ESPN Platforms Home to Nearly 30 Women’s Basketball Conference Championships During Champ Week Presented by Principal

Postseason play is underway, with nearly 250 women’s college basketball conference tournament matchups available across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNEWS, SEC Network, ACC Network, Big 12 Now on ESPN+, ESPN+ and ESPN3. Champ Week Presented by Principal officially tips off on Friday, March 3, capping a stellar season of thousands of women’s basketball games across ESPN platforms.

Champ Week Highlights:

26 Division I teams will punch their ticket to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament live on ESPN platforms

22 championships will be televised with 12 simulcast on ESPN+, while four additional championships will be streamed exclusively on ESPN+

Championship Sunday: The championship games for the Atlantic 10 (Noon ET, ESPNU), ACC (1 p.m., ESPN), SEC (3 p.m., ESPN), Big Ten (5 p.m., ESPN), Pac-12 (5 p.m., ESPN2) and Big South (6 p.m., ESPNU) will be televised on Sunday, March 5. The Northeast (Noon, ESPNU), Big 12 (2 p.m., ESPN2) and Missouri Valley (2 p.m. ESPNU) championship games will be presented on Sunday, March 12.

ESPN+ will exclusively stream 200+ Champ Week games for the second consecutive season

Every game of Champ Week will be available on the ESPN App via connected devices

Conference Coverage

SEC Network will cover the early rounds of the SEC Women’s Basketball Championship with the semifinals and championship on ESPNU and ESPN, respectively. Analyst Tamika Catchings and play-by-play Eric Frede will team up to call the first round and afternoon games in the second round and quarterfinals; analyst Carolyn Peck and play-by-play commentator Courtney Lyle will announce evening games during the week, as well as the semifinals and championship game. Brooke Weisbrod will serve as the sideline reporter for the first round through the semifinals, with Holly Rowe handling championship duties on Sunday. SEC Now has the action from Greenville covered, as analysts Andraya Carter and Steffi Sorensen join host Alyssa Lang to provide pre-game, halftime and post-game insights throughout the week. Lang, Carter and Sorensen will tip off SEC Now at 10:30 a.m. (Wed.), 11:30 a.m. (Thurs. and Fri.), along with a special Championship Sunday edition with Lang, Carter, Sorensen and Peck at 6 p.m.



ACC Network will exclusively televise the first round through semifinals of the Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament (March 1-5), while the title game will be on ESPN. Pam Ward and Stephanie White will call the early session action for the first round through quarterfinals, while Jenn Hildreth and Debbie Antonelli have the evening sessions. Beth Mowins and Antonelli will team up again to call the semifinal and championship games on ACCN and ESPN, and Angel Gray will report from the sidelines for all 14 games of the tournament.

Additionally, the Nothing But Net “Ladies Night” squad of host Kelsey Riggs, Lexie Brown, Kelly Gramlich, Ivory Latta and Muffet McGraw will be live from Greensboro with insight and analysis throughout. ACCN will provide exclusive postgame coverage of the first (March 1), second (March 2) and quarterfinal (March 3) round games each of those evenings on Nothing But Net, as well as pre and postgame shows ahead of the semifinals and championship games.

The entire Big 12 Conference Championship will stream on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, with two quarterfinals airing on ESPNU and the championship game set for ESPN2. Brenda VanLengen, Holly Warlick and Kris Budden are on the ESPN2 call for the Big 12 Championship Game.

and are on the ESPN2 call for the Big 12 Championship Game. College GameDay Covered by State Farm will make its final women’s stop of the season with full Championship Sunday coverage from the SEC Women’s Basketball Championship on Sunday, March 5. Full details.

ESPN.com

Champ Week content set for ESPN.com includes:

Charlie Creme, M.A. Voepel and Alexa Philippou will predict the winners of all 32 league tournaments, and Creme will name the front-runner and top contender for player-of-the-year honors in each conference.

com will provide real-time updates as automatic berths to the NCAA tournament are won in all 32 conferences.

Creme will continue projecting the 68-team field right into Selection Sunday, with daily updates as tickets are punched and the bubble continues to take shape.

Before the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament begins, the following features will be available on ESPN.com:

2023 NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Tournament and Women’s Final Four picks

Top-25 players in the 2023 NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Tournament

What to know about all 68 women’s teams in March Madness

As her final days wearing a South Carolina uniform draw near, espnW takes a 360-degree look at Aliyah Boston’s senior season.

