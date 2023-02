ACC Network to Present Extensive Baseball, Men’s and Women’s Lacrosse and Softball Coverage Throughout the Spring

Over 150 events slated for ACCN; nearly 700 events on ACCNX

Expanded, exclusive ACC Championship coverage for baseball, softball and women’s lacrosse

Thursday nights belong to baseball

ACC Network (ACCN), the 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, will present an extensive 2023 spring sports schedule which includes more than 150 baseball, men’s and women’s lacrosse and softball matchups on ACCN as part of coverage across ESPN platforms. Additionally, ACC Network Extra (ACCNX), the network’s digital arm available on the ESPN app, will carry nearly 700 ACC events.

Regular season and tournament action on ACCN includes:

57 baseball games

57 softball games

23 women’s lacrosse games

14 men’s lacrosse games

The action gets started on Saturday, Feb. 11 with men’s and women’s lacrosse doubleheader. Preseason No. 1 Virginia men host Michigan at noon ET, followed by first-year program Clemson (women) hosting Wofford for the Tigers’ inaugural game at 2:30 p.m., to open lacrosse coverage on ACCN.

Softball on ACCN gets underway on Friday, Feb. 17 with a doubleheader from the TaxAct Clearwater Invitational Presented by EvoShield featuring No. 19 Duke taking on USF at 1 p.m., and No. 11 Virginia Tech playing Nebraska at 4 p.m. ACCN’s conference baseball coverage begins on Friday, March 10 with a pair of preseason ranked teams – No. 21 NC State and No. 22 Miami squaring off at Alexa Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field in Coral Gables, Fla., at 7 p.m.

ACCN’s spring slate features nearly 30 rmatchups of preseason ranked teams combined across baseball, softball and men’s and women’s lacrosse.

Thursday Night Baseball on ACCN

ACC Network will debut a new dedicated night of live baseball programming – Thursdays – starting on March 16. Overall, eight games will be featured on Thursday nights throughout the spring, with all eight contests being conference matchups.

Thursday baseball games on ACCN: No. 19 Virginia at No. 21 NC State (March 16, 7 p.m.), Duke at No. 12 North Carolina (March 23, 7 p.m.), No. 6 Wake Forest at Clemson (March 30, 7 p.m.), Clemson at Florida State (April 6, 8 p.m.), No. 22 Miami at No. 12 North Carolina (April 13, 7 p.m.), No. 22 Miami at No. 16 Louisville (April 27, 7 p.m.), No. 21 NC State at Notre Dame (May 4, 7 p.m.) and Florida State at No. 16 Louisville (May 18, 7 p.m.).

ACC Championship Coverage on ACCN

ACCN will feature expanded, exclusive championship coverage the ACC Women’s Lacrosse, Softball and Baseball Championships this spring:

All nine games from the newly expanded ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship, April 23-30. The tournament starts at campus sites for the first round, before moving to American Legion Memorial Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., for the quarterfinals, semis and championship.

Preliminary rounds of the ACC Softball Championship, May 10-13 at Notre Dame’s Melissa Cook Stadium. ESPN2 will carry the ACC Softball Championship game on Saturday, May 13.

Four days of pool play and the semifinals of the ACC Baseball Championship May 23-28 at Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, N.C. ESPN2 will televise the ACC Baseball Championship on Sunday, May 28.

