ESPN Platforms Home to Nearly 30 Women’s Basketball Conference Championships During Champ Week Presented by Principal
- 26 Division I Champions to be Crowned
- Nearly 250 Matchups Available Across ESPN Platforms
Postseason play is underway, with nearly 250 women’s college basketball conference tournament matchups available across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNEWS, SEC Network, ACC Network, Big 12 Now on ESPN+, ESPN+ and ESPN3. Champ Week Presented by Principal officially tips off on Friday, March 3, capping a stellar season of thousands of women’s basketball games across ESPN platforms.
Champ Week Highlights:
- 26 Division I teams will punch their ticket to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament live on ESPN platforms
- 22 championships will be televised with 12 simulcast on ESPN+, while four additional championships will be streamed exclusively on ESPN+
- Championship Sunday: The championship games for the Atlantic 10 (Noon ET, ESPNU), ACC (1 p.m., ESPN), SEC (3 p.m., ESPN), Big Ten (5 p.m., ESPN), Pac-12 (5 p.m., ESPN2) and Big South (6 p.m., ESPNU) will be televised on Sunday, March 5. The Northeast (Noon, ESPNU), Big 12 (2 p.m., ESPN2) and Missouri Valley (2 p.m. ESPNU) championship games will be presented on Sunday, March 12.
- ESPN+ will exclusively stream 200+ Champ Week games for the second consecutive season
- Every game of Champ Week will be available on the ESPN App via connected devices
Conference Coverage
- SEC Network will cover the early rounds of the SEC Women’s Basketball Championship with the semifinals and championship on ESPNU and ESPN, respectively.
- Analyst Tamika Catchings and play-by-play Eric Frede will team up to call the first round and afternoon games in the second round and quarterfinals; analyst Carolyn Peck and play-by-play commentator Courtney Lyle will announce evening games during the week, as well as the semifinals and championship game. Brooke Weisbrod will serve as the sideline reporter for the first round through the semifinals, with Holly Rowe handling championship duties on Sunday.
- SEC Now has the action from Greenville covered, as analysts Andraya Carter and Steffi Sorensen join host Alyssa Lang to provide pre-game, halftime and post-game insights throughout the week. Lang, Carter and Sorensen will tip off SEC Now at 10:30 a.m. (Wed.), 11:30 a.m. (Thurs. and Fri.), along with a special Championship Sunday edition with Lang, Carter, Sorensen and Peck at 6 p.m.
- ACC Network will exclusively televise the first round through semifinals of the Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament (March 1-5), while the title game will be on ESPN. Pam Ward and Stephanie White will call the early session action for the first round through quarterfinals, while Jenn Hildreth and Debbie Antonelli have the evening sessions. Beth Mowins and Antonelli will team up again to call the semifinal and championship games on ACCN and ESPN, and Angel Gray will report from the sidelines for all 14 games of the tournament.
Additionally, the Nothing But Net “Ladies Night” squad of host Kelsey Riggs, Lexie Brown, Kelly Gramlich, Ivory Latta and Muffet McGraw will be live from Greensboro with insight and analysis throughout. ACCN will provide exclusive postgame coverage of the first (March 1), second (March 2) and quarterfinal (March 3) round games each of those evenings on Nothing But Net, as well as pre and postgame shows ahead of the semifinals and championship games.
- The entire Big 12 Conference Championship will stream on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, with two quarterfinals airing on ESPNU and the championship game set for ESPN2. Brenda VanLengen, Holly Warlick and Kris Budden are on the ESPN2 call for the Big 12 Championship Game.
- College GameDay Covered by State Farm will make its final women’s stop of the season with full Championship Sunday coverage from the SEC Women’s Basketball Championship on Sunday, March 5. Full details.
ESPN.com
Champ Week content set for ESPN.com includes:
- Charlie Creme, M.A. Voepel and Alexa Philippou will predict the winners of all 32 league tournaments, and Creme will name the front-runner and top contender for player-of-the-year honors in each conference.