Everything UConn has overcome this season – and what awaits on the path ahead.

ESPN Tournament Challenge Games Now Open

Both the Women’s ESPN Tournament Challenge Sponsored by Capital One and Nissan, and the Men’s ESPN Tournament Challenge Sponsored by Acura, Allstate and McDonald’s, are now open for fans to create entries and to join or create groups. This year, both games will award Grand Prizes of $5,000 each to 10 winners, randomly drawn from among those fans who pick the National Champion.

Driving Toward the Confetti Drop in Dallas

The NCAA Women’s Selection Special Presented by Capital One will air live on Sunday, March 12, at 8 p.m. Elle Duncan will host the special, joined by analysts Rebecca Lobo, Carolyn Peck, Andraya Carter, bracketologist Charlie Creme and reporter Holly Rowe. The show will air on ESPN for the first hour before moving to ESPNU for the NCAA Women’s Selection Special Extended Coverage Presented by Capital One at 9 p.m.

ESPN’s exclusive coverage of the 2023 NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One begins Wednesday, March 15, with games available on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and ESPNEWS. The NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship will be broadcast live on ABC for the first time in 2023. The game will air Sunday, April 2, at 3 p.m. with action set for American Airlines Center in Dallas. The 2023 Women’s Final Four semifinal matchups will air on ESPN at 7 and 9:30 p.m. on Friday, March 31. For the third consecutive year, full national telecasts of all 67 NCAA Tournament games will be available.

2023 Champ Week Presented by Principal Women’s Conference Basketball Tournament Schedule

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Tue, Feb 28 12:30 p.m. Sun Belt – First Round ESPN+ 3 p.m. Sun Belt – First Round ESPN+ 5 p.m. SIAC – First Round ESPN+ 7 p.m. Horizon League – First Round ESPN+ 7 p.m. Horizon League – First Round ESPN+ 7 p.m. Horizon League – First Round ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. SIAC – First Round ESPN+ Wed, Mar 1 11 a.m. SEC – First Round

Eric Frede, Tamika Catchings, Brooke Weisbrod SEC Network Noon Atlantic 10 – First Round ESPN+ Noon Big South – First Round ESPN+ Noon SIAC – Quarterfinal ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. Sun Belt – Second Round ESPN+ 1 p.m. ACC – First Round

Pam Ward, Stephanie White, Angel Gray ACC Network 1 p.m. SEC – First Round

Eric Frede, Tamika Catchings, Brooke Weisbrod SEC Network 2 p.m. Big South – First Round ESPN+ 2 p.m. OVC – First Round ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. Atlantic 10 – First Round ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. SIAC – Quarterfinal ESPN+ 3 p.m. Sun Belt – Second Round ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. ACC – First Round

Pam Ward, Stephanie White, Angel Gray ACC Network 4:30 p.m. OVC – First Round ESPN+ 5 p.m. Atlantic 10 – First Round ESPN+ 5 p.m. America East – Quarterfinal ESPN+ 6 p.m. Sun Belt – Second Round ESPN+ 6:30 p.m. ACC – First Round

Jenn Hildreth, Debbie Antonelli, Angel Gray ACC Network 7 p.m. America East – Quarterfinal ESPN+ 7 p.m. America East – Quarterfinal ESPN+ 7 p.m. America East – Quarterfinal ESPN+ 8:30 p.m. Sun Belt – Second Round ESPN+ Thu, Mar 2 11 a.m. ACC – Second Round

Pam Ward, Stephanie White, Angel Gray ACC Network 11 a.m. Atlantic 10 – Second Round ESPN+ 11 a.m. SoCon – Quarterfinal ESPN+ 11:30 a.m. Big South – Quarterfinal ESPN+ Noon SEC – Second Round

Eric Frede, Tamika Catchings, Brooke Weisbrod SEC Network Noon SIAC – Quarterfinal ESPN+ 1:15 p.m. SoCon – Quarterfinal ESPN+ 1:30 p.m. Atlantic 10 – Second Round ESPN+ 2 p.m. ACC – Second Round

Pam Ward, Stephanie White, Angel Gray ACC Network 2 p.m. Big South – Quarterfinal ESPN+ 2 p.m. OVC – Quarterfinal ESPN+ 2 p.m. SEC – Second Round

