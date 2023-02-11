ESPN NBA Schedule Update: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Philadelphia 76ers Added on February 15

ESPN today announced an update to its NBA regular season schedule. On Wednesday, February 15, ESPN will nationally televise the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Philadelphia 76ers game at 7:30 p.m. ET. There is currently just one game separating the two teams in the Eastern Conference – with Philadelphia as the 3rd seed and Cleveland as the 4th seed – entering play on February 11.

The Cavaliers vs. 76ers game selection replaces the previously scheduled Miami Heat vs. Brooklyn Nets matchup.

In the second game of ESPN’s 15 NBA doubleheader on February 15, the Los Angeles Lakers host the New Orleans Pelicans at 10 p.m. Both games are also available on the ESPN App.

NBA Countdown Presented by DraftKings Sportsbook will precede the doubleheader at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