- com will provide real-time updates as automatic berths to the NCAA tournament are won in all 32 conferences.
- Creme will continue projecting the 68-team field right into Selection Sunday, with daily updates as tickets are punched and the bubble continues to take shape.
Before the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament begins, the following features will be available on ESPN.com:
- 2023 NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Tournament and Women’s Final Four picks
- Top-25 players in the 2023 NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Tournament
- What to know about all 68 women’s teams in March Madness
- As her final days wearing a South Carolina uniform draw near, espnW takes a 360-degree look at Aliyah Boston’s senior season.
- Everything UConn has overcome this season – and what awaits on the path ahead.
ESPN Tournament Challenge Games Now Open
Both the Women’s ESPN Tournament Challenge Sponsored by Capital One and Nissan, and the Men’s ESPN Tournament Challenge Sponsored by Acura, Allstate and McDonald’s, are now open for fans to create entries and to join or create groups. This year, both games will award Grand Prizes of $5,000 each to 10 winners, randomly drawn from among those fans who pick the National Champion.
Driving Toward the Confetti Drop in Dallas
The NCAA Women’s Selection Special Presented by Capital One will air live on Sunday, March 12, at 8 p.m. Elle Duncan will host the special, joined by analysts Rebecca Lobo, Carolyn Peck, Andraya Carter, bracketologist Charlie Creme and reporter Holly Rowe. The show will air on ESPN for the first hour before moving to ESPNU for the NCAA Women’s Selection Special Extended Coverage Presented by Capital One at 9 p.m.
ESPN’s exclusive coverage of the 2023 NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One begins Wednesday, March 15, with games available on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and ESPNEWS. The NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship will be broadcast live on ABC for the first time in 2023. The game will air Sunday, April 2, at 3 p.m. with action set for American Airlines Center in Dallas. The 2023 Women’s Final Four semifinal matchups will air on ESPN at 7 and 9:30 p.m. on Friday, March 31. For the third consecutive year, full national telecasts of all 67 NCAA Tournament games will be available.
2023 Champ Week Presented by Principal Women’s Conference Basketball Tournament Schedule
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Platform
|Tue, Feb 28
|12:30 p.m.
|Sun Belt – First Round
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Sun Belt – First Round
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|SIAC – First Round
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Horizon League – First Round
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Horizon League – First Round
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Horizon League – First Round
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|SIAC – First Round
|ESPN+
|Wed, Mar 1
|11 a.m.
|SEC – First Round
Eric Frede, Tamika Catchings, Brooke Weisbrod
|SEC Network
|Noon
|Atlantic 10 – First Round
|ESPN+
|Noon
|Big South – First Round
|ESPN+
|Noon
|SIAC – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|12:30 p.m.
|Sun Belt – Second Round
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|ACC – First Round
Pam Ward, Stephanie White, Angel Gray
|ACC Network
|1 p.m.
|SEC – First Round
Eric Frede, Tamika Catchings, Brooke Weisbrod
|SEC Network
|2 p.m.
|Big South – First Round
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|OVC – First Round
|ESPN+
|2:30 p.m.
|Atlantic 10 – First Round
|ESPN+
|2:30 p.m.
|SIAC – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Sun Belt – Second Round
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|ACC – First Round
Pam Ward, Stephanie White, Angel Gray
|ACC Network
|4:30 p.m.
|OVC – First Round
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|Atlantic 10 – First Round
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|America East – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Sun Belt – Second Round
|ESPN+
|6:30 p.m.
|ACC – First Round
Jenn Hildreth, Debbie Antonelli, Angel Gray
|ACC Network
|7 p.m.
|America East – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|America East – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|America East – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|8:30 p.m.
|Sun Belt – Second Round
|ESPN+
|Thu, Mar 2
|11 a.m.
|ACC – Second Round
Pam Ward, Stephanie White, Angel Gray
|ACC Network
|11 a.m.
|Atlantic 10 – Second Round
|ESPN+
|11 a.m.