Eric Frede, Tamika Catchings, Brooke Weisbrod SEC Network 2:30 p.m. SIAC – Quarterfinal ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. SoCon – Quarterfinal ESPN+ 4:30 p.m. OVC – Quarterfinal ESPN+ 5 p.m. Atlantic 10 – Second Round ESPN+ 5:30 p.m. Horizon League – Quarterfinal ESPN+ 5:30 p.m. Horizon League – Quarterfinal ESPN+ 5:45 p.m. SoCon – Quarterfinal ESPN+ 6 p.m. SEC – Second Round

Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck, Brooke Weisbrod SEC Network 6 p.m. ACC – Second Round

Jenn Hildreth, Debbie Antonelli, Angel Gray ACC Network 6 p.m. Big South – Quarterfinal ESPN+ 7 p.m. Horizon League – Quarterfinal ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. Atlantic 10 – Second Round ESPN+ 8 p.m. SEC – Second Round

Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck, Brooke Weisbrod SEC Network 8 p.m. ACC – Second Round

Jenn Hildreth, Debbie Antonelli, Angel Gray ACC Network 8 p.m. Big South – Quarterfinal ESPN+ 8 p.m. Horizon League – Quarterfinal ESPN+ Fri, Mar 3 11 a.m. ACC – Third Round

Pam Ward, Stephanie White, Angel Gray ACC Network 11 a.m. Atlantic 10 – Quarterfinal ESPN+ 11 a.m. SoCon – Semifinal ESPN+ Noon SEC – Third Round

Eric Frede, Tamika Catchings, Brooke Weisbrod SEC Network Noon SIAC – Semifinal ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. Sun Belt – Quarterfinal ESPN+ 1:15 p.m. SoCon – Semifinal ESPN+ 1:30 p.m. Atlantic 10 – Quarterfinal ESPN+ 1:30 p.m. Summit League – First Round ESPN+ 2 p.m. SEC – Third Round

Eric Frede, Tamika Catchings, Brooke Weisbrod SEC Network 2 p.m. ACC – Third Round

Pam Ward, Stephanie White, Angel Gray ACC Network 2 p.m. OVC – Semifinal ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. SIAC – Semifinal ESPN+ 3 p.m. Sun Belt – Quarterfinal ESPN+ 4 p.m. Summit League – First Round ESPN+ 4:30 p.m. OVC – Semifinal ESPN+ 5 p.m. Atlantic 10 – Quarterfinal ESPN+ 6 p.m. SEC – Third Round

Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck, Brooke Weisbrod SEC Network 6 p.m. ACC – Third Round

Jenn Hildreth, Debbie Antonelli, Angel Gray ACC Network 6 p.m. Sun Belt – Quarterfinal ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. Atlantic 10 – Quarterfinal ESPN+ 8 p.m. SEC – Third Round

Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck, Brooke Weisbrod SEC Network 8 p.m. ACC – Third Round

Jenn Hildreth, Debbie Antonelli, Angel Gray ACC Network 8:30 p.m. Sun Belt – Quarterfinal ESPN+ Sat, Mar 4 Noon ACC – Semifinal

Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli, Angel Gray ACC Network 12:05 p.m. ASUN – First Round ESPN+ 12:05 p.m. ASUN – First Round ESPN+ 12:05 p.m. Patriot League – First Round ESPN+ 12:05 p.m. Patriot League – First Round ESPN+ 1:30 p.m. Summit League – Quarterfinal ESPN+ 2 p.m. Big Sky – First Round ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. ACC – Semifinal

Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli, Angel Gray ACC Network 3 p.m. OVC Championship ESPN+ 4 p.m. SIAC Championship*

TBD, Helen Williams ESPN+ 4 p.m. Summit League – Quarterfinal ESPN+ 4:30 p.m. SEC – Semifinal

Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck, Brooke Weisbrod ESPNU 4:30 p.m. Big Sky – First Round ESPN+ 6 p.m. Big South- Semifinal ESPN+ 6:30 p.m. SEC – Semifinal

Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck, Brooke Weisbrod ESPNU 8 p.m. Big South – Semifinal ESPN+ Sun, Mar 5 Noon Atlantic 10 Championship

Jenn Hildreth, Mike Thibault ESPNU/ESPN+ Noon SoCon Championship ESPN+ 12:05 p.m. ASUN – Quarterfinal ESPN+ 12:05 p.m. ASUN – Quarterfinal ESPN+ 12:05 p.m. ASUN – Quarterfinal ESPN+ 12:05 p.m. ASUN – Quarterfinal ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. Sun Belt – Semifinal ESPN+ 1 p.m. ACC Championship

Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli, Angel Gray ESPN 1 p.m. America East – Semifinal ESPN+ 1:30 p.m. Summit League – Quarterfinal ESPN+ 2 p.m. America East – Semifinal ESPN+ 2 p.m. Big Sky – Second Round ESPN+ 3 p.m. SEC Championship

Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck, Holly Rowe ESPN 3 p.m. Sun Belt – Semifinal ESPN+ 4 p.m. Summit League – Quarterfinal ESPN+ 4:30 p.m. Big Sky – Second Round ESPN+ 5 p.m. Big Ten Championship

Pam Ward, Stephanie White, Christy Winters-Scott ESPN 5 p.m. Pac-12 Championship

Eric Frede, Christy Thomaskutty, Elise Woodward ESPN2 6 p.m. Big South Championship ESPNU/ESPN+ Mon, Mar 6 Noon Horizon League – Semifinal ESPN+ Noon Southland – First Round ESPN+ 12:05 p.m. Patriot League – Quarterfinal ESPN+ 12:05 p.m. Patriot League – Quarterfinal ESPN+ 12:05 p.m. Patriot League – Quarterfinal ESPN+ 12:05 p.m. Patriot League – Quarterfinal ESPN+ 1:30 p.m. Summit League – Semifinal ESPN+ 2 p.m. Sun Belt Championship ESPNU/ESPN+ 2 p.m. AAC – First Round ESPN+ 2 p.m. Big Sky – Quarterfinal ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. Horizon League – Semifinal ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. Southland – First Round ESPN+ 3 p.m. WAC – First Round ESPN+ 4 p.m. AAC – First Round ESPN+ 4 p.m. Summit League – Semifinal ESPN+ 4:30 p.m. Big Sky – Quarterfinal ESPN+ 5 p.m. WAC – First Round ESPN+ 6 p.m. AAC – First Round ESPN+ 9:00 p.m. WAC – First Round ESPN+ 11 p.m. WAC – First Round ESPN+ Tue, Mar 7 10:30 a.m. Metro Atlantic – First Round ESPN+ Noon Horizon League Championship

TBD, Helen Williams ESPNU/ESPN+ Noon Southland – Second Round ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. Metro Atlantic – First Round ESPN+ 1 p.m. AAC – Quarterfinal ESPN+ 2 p.m. Summit League Championship

Clay Matvick, TBD ESPNU/ESPN+ 2 p.m. Big Sky – Semifinal ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. Metro Atlantic – First Round ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. Southland – Second Round ESPN+ 3 p.m. AAC – Quarterfinal ESPN+ 3 p.m. Big West – First Round ESPN+ 4 p.m. West Coast Championship

Ann Schatz, Nikki Fargas ESPNU 4:30 p.m. Big Sky – Semifinal ESPN+ 5:30 p.m. Big West – First Round ESPN+ 7 p.m. AAC – Quarterfinal ESPN+ 9 p.m. AAC – Quarterfinal ESPN+ Wed, Mar 8 11 a.m. MAC – Quarterfinal ESPN+ Noon C-USA – First Round ESPN+ Noon MEAC – Quarterfinal ESPN+ Noon Southland – Semifinal ESPN+ Noon SWAC – Quarterfinal ESPN+ 12:05 p.m. ASUN – Semifinal ESPN+ 12:05 p.m. ASUN – Semifinal ESPN+ 12:05 p.m. MAC – Quarterfinal ESPN+ 12:05 p.m. MAC – Quarterfinal ESPN+ 12:05 p.m. MAC – Quarterfinal ESPN+ 1 p.m. Metro Atlantic – Quarterfinal ESPN+ 2 p.m. MEAC – Quarterfinal ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. C-USA – First Round ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. SLC – Semifinal ESPN+ 3 p.m. Big West – Quarterfinal ESPN+ 3 p.m. C-USA – First Round ESPN+ 3 p.m. WAC – Quarterfinal ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Metro Atlantic – Quarterfinal ESPN+ 5 p.m. Big Sky Championship

