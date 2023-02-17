ESPN NBA Schedule Update: Phoenix Suns Host Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday, February 24

BasketballNBA

ESPN NBA Schedule Update: Phoenix Suns Host Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday, February 24

Photo of Ronce Rajan Ronce Rajan9 hours ago

ESPN today announced an update to its 2022-23 NBA regular-season schedule. The Phoenix Suns will host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday, February 24, at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The telecast replaces the previously scheduled Brooklyn Nets vs. Chicago Bulls matchup. It is the second game of an ESPN NBA doubleheader presented by State Farm, following the Milwaukee Bucks hosting the Miami Heat at 7:30 p.m.

All ESPN games and programming are also available to stream via the ESPN App.

-30-

ESPN media contacts:
[email protected];
[email protected];
[email protected].

Tags
Photo of Ronce Rajan Ronce Rajan9 hours ago
Photo of Ronce Rajan

Ronce Rajan

Back to top button