PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+: Four-Stream Coverage of AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach

Coverage begins tomorrow at 11:30 a.m. ET, continues through Final Round on Sunday, February 5

Marquee and Featured Groups include Jordan Spieth, Viktor Hovland, Justin Rose, Webb Simpson, more

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will present live, four-stream coverage of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in Pebble Beach, Calif., starting tomorrow with Main Feed, Marquee Group, Featured Groups and Featured Holes coverage.

Coverage begins on ESPN+ at 11:30 a.m. ET , and continues through the final round on Sunday, February 5.

, and continues through the final round on Sunday, February 5. The field this week includes nine major winners, 10 of the top 30 players in the current FedExCup standings , and six past champions of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, including defending champion Tom Hoge.

, and six past champions of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, including defending champion Tom Hoge. The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is a unique TOUR event played across three courses – Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill Golf Course and Monterey Peninsula Country Club – with TOUR professionals partnered with entertainment and sports celebrities and other amateur golfers.

played across three courses – Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill Golf Course and Monterey Peninsula Country Club – with TOUR professionals partnered with entertainment and sports celebrities and other amateur golfers. Thirteen-time PGA TOUR winner Jordan Spieth , playing alongside amateur partner and country music artist Jake Owen, will be featured in the first three days of PGA TOUR LIVE coverage, including in the Marquee Group for the first two rounds.

, playing alongside amateur partner and country music artist Jake Owen, will be featured in the first three days of PGA TOUR LIVE coverage, including in the Marquee Group for the first two rounds. The Featured Holes feed will capture the four picturesque and strategically critical par 3 holes at Pebble Beach: Nos. 5, 7, 12, and 17.

Thursday, February 2

Main Feed | 11:30 a.m. ET

Featured Holes | 12:15 p.m. ET

Marquee Group | 12:15 p.m. ET | Spyglass Hill

Jordan Spieth – 2015 FedExCup champion, three-time major champion, 13-time PGA TOUR winner, No. 16 world ranking, 2017 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am champion | Amateur playing partner: country music artist Jake Owen

– 2015 FedExCup champion, three-time major champion, 13-time PGA TOUR winner, No. 16 world ranking, 2017 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am champion | Amateur playing partner: country music artist Jake Owen Ryan Palmer – Four-time TOUR winner | Amateur playing partner: Comcast CEO Brian Roberts

Featured Groups | 12:15 p.m. ET | Pebble Beach

Davis Riley – Lost playoff to Sam Burns at 2022 Valspar Championship | Amateur playing partner: Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche president Josh Kroenke

– Lost playoff to Sam Burns at 2022 Valspar Championship | Amateur playing partner: Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche president Josh Kroenke Wesley Bryan – TOUR winner (2017 RBC Heritage) | Amateur playing partner: Former NFL quarterback and current ESPN analyst Alex Smith

Justin Rose – 2013 U.S. Open champion, 2018 FedExCup champion, 10-time TOUR winner, 11 wins on DP World Tour, 2019 Farmers Insurance Open champion | Amateur playing partner: Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman

– 2013 U.S. Open champion, 2018 FedExCup champion, 10-time TOUR winner, 11 wins on DP World Tour, 2019 Farmers Insurance Open champion | Amateur playing partner: Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman Chad Ramey – TOUR winner (2022 Corales Puntacana Championship) | Amateur playing partner: Walmart chairman Greg Penner

At 3 p.m. ET, coverage will transition to two Featured Group feeds that will each continue to follow Spieth (Owen) and Palmer (Roberts), and Rose (Gorman) and Ramey (Penner). Also, two Featured Hole streams will each cover the par 3 Nos. 7 and 17 on Pebble Beach.

Friday, February 3

Main Feed | 11:30 a.m. ET

Featured Holes | 12:15 p.m. ET

Marquee Group | 11:30 a.m. ET | Monterey Peninsula

Jordan Spieth (Jake Owen), Ryan Palmer (Brian Roberts)

Featured Groups | 12 p.m. ET | Pebble Beach

Kevin Streelman – Two-time TOUR winner | Amateur playing partner: Former NFL All-Pro receiver Larry Fitzgerald Jr.

