ACC Network Platforms to Present Live ACC Winter Championships Coverage

ACC Network (ACCN), the 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, will present more than 80 hours of live ACC Winter Championships coverage across the network’s platforms through early March.

Viewers will see the crowning of ACC Champions in seven events – men’s and women’s swimming & diving, men’s and women’s fencing, men’s and women’s indoor track & field and wrestling live on either ACCN or ACC Network Extra (ACCNX), ACCN’s digital platform available to authenticated subscribers on the ESPN App.

Additionally, the network will also re-air the event finals from the Swimming & Diving and Track & Field Championships the day following the events. See the grid below for details.

ACCNX will have exclusive live coverage of all seven winter championships beginning with the ACC Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships February 14-18 at the Greensboro Aquatic Center. Coverage of the championship started at noon ET today and will continue at 9:30 a.m. each of the remaining days of the championship. The finals will commence at 5:20 p.m. tonight and at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 15-18.

The ACC Fencing Championships, hosted by Boston College, will take place Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 25 and 26, with the women’s and men’s individual championships on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., respectively. The women’s and men’s team finals follow on Sunday at 8 a.m. and 12:15 p.m., respectively.

Coverage of the ACC Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track & Field Championships hosted by Louisville begins Thursday, Feb. 23 at 4 p.m. Action continues at 11 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 24 and 25. Additionally, ACCN will re-air the final day of competition on Sunday, Feb. 26 at 8 a.m.

The ACC Wrestling Championship on Sunday, March 5 at the NC State’s Reynolds Coliseum will feature eight hours of preliminary round coverage from both Mat 1 and 2 on ACCNX starting at 11 a.m. The championship finals will be live on ACCN beginning at 7 p.m. that same day.

Commentator assignments are included in the schedule grid below. ACCN’s men’s and women’s basketball tournament coverage plans will be announced in the coming weeks.

ACC Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships

Date Time Event Network Tue, Feb. 14 Prelims: Noon Finals: 5:20 p.m. ACC Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships Day 1 Finals: Steve Schlanger, Amy Van Dyken, Paul Bauman ACCNX Wed, Feb. 15 Prelims: 9:30 a.m. Finals: 5:30 p.m. ACC Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships Day 2 Finals: Steve Schlanger, Amy Van Dyken, Paul Bauman ACCNX Thu, Feb. 16 Prelims: 9:30 a.m. Finals: 5:30 p.m. ACC Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships Day 3 Finals: Steve Schlanger, Amy Van Dyken, Paul Bauman ACCNX Fri, Feb. 17 Prelims: 9:30 a.m. Finals: 5:30 p.m. ACC Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships Day 4 Finals: Steve Schlanger, Amy Van Dyken, Paul Bauman ACCNX Sat, Feb. 18 Prelims: 9:30 a.m. Finals: 5:30 p.m. ACC Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships Day 5 Finals: Steve Schlanger, Amy Van Dyken, Paul Bauman ACCNX

ACC Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships Finals Re-Airs

Date Time Event Network Thu, Feb. 16 9:30 a.m. ACC Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships Day 2 Finals ACCN Fri, Feb. 17 10 a.m. ACC Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships Day 3 Finals ACCN Sat, Feb. 18 9 a.m. ACC Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships Day 4 Finals ACCN Sun, Feb. 19 8 a.m. ACC Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships Day 5 Finals ACCN

ACC Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track & Field Championships

Date Time ET Event Network Thu, Feb. 23 4 p.m. ACC Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track & Field Championships Day 1 (tape delay) Finals: Shawn Kenney, Norm Ogilivie, Hailey Hunter ACCNX Fri, Feb. 24 11 a.m. ACC Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track & Field Championships Day 2 Finals: Shawn Kenney, Norm Ogilivie, Hailey Hunter ACCNX Sat, Feb. 25 11 a.m. ACC Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track & Field Championships Day 3 Finals: Shawn Kenney, Norm Ogilivie, Hailey Hunter ACCNX Sun, Feb. 26 8 a.m. ACC Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track & Field Championships Finals Re-Air ACCN

ACC Fencing Championships

Date Time ET Event Network Sat, Feb. 25 12:30 p.m. ACC Fencing Championship: Women’s Individual Semifinals and Finals Tony Simeone, David Willette ACCNX 7 p.m. ACC Fencing Championship: Men’s Individual Semifinals and Finals Tony Simeone, David Willette ACCNX Sun, Feb. 26 8 a.m. ACC Fencing Championship: Women’s Team Finals Tony Simeone, David Willette ACCNX 12:15 p.m. ACC Fencing Championship: Men’s Team Finals Tony Simeone, David Willette ACCNX

ACC Wrestling Championship (10)

Date Time ET Event Network Sun, March 5 11 a.m. ACC Wrestling Championship Mat 1 Dean Linke, Hayden Hidlay ACCNX 11 a.m. ACC Wrestling Championship Mat 2 Shawn Kenney, Rock Harrison ACCNX 7 p.m. ACC Wrestling Championship Finals Shawn Kenney, Rock Harrison ACCN

