski sensation Eileen Gu, who won two golds and one bronze in her 2021 X Games debut, returns to Aspen in hopes of reclaiming the top spot in Monster Energy Women’s Ski SuperPipe.

X Games Aspen 2023 closes out with a stacked lineup of Sunday competitions on ABC and ESPN. First up on ABC, Jeep Women’s Ski Slopestyle gets competitions fired up, followed by Monster Energy Women’s Snowboard SuperPipe and highlights from the Special Olympics Unified Snowboard and Skiing events. ESPN’s live evening coverage of fan-favorite Chipotle Snowboard Knuckle Huck, Men’s Ski Big Air and Monster Energy Men’s Ski SuperPipe will see the final X Games Aspen medals of 2023 awarded to the world’s best winter action sports athletes.

DATE/TIME (ET) PLATFORM COMPETITIONS Friday, January 27 1:15 p.m. – 11 p.m. X Games YouTube X Games Twitch Friday All-Day Digital Livestream 9:30 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. ESPN Chipotle Ski Knuckle Huck (Live) Monster Energy Men’s Snowboard SuperPipe (Live) Women’s Ski Big Air (Encore) Saturday, January 28 12:15 p.m. – 11 p.m. X Games YouTube X Games Twitch Saturday All-Day Digital Livestream 12:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. ABC Jeep Men’s Ski Slopestyle (Live) Jeep Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle (Encore) 12:15 p.m. – 11 p.m. X Games YouTube X Games Twitch Saturday All Day Digital Livestream 10 p.m. – 12 a.m. ESPN Pacifico Men’s Snowboard Big Air (Live) Pacifico Women’s Snowboard Big Air (Encore) Monster Energy Women’s Ski SuperPipe (Encore) Sunday, January 29 12:45 p.m. – 11 p.m. X Games YouTube X Games Twitch Sunday All-Day Digital Livestream 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. ABC Jeep Women’s Ski Slopestyle (Live) Monster Energy Women’s Snowboard SuperPipe (Encore) Special Olympics Unified Snowboarding & Skiing Highlights (encore) 6 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. ESPN Chipotle Snowboard Knuckle Huck (Live) Men’s Ski Big Air (Live) Monster Energy Men’s Ski SuperPipe (Live)

The full X Games Aspen 2023 schedule, current list of invited athletes, up-to-date tune-in information and other FAQs are available on http://xgames.com/.

