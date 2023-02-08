ESPN Platforms to Exclusively Carry 2023 PLL Championship Series February 22-26

  • All nine Championship Series games available on ESPN+
  • Top four PLL teams from the regular season set to compete in round-robin, six-on-six tournament
  • Championship game set for Sunday, Feb. 26 at 11:30 a.m. ET on ESPNU/ESPN+

ESPN platforms will exclusively carry the 2023 PLL Championship Series, Wednesday – Sunday, Feb. 22-26. The four team, five-day, nine-game event will be played at The St. James just outside of Washington, D.C.

The top four teams from the regular season – Whipsnakes (1), Chrome (2), Archers (3), Atlas (4) – will compete in the round-robin, six-on-six tournament inspired by the Lacrosse Sixes game format under consideration for Olympic inclusion in 2028. All nine-games of the Championship Series will air on ESPN platforms, with every game available on ESPN+.

Action begins on Wednesday, Feb. 22 with Whipsnakes taking on Atlas at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2 followed by Archers and Chrome facing off at 7:30 p.m., on ESPN+. The lineup on Thursday, Feb. 23 features Whipsnakes vs Archers (6:30 p.m., ESPN+) and Atlas vs Chrome (8:30 p.m., ESPN+), while Friday, Feb. 24 has Archers vs Atlas (5:30 p.m., ESPN2) and Chrome vs Whipsnakes (7:30 p.m., ESPN+).

The semifinals are set for Saturday, Feb. 25 at 5 and 7 p.m. on ESPN+, while the championship game will be played at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26 on ESPNU.

Play-by-play duties will be handled by Chris Cotter and Jake Marsh, while Ryan Boyle will serve as the game analyst and Dana Boyle as sideline reporter.

PLL Championship Series rules and format

  • Field size: 76 v 39 yards
  • Teams: 12 players on each roster, 6 players on field per team (five field players, one goalie)
  • Duration: Four, eight-minute quarters, 30-second shot clock
  • Game format: Face-offs to start each quarter, goalie clears the ball after a goal is scored; game follows PLL overtime, penalty and replay rules

Notable players participating

Archers: Grant Ament, Will Manny, Marcus Holman

Atlas: Romar Dennis, Koby Smith, Bryan Costabile

Chrome: Colin Heacock, Sean Sconone, Logan Wisnauskas

Whipsnakes: Kyle Bernlohr, Roman Puglise, Will Perry, Justin Guterding

Full game and platform schedule along with commentator assignments are listed below.

PLL Championship Series | February 22-26 | Washington, D.C.

Date Time (ET) Matchup Platform
Wed, Feb. 22 5:30 p.m. Atlas vs Whipsnakes

Chris Cotter, Ryan Boyle, Dana Boyle

 ESPN2/ESPN+
  7:30 p.m. Archers vs Chrome

Chris Cotter, Ryan Boyle, Dana Boyle

 ESPN+
Thu, Feb. 23 6:30 p.m. Whipsnakes vs Archers

Jake Marsh, Ryan Boyle, Dana Boyle

 ESPN+
  8:30 p.m. Atlas vs Chrome

Jake Marsh, Ryan Boyle, Dana Boyle

 ESPN+
Friday, Feb. 24 5:30 p.m. Archers vs Atlas

Chris Cotter, Ryan Boyle, Dana Boyle

 ESPN2/ESPN+
  7:30 p.m. Chrome vs Whipsnakes

Chris Cotter, Ryan Boyle, Dana Boyle

 ESPN+
Sat, Feb. 25 5 p.m. Semifinal 1 (1 seed vs 4 seed)

Chris Cotter, Ryan Boyle, Dana Boyle

 ESPN+
  7 p.m. Semifinal 2 (2 seed vs 3 seed)

Chris Cotter, Ryan Boyle, Dana Boyle

 ESPN+
Sun, Feb. 26 11:30 a.m. Championship

Chris Cotter, Ryan Boyle, Dana Boyle

 ESPNU/ESPN+

 

