ESPN NBA Schedule Update: Phoenix Suns Host Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday, February 24

ESPN today announced an update to its 2022-23 NBA regular-season schedule. The Phoenix Suns will host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday, February 24, at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The telecast replaces the previously scheduled Brooklyn Nets vs. Chicago Bulls matchup. It is the second game of an ESPN NBA doubleheader presented by State Farm, following the Milwaukee Bucks hosting the Miami Heat at 7:30 p.m.

All ESPN games and programming are also available to stream via the ESPN App.