TBD, Christy Thomaskutty ESPNU/ESPN+ 5 p.m. AAC – Semifinal ESPN+ 5 p.m. WAC – Quarterfinal ESPN+ 5:30 p.m. Big West – Quarterfinal ESPN+ 6:30 p.m. SWAC – Quarterfinal ESPN+ 7 p.m. AAC – Semifinal ESPN+ 9 p.m. Big West – Quarterfinal ESPN+ 9 p.m. WAC – Quarterfinal ESPN+ 11 p.m. WAC – Quarterfinal ESPN+ 11:30 p.m. Big West – Quarterfinal ESPN+ Thu, Mar 9 Noon C-USA – Quarterfinal ESPN+ Noon MEAC – Quarterfinal ESPN+ Noon SWAC – Quarterfinal ESPN+ 12:05 p.m. Patriot League – Semifinal ESPN+ 12:05 p.m. Patriot League – Semifinal ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. C-USA – Quarterfinal ESPN+ 1 p.m. Metro Atlantic – Quarterfinal ESPN+ 1 p.m. MVC – First Round ESPN+ 2 p.m. MEAC – Quarterfinal ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. C-USA – Quarterfinal ESPN+ 3 p.m. C-USA – Quarterfinal ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Metro Atlantic – Quarterfinal ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. MVC – First Round ESPN+ 5 p.m. Southland Championship

David Saltzman, TBD ESPNU/ESPN+ 6 p.m. Big 12 – First Round

Brenda VanLengen, Holly Warlick Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 6:30 p.m. SWAC – Quarterfinal ESPN+ 7 p.m. MVC – First Round ESPN+ 7 p.m. NEC – Semifinal ESPN3 7 p.m. NEC – Semifinal ESPN3 8:30 p.m. Big 12 – First Round

Tyler Denning, Andrea Lloyd Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 9:30 p.m. American Athletic Championship ESPNU/ESPN+ 9:30 p.m. MVC – First Round ESPN+ Fri, Mar 10 11 a.m. Metro Atlantic – Semifinal ESPN+ Noon Big 12 – Quarterfinal

Brenda VanLengen, Holly Warlick ESPNU/Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Noon MEAC – Semifinal ESPN+ Noon SWAC – Semifinal ESPN+ 1 p.m. MVC – Quarterfinal ESPN+ 1:30 p.m. Metro Atlantic – Semifinal ESPN+ 2 p.m. MEAC – Semifinal ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. Big 12 – Quarterfinal

Brenda VanLengen, Holly Warlick ESPNU/Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 3 p.m. Big West – Semifinal ESPN+ 3 p.m. WAC – Semifinal ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. MVC – Quarterfinal ESPN+ 4 p.m. Ivy League – Semifinal

TBD, Christy Thomaskutty ESPN+ 5 p.m. America East Championship

TBD, Helen Williams ESPNU/ESPN+ 5 p.m. WAC – Semifinal ESPN+ 5:30 p.m. Big West – Semifinal ESPN+ 5:30 p.m. C-USA – Semifinal ESPN+ 6 p.m. Big 12 – Quarterfinal

Tyler Denning, Andrea Lloyd Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 6:30 p.m. SWAC – Semifinal ESPN+ 7 p.m. MVC – Quarterfinal ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. Ivy League – Semifinal

TBD, Christy Thomaskutty ESPN+ 8 p.m. C-USA – Semifinal ESPN+ 8:30 p.m. Big 12 – Quarterfinal

Tyler Denning, Andrea Lloyd Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 9:30 p.m. MVC – Quarterfinal ESPN+ Sat, Mar 11 10 a.m. MAC – Semifinal ESPN+ 12:05 p.m. ASUN Championship ESPN+ 12:05 p.m. MAC – Semifinal ESPN+ 12:05 p.m. WAC Championship* ESPN+ 1 p.m. Big 12 – Semifinal

Brenda VanLengen, Holly Warlick Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 2 p.m. SWAC Championship* ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. MVC – Semifinal ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Metro Atlantic Athletic Championship ESPNU/ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Big 12 – Semifinal

Brenda VanLengen, Holly Warlick Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 4 p.m. MEAC Championship* ESPN+ 5 p.m. Ivy League Championship

TBD, Christy Thomaskutty ESPNEWS/ESPN+ 5 p.m. MVC – Semifinal ESPN+ 5:30 p.m. C-USA Championship ESPN+ 7 p.m. Big West Championship ESPN+ Sun, Mar 12 Noon Northeast Championship ESPNU 2 p.m. Big 12 Championship

Brenda VanLengen, Holly Warlick, Kris Budden ESPN2/Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 2 p.m. Missouri Valley Championship ESPNU/ESPN+

* tape-delayed on ESPNU

