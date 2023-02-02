ESPN Platforms to Present More Than 450 Women’s College Lacrosse Games during the 2023 Regular Season

2023 schedule features 15 matchups of preseason-ranked teams

Rematch of last season’s NCAA title game – No. 3 Boston College at No. 1 North Carolina – set for Friday, March 3 on ESPNU

ESPN platforms will present more than 450 NCAA women’s lacrosse games during the 2023 season from 10 conferences, with action on ESPNU, ACC Network (ACCN), ESPN3, ESPN+ and ACCNX.

Coverage includes 15 matchups of preseason-ranked teams, including a rematch of last season’s NCAA title game – reigning champion and No. 1 North Carolina hosting No. 3 Boston College on Friday, March 3 (4 p.m. ET, ESPNU), and another top-5 game when No. 4 Northwestern hosts the Tar Heels on Sunday, March 19 (1:30 p.m., ESPNU). On Wednesday, March 22, No. 5 Syracuse and No. 6 Stony Brook go head-to-head at 8 p.m. on ESPNU.

ESPN platforms will also feature first-year program Clemson hosting Wofford for the Tigers’ inaugural game on Saturday, Feb. 11 (3 p.m., ACCN).

Commentators

Play-by-play commentators for women’s coverage include Jay Alter, Drew Carter, Leah Secondo, Mark Dixon and Joe Beninati.

Women’s game analysts include:

Sheehan Stanwick Burch – 2021 National Lacrosse Hall of Fame inductee; four-time All-American at Georgetown, team captain in 2001; National Attacker of the Year (2001) and finalist for the Tewaaraton Award.

– 2021 National Lacrosse Hall of Fame inductee; four-time All-American at Georgetown, team captain in 2001; National Attacker of the Year (2001) and finalist for the Tewaaraton Award. Dana Boyle – Member of Virginia women’s lacrosse team from 2011-14; named to All-ACC Team (2013), and a 2014 Final Four appearance.

– Member of Virginia women’s lacrosse team from 2011-14; named to All-ACC Team (2013), and a 2014 Final Four appearance. Rachael Becker DeCecco – 2019 US Lacrosse Hall of Fame inductee; U.S. Women’s National Team member (2003-08); only defender to be awarded the Tewaaraton Trophy (2003); three-time first-team All-American at Princeton (2001-03); two-time NCAA Champion and National Defender of the Year.

– 2019 US Lacrosse Hall of Fame inductee; U.S. Women’s National Team member (2003-08); only defender to be awarded the Tewaaraton Trophy (2003); three-time first-team All-American at Princeton (2001-03); two-time NCAA Champion and National Defender of the Year. Charlotte North – Two-time Tewaaraton Trophy winner (2021 and 2022); two-time All-American at Boston College; NCAA career goals leader (358); 2021 NCAA Champion; 2022 World Champion with Team USA.

– Two-time Tewaaraton Trophy winner (2021 and 2022); two-time All-American at Boston College; NCAA career goals leader (358); 2021 NCAA Champion; 2022 World Champion with Team USA. Courtney Connor Martinez – Five-time NCAA Champion and All-American at Maryland; NCAA Championship Most Outstanding Player; former Division I head coach (Arizona State, UMBC and Mount St. Mary’s)

Sound On with Tari and Amari

Sound On with Tari & Amari is back for a third season in 2023. Tariro “Tari” Kandemiri, owner of the Twitter moniker ‘Official Lax Girl,’ and Amari Pollard, a contributing writer for ILWomen and former midfielder at Le Moyne College, will discuss all things lacrosse in a recurring segment during weekly women’s games on ESPNU and ACC Network. Tari & Amari will cover myriad important and compelling topics, at times welcoming notable personalities to join the show to add their insights on the sport of lacrosse.

Tariro “Tari” Kandemiri was born in Harare, Zimbabwe, and moved to the United States with her family in 2004. She discovered her love for lacrosse after picking up a stick in the 9th grade. Shortly thereafter, she started sharing her passion for the game. She is a US Lacrosse Sankofa Clinic Series Lead Clinician and a member of the Board of Directors for the Tewaaraton Award, the sport’s highest honor. She attended Sewanee: The University of the South, where she earned an honor’s degree in Computer Science and was a member of the women’s lacrosse program.

was born in Harare, Zimbabwe, and moved to the United States with her family in 2004. She discovered her love for lacrosse after picking up a stick in the 9th grade. Shortly thereafter, she started sharing her passion for the game. She is a US Lacrosse Sankofa Clinic Series Lead Clinician and a member of the Board of Directors for the Tewaaraton Award, the sport’s highest honor. She attended Sewanee: The University of the South, where she earned an honor’s degree in Computer Science and was a member of the women’s lacrosse program. Amari Pollardis a contributing writer for ILWomen and former midfielder on the Le Moyne College women’s lacrosse team. Her writing has also been published in The Week, MindBodyGreen, Bustle, Reader’s Digest, and more.

