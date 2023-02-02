ESPN Platforms to Present More Than 450 Women’s College Lacrosse Games during the 2023 Regular Season
- 2023 schedule features 15 matchups of preseason-ranked teams
- Rematch of last season’s NCAA title game – No. 3 Boston College at No. 1 North Carolina – set for Friday, March 3 on ESPNU
ESPN platforms will present more than 450 NCAA women’s lacrosse games during the 2023 season from 10 conferences, with action on ESPNU, ACC Network (ACCN), ESPN3, ESPN+ and ACCNX.
Coverage includes 15 matchups of preseason-ranked teams, including a rematch of last season’s NCAA title game – reigning champion and No. 1 North Carolina hosting No. 3 Boston College on Friday, March 3 (4 p.m. ET, ESPNU), and another top-5 game when No. 4 Northwestern hosts the Tar Heels on Sunday, March 19 (1:30 p.m., ESPNU). On Wednesday, March 22, No. 5 Syracuse and No. 6 Stony Brook go head-to-head at 8 p.m. on ESPNU.
ESPN platforms will also feature first-year program Clemson hosting Wofford for the Tigers’ inaugural game on Saturday, Feb. 11 (3 p.m., ACCN).
Commentators
Play-by-play commentators for women’s coverage include Jay Alter, Drew Carter, Leah Secondo, Mark Dixon and Joe Beninati.
Women’s game analysts include:
- Sheehan Stanwick Burch – 2021 National Lacrosse Hall of Fame inductee; four-time All-American at Georgetown, team captain in 2001; National Attacker of the Year (2001) and finalist for the Tewaaraton Award.
- Dana Boyle – Member of Virginia women’s lacrosse team from 2011-14; named to All-ACC Team (2013), and a 2014 Final Four appearance.
- Rachael Becker DeCecco – 2019 US Lacrosse Hall of Fame inductee; U.S. Women’s National Team member (2003-08); only defender to be awarded the Tewaaraton Trophy (2003); three-time first-team All-American at Princeton (2001-03); two-time NCAA Champion and National Defender of the Year.
- Charlotte North – Two-time Tewaaraton Trophy winner (2021 and 2022); two-time All-American at Boston College; NCAA career goals leader (358); 2021 NCAA Champion; 2022 World Champion with Team USA.
- Courtney Connor Martinez – Five-time NCAA Champion and All-American at Maryland; NCAA Championship Most Outstanding Player; former Division I head coach (Arizona State, UMBC and Mount St. Mary’s)
Sound On with Tari and Amari
Sound On with Tari & Amari is back for a third season in 2023. Tariro “Tari” Kandemiri, owner of the Twitter moniker ‘Official Lax Girl,’ and Amari Pollard, a contributing writer for ILWomen and former midfielder at Le Moyne College, will discuss all things lacrosse in a recurring segment during weekly women’s games on ESPNU and ACC Network. Tari & Amari will cover myriad important and compelling topics, at times welcoming notable personalities to join the show to add their insights on the sport of lacrosse.
- Tariro “Tari” Kandemiriwas born in Harare, Zimbabwe, and moved to the United States with her family in 2004. She discovered her love for lacrosse after picking up a stick in the 9th grade. Shortly thereafter, she started sharing her passion for the game. She is a US Lacrosse Sankofa Clinic Series Lead Clinician and a member of the Board of Directors for the Tewaaraton Award, the sport’s highest honor. She attended Sewanee: The University of the South, where she earned an honor’s degree in Computer Science and was a member of the women’s lacrosse program.
- Amari Pollardis a contributing writer for ILWomen and former midfielder on the Le Moyne College women’s lacrosse team. Her writing has also been published in The Week, MindBodyGreen, Bustle, Reader’s Digest, and more.
Women’s Lacrosse Championship
ESPN will once again provide coverage of the NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Championship, beginning with a dedicated Women’s NCAA Lacrosse Selection Show on Sunday, May 7 (9 p.m., ESPNU). Championship weekend will take place at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C. May 26-28. Complete details will be announced later this season.
Weekly schedules and commentator assignments will be available here throughout the season.
