ESPN Platforms to Exclusively Carry 2023 PLL Championship Series February 22-26

All nine Championship Series games available on ESPN+

Top four PLL teams from the regular season set to compete in round-robin, six-on-six tournament

Championship game set for Sunday, Feb. 26 at 11:30 a.m. ET on ESPNU/ESPN+

ESPN platforms will exclusively carry the 2023 PLL Championship Series, Wednesday – Sunday, Feb. 22-26. The four team, five-day, nine-game event will be played at The St. James just outside of Washington, D.C.

The top four teams from the regular season – Whipsnakes (1), Chrome (2), Archers (3), Atlas (4) – will compete in the round-robin, six-on-six tournament inspired by the Lacrosse Sixes game format under consideration for Olympic inclusion in 2028. All nine-games of the Championship Series will air on ESPN platforms, with every game available on ESPN+.

Action begins on Wednesday, Feb. 22 with Whipsnakes taking on Atlas at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2 followed by Archers and Chrome facing off at 7:30 p.m., on ESPN+. The lineup on Thursday, Feb. 23 features Whipsnakes vs Archers (6:30 p.m., ESPN+) and Atlas vs Chrome (8:30 p.m., ESPN+), while Friday, Feb. 24 has Archers vs Atlas (5:30 p.m., ESPN2) and Chrome vs Whipsnakes (7:30 p.m., ESPN+).

The semifinals are set for Saturday, Feb. 25 at 5 and 7 p.m. on ESPN+, while the championship game will be played at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26 on ESPNU.

Play-by-play duties will be handled by Chris Cotter and Jake Marsh, while Ryan Boyle will serve as the game analyst and Dana Boyle as sideline reporter.

PLL Championship Series rules and format

Field size : 76 v 39 yards

: 76 v 39 yards Teams : 12 players on each roster, 6 players on field per team (five field players, one goalie)

: 12 players on each roster, 6 players on field per team (five field players, one goalie) Duration : Four, eight-minute quarters, 30-second shot clock

: Four, eight-minute quarters, 30-second shot clock Game format: Face-offs to start each quarter, goalie clears the ball after a goal is scored; game follows PLL overtime, penalty and replay rules

Notable players participating

Archers: Grant Ament, Will Manny, Marcus Holman

Atlas: Romar Dennis, Koby Smith, Bryan Costabile

Chrome: Colin Heacock, Sean Sconone, Logan Wisnauskas

Whipsnakes: Kyle Bernlohr, Roman Puglise, Will Perry, Justin Guterding

Full game and platform schedule along with commentator assignments are listed below.

PLL Championship Series | February 22-26 | Washington, D.C.