Baseball on ACC Network

Date Time (ET) Matchup Platform Sat, Feb. 18 2 p.m. James Madison at Florida State ACCN Fri, March 10 7 p.m. No. 21 NC State at No. 22 Miami ACCN Thu, March 16 7 p.m. No. 19 Virginia at No. 21 NC State ACCN Fri, March 17 8 p.m. No. 14 Virginia Tech at No. 22 Miami ACCN Sat, March 18 4 p.m. Notre Dame at No. 6 Wake Forest ACCN 7 p.m. Boston College at Florida State ACCN Tue, March 21 7 p.m. No. 7 Florida at Florida State ACCN Thu, March 23 7 p.m. Duke at No. 12 North Carolina ACCN Fri, March 24 8 p.m. No. 16 Louisville at Notre Dame ACCN Tue, March 28 7 p.m. No. 7 Florida at Florida State ACCN Thu, March 30 7 p.m. No. 6 Wake Forest at Clemson ACCN Fri, March 31 8 p.m. No. 19 Virginia at No. 14 Virginia Tech ACCN Sat, April 1 4 p.m. Georgia Tech at Boston College ACCN 7 p.m. Florida State at No. 22 Miami ACCN Thu, April 6 8 p.m. Clemson at Florida State ACCN Fri, April 7 8 p.m. No. 14 Virginia Tech at Duke ACCN Sat, April 8 4 p.m. No. 21 NC State at No. 6 Wake Forest ACCN 7 p.m. No. 14 Virginia Tech at Duke ACCN Tue, April 11 7 p.m. Kentucky at No. 16 Louisville ACCN Thu, April 13 7 p.m. No. 22 Miami at No. 12 North Carolina ACCN Fri, April 14 8 p.m. Notre Dame at Clemson ACCN Sat, April 15 7 p.m. Florida State at No. 21 NC State ACCN Tue, April 18 8 p.m. Georgia State at Georgia Tech ACCN Fri, April 21 8 p.m. No. 14 Virginia Tech at Florida State ACCN Sat, April 22 4 p.m. No. 6 Wake Forest at Pitt ACCN 7 p.m. No. 16 Louisville at Duke ACCN Tue, April 25 6 p.m. Coastal Carolina at No. 6 Wake Forest ACCN Thu, April 27 7 p.m. No. 22 Miami at No. 16 Louisville ACCN Fri, April 28 8 p.m. Duke at No. 19 Virginia ACCN Sat, April 29 4 p.m. Florida State at Notre Dame ACCN 7 p.m. No. 12 North Carolina at No. 14 Virginia Tech ACCN Thu, May 4 7 p.m. No. 21 NC State at Notre Dame ACCN Fri, May 5 8 p.m. Boston College at No. 6 Wake Forest ACCN Sat, May 6 6 p.m. Pitt at Georgia Tech ACCN Fri, May 12 7 p.m. No. 21 NC State at No. 12 North Carolina ACCN Sat, May 13 1 p.m. Georgia Tech at Duke ACCN 4 p.m. No. 16 Louisville at No. 19 Virginia ACCN 7 p.m. Clemson at No. 14 Virginia Tech ACCN Sun, May 14 Noon No. 22 Miami at Pitt ACCN 3 p.m. Clemson at No. 14 Virginia Tech ACCN Thu, May 18 7 p.m. Florida State at No. 16 Louisville ACCN Fri, May 19 7 p.m. Notre Dame at Boston College ACCN Sat, May 20 1 p.m. No. 12 North Carolina at Clemson ACCN Tue, May 23 11 a.m. ACC Baseball Championship Pool Play Day 1 ACCN 3 p.m. ACC Baseball Championship Pool Play Day 1 ACCN 7 p.m. ACC Baseball Championship Pool Play Day 1 ACCN Wed, May 24 11 a.m. ACC Baseball Championship Pool Play Day 2 ACCN 3 p.m. ACC Baseball Championship Pool Play Day 2 ACCN 7 p.m. ACC Baseball Championship Pool Play Day 2 ACCN Thu, May 25 11 a.m. ACC Baseball Championship Pool Play Day 3 ACCN 3 p.m. ACC Baseball Championship Pool Play Day 3 ACCN 7 p.m. ACC Baseball Championship Pool Play Day 3 ACCN Fri, May 26 11 a.m. ACC Baseball Championship Pool Play Day 4 ACCN 3 p.m. ACC Baseball Championship Pool Play Day 4 ACCN 7 p.m. ACC Baseball Championship Pool Play Day 4 ACCN Sat, May 27 1 p.m. ACC Baseball Championship Semifinal 1 ACCN 5 p.m. ACC Baseball Championship Semifinal 2 ACCN

Men’s Lacrosse on ACC Network

Date Time (ET) Matchup Platform Sat, Feb. 11 Noon Michigan at No. 1 Virginia ACCN Sat, Feb. 25 3 p.m. No. 19 North Carolina at Syracuse ACCN Sat, March 11 2 p.m. No. 11 Ohio State at No. 5 Notre Dame ACCN 4 p.m. Towson at No. 1 Virginia ACCN Fri, March 17 6 p.m. No. 19 North Carolina at No. 8 Duke ACCN Sat, March 18 2 p.m. No. 2 Maryland at No.1 Virginia ACCN Sun, March 19 Noon Dartmouth at No. 19 North Carolina ACCN Mon, March 20 7 p.m. Air Force at No. 8 Duke ACCN Wed, March 22 7 p.m. High Point at No. 19 North Carolina ACCN Sat, April 1 2 p.m. No. 5 Notre Dame at Syracuse ACCN Fri, April 7 6 p.m. No. 1 Virginia at No. 19 North Carolina ACCN Sat, April 15 Noon No. 1 Virginia at No. 8 Duke ACCN Sun, April 30 2 p.m. No. 5 Notre Dame at No. 1 Virginia ACCN Sat, May 6 Noon No. 5 Notre Dame at No. 19 North Carolina ACCN