Games airing on ESPN platforms will also be available on the ESPN App, accessible on computers, smartphones, tablets and connected devices to fans who receive their video subscription from an affiliated provider.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Platform
|Sat, Feb. 11
|3 p.m.
|Wofford at Clemson
|ACCN
|Sat, Feb. 18
|3 p.m.
|Florida at No. 1 North Carolina
|ACCN
|Fri, Feb. 24
|7 p.m.
|No. 1 North Carolina at Virginia Tech
|ACCN
|Sat, Feb. 25
|4 p.m.
|Penn at No. 20 Johns Hopkins*
|ESPN+
|Sun, Feb. 26
|9:30 a.m.
|Penn at No. 20 Johns Hopkins*
|ESPNU
|1 p.m.
|Louisville at No. 13 Virginia
|ACCN
|Fri, March 3
|4 p.m.
|No. 3 Boston College at No. 1 North Carolina
|ESPNU
|Sun, March 5
|4 p.m.
|Pitt at Louisville
|ACCN
|Sat, March 11
|Noon
|No. 16 Notre Dame at No. 5 Syracuse
|ACCN
|Tue, March 14
|7 p.m.
|No. 21 Yale at No. 11 Duke
|ACCN
|Sat, March 18
|Noon
|No. 13 Virginia at Pitt
|ACCN
|Sun, March 19
|1:30 p.m.
|No. 1 North Carolina at No. 4 Northwestern
|ESPNU
|Wed, March 22
|8 p.m.
|No. 6 Stony Brook at No. 5 Syracuse
|ESPNU
|Sat, March 25
|Noon
|No. 16 Notre Dame at No. 13 Virginia
|ACCN
|Sun, March 26
|Noon
|No. 11 Duke at Pitt
|ACCN
|2 p.m.
|Clemson at No.1 North Carolina
|ACCN
|Tue, March 28
|6 p.m.
|Cornell at No. 5 Syracuse
|ESPNU
|Sat, April 1
|11 a.m.
|No. 8 Rutgers at No. 20 Johns Hopkins
|ESPNU
|Noon
|No. 1 North Carolina at No. 16 Notre Dame
|ACCN
|Wed, April 5
|5 p.m.
|No. 20 Johns Hopkins at No. 2 Maryland
|ESPNU
|Sat, April 8
|Noon
|No. 3 Boston College at No. 16 Notre Dame
|ESPNU
|Noon
|Louisville at Virginia Tech
|ACCN
|2 p.m.
|No. 11 Duke at No. 13 Virginia
|ESPNU
|Sat, April 15
|Noon
|No. 5 Syracuse at No. 1 North Carolina
|ESPNU
|2 p.m.
|No. 13 Virginia at No. 3 Boston College
|ACCN
|6 p.m.
|No. 4 Northwestern at Ohio State
|ESPNU
|Thu, April 20
|5:30 p.m.
|No. 1 North Carolina at No. 11 Duke
|ESPNU
|7 p.m.
|No. 3 Boston College at No. 5 Syracuse
|ACCN
|Sun, April 23
|Noon
|ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship First Round
|ACCN
|2 p.m.
|ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship First Round
|ACCN
|Wed, April 26
|11 a.m.
|ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship Quarterfinal 1
|ACCN
|1:30 p.m.
|ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship Quarterfinal 2
|ACCN
|4 p.m.
|ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship Quarterfinal 3
|ACCN
|6:30 p.m.
|ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship Quarterfinal 4
|ACCN
|Fri, April 28
|1 p.m.
|ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship Semifinal 1
|ACCN
|3:30 p.m.
|ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship Semifinal 2
|ACCN
|Sun, April 30
|Noon
|Harvard at No. 15 Princeton
|ESPNU
|Noon
|ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship
|ACCN
|Sun, May 7
|10:00 AM
|America East Women’s Lacrosse Championship
|ESPNU
|9 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Selection Show
|ESPNU
* Penn at No. 20 Johns Hopkins will air tape delay on ESPNU on Sunday, Feb. 26 at 9:30 a.m.