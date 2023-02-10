LaLiga, Bundesliga and Eredivisie on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes, Feb. 10-15

ESPN+Soccer

Photo of Christine Calcagno Christine Calcagno9 hours ago
  •  All LaLiga matches on ESPN+ in English and Spanish and on ESPN Deportes: No. 1 FC Barcelona (Sun.), No. 2 Real Madrid (Wed.) and No. 3 Real Sociedad (Mon.)
  • All Bundesliga Matches exclusively on ESPN+ with No. 1 FC Bayern München and No. 2 Union Berlin on Saturday 
  • Eredivisie’s No. 1 Feyenoord, No. 2 AZ Alkmaar, No. 3 Ajax exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish
LALIGA

Ten LaLiga matches will stream live on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes from Friday to Wednesday. The top-four teams – FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, Real Sociedad, and Atletico de Madrid – will be in action on Matchday 21. The weekend’s top match – No. 1 FC Barcelona puts its 15-game unbeaten streak on the line at No. 6 Villareal, Sunday at 3 p.m. ET. 

Highlights (all in ET on ESPN+ in English and Spanish and ESPN Deportes):

Friday

Saturday

Sunday

Monday

Wednesday

  • Real Madrid vs. Elche CF at 3 p.m. 

This week’s ESPN+ Soccer Schedule

BUNDESLIGA
All Bundesliga Matchday 20 games this weekend will stream exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, headlined by No. 1 FC Bayern München (vs. Vfl Bochum, Sat. at 9:30 a.m.) and No. 2 Union Berlin (vs. RB Leipzig Sat. at 12:30 p.m.). 

Schedule (all in ET):

 Friday

Saturday

Sunday

EREDIVISIE
The top three teams – No. 1 Feyenoord, No. 2 AZ Alkmaar, No. 3 Ajax – are back in action this weekend, exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. Highlights (all in ET):

Friday

Saturday

Sunday

SOCCER EN ESPAÑOL