Women’s Lacrosse on ACC Network

Date Time (ET) Matchup Platform Sat, Feb. 11 2:30 p.m. Wofford at Clemson ACCN Sat, Feb. 18 Noon Florida at No. 1 North Carolina ACCN Fri, Feb. 24 7 p.m. No. 1 North Carolina at Virginia Tech ACCN Sun, Feb. 26 1 p.m. Louisville at No. 13 Virginia ACCN Sun, March 5 4 p.m. Pitt at Louisville ACCN Sat, March 11 Noon No. 16 Notre Dame at No. 5 Syracuse ACCN Tue, March 14 7 p.m. No. 21 Yale at No. 11 Duke ACCN Sat, March 18 Noon No. 13 Virginia at Pitt ACCN Sat, March 25 Noon No. 16 Notre Dame at No. 13 Virginia ACCN Sun, March 26 Noon No. 11 Duke at Pitt ACCN 2 p.m. Clemson at No.1 North Carolina ACCN Sat, April 1 Noon No. 1 North Carolina at No. 16 Notre Dame ACCN Sat, April 8 Noon Louisville at Virginia Tech ACCN Sat, April 15 2 p.m. No. 13 Virginia at No. 3 Boston College ACCN Thu, April 20 7 p.m. No. 3 Boston College at No. 5 Syracuse ACCN Sun, April 23 Noon ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship First Round ACCN 2 p.m. ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship First Round ACCN Wed, April 26 11 a.m. ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship Quarterfinal 1 ACCN 1:30 p.m. ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship Quarterfinal 2 ACCN 4 p.m. ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship Quarterfinal 3 ACCN 6:30 p.m. ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship Quarterfinal 4 ACCN Fri, April 28 1 p.m. ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship Semifinal 1 ACCN 3:30 p.m. ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship Semifinal 2 ACCN Sun, April 30 Noon ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship ACCN

Softball on ACC Network

Date Time (ET) Matchup Platform Fri, Feb. 17 1 p.m. No. 19 Duke vs USF ACCN 4 p.m. No. 11 Virginia Tech vs Nebraska ACCN Wed, March 8 2 p.m. Auburn at Georgia Tech ACCN 7 p.m. NC Central at NC State ACCN Sat, March 11 6 p.m. No. 11 Virginia Tech at North Carolina ACCN Sun, March 12 Noon Notre Dame at NC State ACCN 2 p.m. Louisville at No. 19 Duke ACCN 4 p.m. Georgia Tech at Virginia ACCN Wed, March 15 7 p.m. UNC-Charlotte at No. 10 Clemson ACCN Sun, March 19 2 p.m. Syracuse at No. 4 Florida State ACCN 4 p.m. Virginia at No. 10 Clemson ACCN Fri, March 24 6 p.m. No. 4 Florida State at No. 19 Duke ACCN Sat, March 25 2 p.m. Virginia at Pitt ACCN 4 p.m. NC State at Louisville ACCN 6 p.m. No. 10 Clemson at Georgia Tech ACCN Sun, March 26 4 p.m. Syracuse at Notre Dame ACCN Wed, March 29 6 p.m. UMass at Boston College ACCN 8 p.m. East Carolina at North Carolina ACCN Fri, March 31 6 p.m. No. 10 Clemson at Boston College ACCN Sun, April 2 Noon No. 19 Duke at No. 11 Virginia Tech ACCN 2 p.m. Georgia Tech at No. 4 Florida State ACCN 4 p.m. North Carolina at Virginia ACCN Tue, April 4 6 p.m. Longwood at No. 11 Virginia Tech ACCN 8 p.m. Ball State at Notre Dame ACCN Wed, April 5 7 p.m. Furman at No. 10 Clemson ACCN Thu, April 6 6 p.m. No. 4 Florida State at No. 10 Clemson ACCN Sat, April 8 2 p.m. Notre Dame at Louisville ACCN Sun, April 9 Noon Boston College at Georgia Tech ACCN 2 p.m. Pitt at North Carolina ACCN Wed, April 12 7 p.m. East Carolina at No. 19 Duke ACCN Fri, April 14 6 p.m. Virginia at No. 4 Florida State ACCN Sat, April 15 5 p.m. No. 11 Virginia Tech at Notre Dame ACCN Sun, April 16 Noon No. 19 Duke at Boston College ACCN 2 p.m. Syracuse at North Carolina ACCN 4 p.m. No. 10 Clemson at NC State ACCN Tue, April 18 6 p.m. James Madison at Virginia ACCN Wed, April 19 7 p.m. Campbell at North Carolina ACCN Fri, April 21 6 p.m. Notre Dame at Boston College ACCN Sat, April 22 Noon Pitt at No. 10 Clemson ACCN 2 p.m. No. 4 Florida State at No. 11 Virginia Tech ACCN Sun, April 23 4 p.m. Louisville at Virginia ACCN Fri, April 28 6 p.m. No. 4 Florida State at Notre Dame ACCN Sat, April 29 Noon North Carolina at Georgia Tech ACCN 2 p.m. Boston College at Louisville ACCN Fri, May 5 6 p.m. NC State at Pitt ACCN Sat, May 6 2 p.m. Louisville at No. 4 Florida State ACCN 4 p.m. NC State at Pitt ACCN Sun, May 7 Noon Louisville at No. 4 Florida State ACCN 2 p.m. NC State at Pitt ACCN Wed, May 10 1 p.m. ACC Softball Championship First Round ACCN 3:30 p.m. ACC Softball Championship First Round ACCN Thu, May 11 11 a.m. ACC Softball Championship Quarterfinals ACCN 1:30 p.m. ACC Softball Championship Quarterfinals ACCN 5 p.m. ACC Softball Championship Quarterfinals ACCN 7:30 p.m. ACC Softball Championship Quarterfinals ACCN Fri, May 12 1 p.m. ACC Softball Championship Semifinals ACCN 3:30 p.m. ACC Softball Championship Semifinals ACCN