Women’s Lacrosse Championship

ESPN will once again provide coverage of the NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Championship, beginning with a dedicated Women’s NCAA Lacrosse Selection Show on Sunday, May 7 (9 p.m., ESPNU). Championship weekend will take place at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C. May 26-28. Complete details will be announced later this season.

Weekly schedules and commentator assignments will be available here throughout the season.

Games airing on ESPN platforms will also be available on the ESPN App, accessible on computers, smartphones, tablets and connected devices to fans who receive their video subscription from an affiliated provider.

Date Time (ET) Matchup Platform Sat, Feb. 11 3 p.m. Wofford at Clemson ACCN Sat, Feb. 18 3 p.m. Florida at No. 1 North Carolina ACCN Fri, Feb. 24 7 p.m. No. 1 North Carolina at Virginia Tech ACCN Sat, Feb. 25 4 p.m. Penn at No. 20 Johns Hopkins* ESPN+ Sun, Feb. 26 9:30 a.m. Penn at No. 20 Johns Hopkins* ESPNU 1 p.m. Louisville at No. 13 Virginia ACCN Fri, March 3 4 p.m. No. 3 Boston College at No. 1 North Carolina ESPNU Sun, March 5 4 p.m. Pitt at Louisville ACCN Sat, March 11 Noon No. 16 Notre Dame at No. 5 Syracuse ACCN Tue, March 14 7 p.m. No. 21 Yale at No. 11 Duke ACCN Sat, March 18 Noon No. 13 Virginia at Pitt ACCN Sun, March 19 1:30 p.m. No. 1 North Carolina at No. 4 Northwestern ESPNU Wed, March 22 8 p.m. No. 6 Stony Brook at No. 5 Syracuse ESPNU Sat, March 25 Noon No. 16 Notre Dame at No. 13 Virginia ACCN Sun, March 26 Noon No. 11 Duke at Pitt ACCN 2 p.m. Clemson at No.1 North Carolina ACCN Tue, March 28 6 p.m. Cornell at No. 5 Syracuse ESPNU Sat, April 1 11 a.m. No. 8 Rutgers at No. 20 Johns Hopkins ESPNU Noon No. 1 North Carolina at No. 16 Notre Dame ACCN Wed, April 5 5 p.m. No. 20 Johns Hopkins at No. 2 Maryland ESPNU Sat, April 8 Noon No. 3 Boston College at No. 16 Notre Dame ESPNU Noon Louisville at Virginia Tech ACCN 2 p.m. No. 11 Duke at No. 13 Virginia ESPNU Sat, April 15 Noon No. 5 Syracuse at No. 1 North Carolina ESPNU 2 p.m. No. 13 Virginia at No. 3 Boston College ACCN 6 p.m. No. 4 Northwestern at Ohio State ESPNU Thu, April 20 5:30 p.m. No. 1 North Carolina at No. 11 Duke ESPNU 7 p.m. No. 3 Boston College at No. 5 Syracuse ACCN Sun, April 23 Noon ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship First Round ACCN 2 p.m. ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship First Round ACCN Wed, April 26 11 a.m. ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship Quarterfinal 1 ACCN 1:30 p.m. ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship Quarterfinal 2 ACCN 4 p.m. ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship Quarterfinal 3 ACCN 6:30 p.m. ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship Quarterfinal 4 ACCN Fri, April 28 1 p.m. ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship Semifinal 1 ACCN 3:30 p.m. ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship Semifinal 2 ACCN Sun, April 30 Noon Harvard at No. 15 Princeton ESPNU Noon ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship ACCN Sun, May 7 10:00 AM America East Women’s Lacrosse Championship ESPNU 9 p.m. NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Selection Show ESPNU

* Penn at No. 20 Johns Hopkins will air tape delay on ESPNU on Sunday, Feb. 26 at 9:30 a.m.