All Access The ACC Life – ACC UNITE Selma to Montgomery to Premiere Tonight – 7 p.m. ET, ACC Network

30-minute documentary hosted by Dalen Cuff recaps the July 2022 trip that ACC student-athletes made to Alabama to learn about the Civil Rights Movement

As part of ESPN’s Black History Always initiative, ACC Network (ACCN) will offer a behind-the-scenes look at the July 2022 trip to Montgomery and Selma, Ala., that Atlantic Coast Conference student-athletes took – an immersive experience that allowed them to gain a better understanding of historic events that were central to the Civil Rights Movement. All Access The ACC Life – ACC UNITE Selma to Montgomery will debut tonight at 7 p.m. ET on ACCN.

The 30-minute documentary hosted by Dalen Cuff will take viewers along with the student-athletes as they experienced the weekend in Selma and Montgomery. The trip was part of the ACC’s social-justice platform, ACC UNITE.

“Since I was young, I’ve loved learning about history – particularly Black history in our country – and I knew the stories and significance of Selma and Montgomery in the Civil Rights Movement well,” said Cuff. “Learning educates us, but experiencing it changes us and this experience in Selma and Montgomery was otherworldly. Being with the student-athletes while they saw, heard, and felt this journey was remarkable. I hope our audience can get a feel for this transformational opportunity and will be motivated to take a trip of their own. There is nothing like experiencing it in person. It was truly life changing.”

Access The ACC Life – ACC UNITE Selma to Montgomery will feature:

Special access to an intimate session in Montgomery with Sheyann Webb-Christburg – author and an in-person eyewitness of “Bloody Sunday”, March 7, 1965, when civil rights activists attempted to march from Selma to the state capital of Montgomery in protest for voting rights and were brutally attacked by police at the Edmund Pettus Bridge A full day in Selma, including stops at the First Baptist Church, the headquarters for the Dallas County Voters League and named “The Movement Church” and a march across the historic Edmund Pettus Bridge Lynda Blackmon Lowery addressing the group at the First Baptist Church about her experiences being in the march on “Bloody Sunday” Stops at a series of landmarks and museums in Montgomery Student-athletes featured in Access The ACC Life – ACC UNITE Selma to Montgomery include, Virginia women’s basketball guard Carole Miller, Louisville men’s track & field athlete Sterling Warner-Savage and Duke volleyball outside hitter Gracie Johnson



Access The ACC Life – ACC UNITE Selma to Montgomery is part of the on-going All Access The ACC Life series which features several programs from across the ACC and offers a glimpse of a day in the life of ACC student-athletes, coaches, staff, parents and fans. It is produced by Digital P Media, in association with ESPN. An advance press screener is available upon request.