– Two-time TOUR winner | Amateur playing partner: Former NFL All-Pro receiver Larry Fitzgerald Jr. Webb Simpson – Seven-time TOUR winner, 2012 U.S. Open champion | Amateur playing partner: comedian Nate Bargatze

Harry Higgs – Korn Ferry Tour winner | Amateur playing partner: The Beck Group CEO Fred Perpall

– Korn Ferry Tour winner | Amateur playing partner: The Beck Group CEO Fred Perpall Dylan Wu – Korn Ferry Tour winner | Amateur playing partner: Golf Digest chairman and editor-in-chief Jerry Tarde

At 3 p.m. ET, coverage will transition to two Featured Group feeds that will each continue to follow Spieth (Owen) and Palmer (Roberts), and Streelman (Fitzgerald) and Simpson (Bargatze). The two Featured Hole streams will each cover the par 3 Nos. 7 and 17 on Pebble Beach.

Saturday, February 4

Main Feed | 11:30 a.m. ET

Featured Holes | 12:15 p.m. ET

Featured Group 1 | 1 p.m. ET | Pebble Beach

Viktor Hovland – No. 11 world ranking, three-time TOUR winner, two DP World Tour victories | Amateur playing partner: Chipotle CEO Brian Niccol

– No. 11 world ranking, three-time TOUR winner, two DP World Tour victories | Amateur playing partner: Chipotle CEO Brian Niccol Danny Willett – 2016 Masters champion, Eight wins on DP World Tour | Amateur playing partner: EFL soccer player Jimmy Dunne

Featured Group 2 | 1 p.m. ET | Pebble Beach

Jordan Spieth (Jake Owen) & Ryan Palmer (Brian Roberts)

Two Featured Hole streams will each cover the par 3 Nos. 7 and 17 on Pebble Beach.

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am | Exclusively on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

Day Start Time (ET) Coverage Thursday, February 2 11:30 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field 12:15 p.m. Marquee Group Jordan Spieth (Jake Owen) / Ryan Palmer (Brian Roberts) Featured Groups Davis Riley (Josh Kroenke) / Wesley Bryan (Alex Smith) Justin Rose (James Gorman) / Chad Ramey (Greg Penner) Featured Holes Nos. 5, 7, 12, 17 | Par 3 3 p.m. Featured Group 1 Jordan Spieth (Jake Owen) / Ryan Palmer (Brian Roberts) Featured Group 2 Justin Rose (James Gorman) / Chad Ramey (Greg Penner) Featured Holes No. 7 | Par 3 No. 17 | Par 3 Friday, February 3 11:30 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field Marquee Group Jordan Spieth (Jake Owen) / Ryan Palmer (Brian Roberts) 12:15 p.m. Featured Holes Nos. 5, 7, 12, 17 | Par 3 12:30 p.m. Featured Groups Kevin Streelman (Larry Fitzgerald Jr.) / Webb Simpson (Nate Bargatze) Harry Higgs (Fred Perpall) / Dylan Wu (Jerry Tarde) 3 p.m. Featured Group 1 Jordan Spieth (Jake Owen) / Ryan Palmer (Brian Roberts) Featured Group 2 Kevin Streelman (Larry Fitzgerald Jr.) / Webb Simpson (Nate Bargatze) Featured Holes No. 7 | Par 3 No. 17 | Par 3 Saturday, February 4 11:30 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field 12:15 p.m. Featured Holes Nos. 5, 7, 12, 17 | Par 3 1 p.m. Featured Group 1 Viktor Hovland (Brian Niccol) / Danny Willett (Jimmy Dunne)Jordan Featured Group 2 Spieth (Jake Owen) / Ryan Palmer (Brian Roberts) Featured Holes No. 7 | Par 3 No. 17 | Par 3

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will follow a similar schedule Sunday after pairings are determined following the Saturday’s third round.

The four feeds available on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ include:

Main Feed – The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event.

– The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event. Marquee Group – Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action.

– Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action. Featured Holes – Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes.

– Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes. Featured Groups – Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage following two concurrent featured groups, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

Continuing its unprecedented level of extended and expanded coverage in 2023, this second calendar year of PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will present fans with more than 4,300 live and exclusive hours covering 35 tournaments, including 13 of the TOUR’s designated events and at least 28 tournaments with four full days of coverage and four simultaneous live feeds each day. PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ is part of the TOUR’s nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

All ESPN+ subscribers have access to PGA TOUR LIVE, at no additional cost, in addition to more than 22,000 other live sporting events, acclaimed studio programs, original series and documentaries, as well as the complete library of ESPN 30 for 30 films.