|SoCon – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|11:30 a.m.
|Big South – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|Noon
|SEC – Second Round
Eric Frede, Tamika Catchings, Brooke Weisbrod
|SEC Network
|Noon
|SIAC – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|1:15 p.m.
|SoCon – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|1:30 p.m.
|Atlantic 10 – Second Round
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|ACC – Second Round
Pam Ward, Stephanie White, Angel Gray
|ACC Network
|2 p.m.
|Big South – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|OVC – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|SEC – Second Round
Eric Frede, Tamika Catchings, Brooke Weisbrod
|SEC Network
|2:30 p.m.
|SIAC – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|SoCon – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|4:30 p.m.
|OVC – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|Atlantic 10 – Second Round
|ESPN+
|5:30 p.m.
|Horizon League – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|5:30 p.m.
|Horizon League – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|5:45 p.m.
|SoCon – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|SEC – Second Round
Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck, Brooke Weisbrod
|SEC Network
|6 p.m.
|ACC – Second Round
Jenn Hildreth, Debbie Antonelli, Angel Gray
|ACC Network
|6 p.m.
|Big South – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Horizon League – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|Atlantic 10 – Second Round
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|SEC – Second Round
Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck, Brooke Weisbrod
|SEC Network
|8 p.m.
|ACC – Second Round
Jenn Hildreth, Debbie Antonelli, Angel Gray
|ACC Network
|8 p.m.
|Big South – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Horizon League – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|Fri, Mar 3
|11 a.m.
|ACC – Third Round
Pam Ward, Stephanie White, Angel Gray
|ACC Network
|11 a.m.
|Atlantic 10 – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|11 a.m.
|SoCon – Semifinal
|ESPN+
|Noon
|SEC – Third Round
Eric Frede, Tamika Catchings, Brooke Weisbrod
|SEC Network
|Noon
|SIAC – Semifinal
|ESPN+
|12:30 p.m.
|Sun Belt – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|1:15 p.m.
|SoCon – Semifinal
|ESPN+
|1:30 p.m.
|Atlantic 10 – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|1:30 p.m.
|Summit League – First Round
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|SEC – Third Round
Eric Frede, Tamika Catchings, Brooke Weisbrod
|SEC Network
|2 p.m.
|ACC – Third Round
Pam Ward, Stephanie White, Angel Gray
|ACC Network
|2 p.m.
|OVC – Semifinal
|ESPN+
|2:30 p.m.
|SIAC – Semifinal
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Sun Belt – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Summit League – First Round
|ESPN+
|4:30 p.m.
|OVC – Semifinal
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|Atlantic 10 – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|SEC – Third Round
Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck, Brooke Weisbrod
|SEC Network
|6 p.m.
|ACC – Third Round
Jenn Hildreth, Debbie Antonelli, Angel Gray
|ACC Network
|6 p.m.
|Sun Belt – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|Atlantic 10 – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|SEC – Third Round
Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck, Brooke Weisbrod
|SEC Network
|8 p.m.
|ACC – Third Round
Jenn Hildreth, Debbie Antonelli, Angel Gray
|ACC Network
|8:30 p.m.
|Sun Belt – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|Sat, Mar 4
|Noon
|ACC – Semifinal
Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli, Angel Gray
|ACC Network
|12:05 p.m.
|ASUN – First Round
|ESPN+
|12:05 p.m.
|ASUN – First Round
|ESPN+
|12:05 p.m.
|Patriot League – First Round
|ESPN+
|12:05 p.m.
|Patriot League – First Round
|ESPN+
|1:30 p.m.
|Summit League – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Big Sky – First Round
|ESPN+
|2:30 p.m.
|ACC – Semifinal
Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli, Angel Gray
|ACC Network
|3 p.m.
|OVC Championship
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|SIAC Championship*
TBD, Helen Williams
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Summit League – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|4:30 p.m.
|SEC – Semifinal
Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck, Brooke Weisbrod
|ESPNU
|4:30 p.m.
