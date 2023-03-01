Disney Advertising’s ACC Partners Double Down on Scale and Investment for Men’s and Women’s ACC Basketball Tournaments

On Wednesday, March 1, the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) will tip-off a nearly two-week stint in Greensboro, N.C., with the 2023 Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament followed by the 2023 New York Life ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament, starting on March 7. Official ACC partners will be on-site throughout the two events to curate a unique tournament experience for fans.

This year’s ACC Basketball FanFest is back in a big way, taking place at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex for the women’s tournament March 2 – 5 and March 7 – 11 for the men’s tournament. The excitement surrounding the event has driven significant growth in partner engagement and activation at both tournaments each year, as this year marks the first with a full FanFest experience during the men’s tournament.

“For years, Disney has been at the forefront of equitable storytelling and we are thrilled to collaborate with partners who believe in this mission just as much as we do,” said Theresa Palmieri, Vice President, Disney Advertising Sports Brand Solutions. “We’re really proud of the way brands have shown up in their commitment to women’s sports, especially in association with the ACC. It’s a testament to the quality of our partnerships, the event itself and the experience we hope to deliver to fans.”

Brands including Ally, Bojangles, Food Lion and New York Life will have a considerable presence throughout the combined events. Coming off the heels of the recently announced official partnership between Disney and Ally, the brand will serve as the first ever title sponsor of the ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament. As part of their vision of increasing attendance and viewership of the Women’s Tournament, Ally is sponsoring a poster making station themed around reasons “I #WatchToChange…” Additionally, the brand will activate at both events with a Digital Dribble where fans will have 30 seconds to score as many points as they can by reacting to the virtual targets on the screen and hitting them quickly with their off hand.

As the entitlement sponsor of the men’s tournament, New York Life will have a significant presence on-site at the FanFest and on the concourse of the Greensboro Coliseum with sponsored games including pop-a-shot, a 3-point challenge and memorable moments photo activations.

Sponsors are not only providing fun activities for fans, but they are also giving back to the community. Ally has purchased tickets for local youth groups and female sports organizations to enjoy both Championship games. Bojangles will sponsor an interactive philanthropic opportunity for fans with its Biscuits Baskets and Books activation. Based on the total number of shots scored on branded pop-a-shot and skee-ball games, Bojangles will match the number in book donations to local schools in the Greensboro area.

Food Lion will sponsor a Score to Give More activation, where the retailer will donate 100 meals to local food banks for each free throw made during the tournaments. The brand will also sponsor a canned food drive for free entry to the semi-finals of the women’s tournament. In addition to its on-site activations, the title sponsor of the men’s tournament, New York Life, will also host children from the Boys and Girls Club on Tuesday, March 7 to witness the action live and sponsor a Donation Dash Game.