|Big Sky – First Round
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Big South- Semifinal
|ESPN+
|6:30 p.m.
|SEC – Semifinal
Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck, Brooke Weisbrod
|ESPNU
|8 p.m.
|Big South – Semifinal
|ESPN+
|Sun, Mar 5
|Noon
|Atlantic 10 Championship
Jenn Hildreth, Mike Thibault
|ESPNU/ESPN+
|Noon
|SoCon Championship
|ESPN+
|12:05 p.m.
|ASUN – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|12:05 p.m.
|ASUN – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|12:05 p.m.
|ASUN – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|12:05 p.m.
|ASUN – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|12:30 p.m.
|Sun Belt – Semifinal
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|ACC Championship
Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli, Angel Gray
|ESPN
|1 p.m.
|America East – Semifinal
|ESPN+
|1:30 p.m.
|Summit League – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|America East – Semifinal
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Big Sky – Second Round
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|SEC Championship
Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck, Holly Rowe
|ESPN
|3 p.m.
|Sun Belt – Semifinal
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Summit League – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|4:30 p.m.
|Big Sky – Second Round
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|Big Ten Championship
Pam Ward, Stephanie White, Christy Winters-Scott
|ESPN
|5 p.m.
|Pac-12 Championship
Eric Frede, Christy Thomaskutty, Elise Woodward
|ESPN2
|6 p.m.
|Big South Championship
|ESPNU/ESPN+
|Mon, Mar 6
|Noon
|Horizon League – Semifinal
|ESPN+
|Noon
|Southland – First Round
|ESPN+
|12:05 p.m.
|Patriot League – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|12:05 p.m.
|Patriot League – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|12:05 p.m.
|Patriot League – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|12:05 p.m.
|Patriot League – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|1:30 p.m.
|Summit League – Semifinal
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Sun Belt Championship
|ESPNU/ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|AAC – First Round
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Big Sky – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|2:30 p.m.
|Horizon League – Semifinal
|ESPN+
|2:30 p.m.
|Southland – First Round
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|WAC – First Round
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|AAC – First Round
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Summit League – Semifinal
|ESPN+
|4:30 p.m.
|Big Sky – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|WAC – First Round
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|AAC – First Round
|ESPN+
|9:00 p.m.
|WAC – First Round
|ESPN+
|11 p.m.
|WAC – First Round
|ESPN+
|Tue, Mar 7
|10:30 a.m.
|Metro Atlantic – First Round
|ESPN+
|Noon
|Horizon League Championship
TBD, Helen Williams
|ESPNU/ESPN+
|Noon
|Southland – Second Round
|ESPN+
|12:30 p.m.
|Metro Atlantic – First Round
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|AAC – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Summit League Championship
Clay Matvick, TBD
|ESPNU/ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Big Sky – Semifinal
|ESPN+
|2:30 p.m.
|Metro Atlantic – First Round
|ESPN+
|2:30 p.m.
|Southland – Second Round
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|AAC – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Big West – First Round
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|West Coast Championship
Ann Schatz, Nikki Fargas
|ESPNU
|4:30 p.m.
|Big Sky – Semifinal
|ESPN+
|5:30 p.m.
|Big West – First Round
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|AAC – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|9 p.m.
|AAC – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|Wed, Mar 8
|11 a.m.
|MAC – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|Noon
|C-USA – First Round
|ESPN+
|Noon
|MEAC – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|Noon
|Southland – Semifinal
|ESPN+
|Noon
|SWAC – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|12:05 p.m.
|ASUN – Semifinal
|ESPN+
|12:05 p.m.
|ASUN – Semifinal
|ESPN+
|12:05 p.m.
|MAC – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|12:05 p.m.
|MAC – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|12:05 p.m.
|MAC – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Metro Atlantic – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|MEAC – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|2:30 p.m.
|C-USA – First Round
|ESPN+
|2:30 p.m.
|SLC – Semifinal
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Big West – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|C-USA – First Round
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|WAC – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Metro Atlantic – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|Big Sky Championship
TBD, Christy Thomaskutty
|ESPNU/ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|AAC – Semifinal
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|WAC – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|5:30 p.m.
|Big West – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|6:30 p.m.
|SWAC – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|AAC – Semifinal
|ESPN+
|9 p.m.
|Big West – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|9 p.m.
|WAC – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|11 p.m.
|WAC – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|11:30 p.m.
|Big West – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|Thu, Mar 9
|Noon
|C-USA – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|Noon
|MEAC – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|Noon
|SWAC – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|12:05 p.m.
|Patriot League – Semifinal
|ESPN+
|12:05 p.m.
|Patriot League – Semifinal
|ESPN+
|12:30 p.m.
|C-USA – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Metro Atlantic – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|MVC – First Round
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|MEAC – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|2:30 p.m.
|C-USA – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|C-USA – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Metro Atlantic – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|MVC – First Round
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|Southland Championship
David Saltzman, TBD
|ESPNU/ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Big 12 – First Round
Brenda VanLengen, Holly Warlick
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|6:30 p.m.
|SWAC – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|MVC – First Round
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|NEC – Semifinal
|ESPN3
|7 p.m.
|NEC – Semifinal
|ESPN3
|8:30 p.m.
|Big 12 – First Round
Tyler Denning, Andrea Lloyd
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|9:30 p.m.
|American Athletic Championship
|ESPNU/ESPN+
|9:30 p.m.
|MVC – First Round
|ESPN+
|Fri, Mar 10
|11 a.m.
|Metro Atlantic – Semifinal
|ESPN+
|Noon
|Big 12 – Quarterfinal
Brenda VanLengen, Holly Warlick
|ESPNU/Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|Noon
|MEAC – Semifinal
|ESPN+
|Noon
|SWAC – Semifinal
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|MVC – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|1:30 p.m.
|Metro Atlantic – Semifinal
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|MEAC – Semifinal
|ESPN+
|2:30 p.m.
|Big 12 – Quarterfinal
Brenda VanLengen, Holly Warlick
|ESPNU/Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Big West – Semifinal
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|WAC – Semifinal
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|MVC – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Ivy League – Semifinal
TBD, Christy Thomaskutty
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|America East Championship
TBD, Helen Williams
|ESPNU/ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|WAC – Semifinal
|ESPN+
|5:30 p.m.
|Big West – Semifinal
|ESPN+
|5:30 p.m.
|C-USA – Semifinal
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Big 12 – Quarterfinal
Tyler Denning, Andrea Lloyd
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|6:30 p.m.
|SWAC – Semifinal
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|MVC – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|Ivy League – Semifinal
TBD, Christy Thomaskutty
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|C-USA – Semifinal
|ESPN+
|8:30 p.m.
|Big 12 – Quarterfinal
Tyler Denning, Andrea Lloyd
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|9:30 p.m.
|MVC – Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|Sat, Mar 11
|10 a.m.
|MAC – Semifinal
|ESPN+
|12:05 p.m.
|ASUN Championship
|ESPN+
|12:05 p.m.
|MAC – Semifinal
|ESPN+
|12:05 p.m.
|WAC Championship*
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Big 12 – Semifinal
Brenda VanLengen, Holly Warlick
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|SWAC Championship*
|ESPN+
|2:30 p.m.
|MVC – Semifinal
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Metro Atlantic Athletic Championship
|ESPNU/ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Big 12 – Semifinal
Brenda VanLengen, Holly Warlick
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|MEAC Championship*
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|Ivy League Championship
TBD, Christy Thomaskutty
|ESPNEWS/ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|MVC – Semifinal
|ESPN+
|5:30 p.m.
|C-USA Championship
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Big West Championship
|ESPN+
|Sun, Mar 12
|Noon
|Northeast Championship
|ESPNU
|2 p.m.
|Big 12 Championship
Brenda VanLengen, Holly Warlick, Kris Budden
|ESPN2/Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Missouri Valley Championship
|ESPNU/ESPN+
* tape-delayed on ESPNU
