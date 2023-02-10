LaLiga, Bundesliga and Eredivisie on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes, Feb. 10-15

- All LaLiga matches on ESPN+ in English and Spanish and on ESPN Deportes: No. 1 FC Barcelona (Sun.), No. 2 Real Madrid (Wed.) and No. 3 Real Sociedad (Mon.)
- All Bundesliga Matches exclusively on ESPN+ with No. 1 FC Bayern München and No. 2 Union Berlin on Saturday
- Eredivisie’s No. 1 Feyenoord, No. 2 AZ Alkmaar, No. 3 Ajax exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish
LALIGA
Ten LaLiga matches will stream live on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes from Friday to Wednesday. The top-four teams – FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, Real Sociedad, and Atletico de Madrid – will be in action on Matchday 21. The weekend’s top match – No. 1 FC Barcelona puts its 15-game unbeaten streak on the line at No. 6 Villareal, Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.
Highlights (all in ET on ESPN+ in English and Spanish and ESPN Deportes):
Friday
- Cadiz vs. Girona at 3 p.m.
Saturday
- Almeria vs. Real Betis at 10:15 a.m.
- Sevilla vs. Mallorca at 12:30 p.m.
- Valencia vs. Athletic Club at 3 p.m.
Sunday
- Getafe vs. Rayo Vallecano at 8 a.m.
- Celta de Vigo vs. Atletico de Madrid at 10:15 a.m.
- Valladolid vs. Osasuna at 12:30 p.m.
- Villarreal vs. FC Barcelona at 3 p.m.
Monday
- Espanyol vs. Real Sociedad at 3 p.m.
Wednesday
- Real Madrid vs. Elche CF at 3 p.m.
This week’s ESPN+ Soccer Schedule
BUNDESLIGA
All Bundesliga Matchday 20 games this weekend will stream exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, headlined by No. 1 FC Bayern München (vs. Vfl Bochum, Sat. at 9:30 a.m.) and No. 2 Union Berlin (vs. RB Leipzig Sat. at 12:30 p.m.).
Schedule (all in ET):
Friday
- FC Schalke 04 vs. VfL Wolfsburg at 2:30 p.m.
Saturday
- FC Bayern München vs. VfLBochum 1848 at 9:30 a.m.
- SV Werder Bremen vs. Borussia Dortmund at 9:30 a.m.
- 1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. FC Augsburg at 9:30 a.m.
- TSG Hoffenheim vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen at 9:30 a.m.
- Sport-Club Freiburg vs. VfB Stuttgart at 9:30 a.m.
- RB Leipzig vs. 1. FC Union Berlin at 12:30 p.m.
Sunday
- Hertha BSC vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach at 9:30 a.m.
- 1. FC Köln vs. Eintracht Frankfurt at 11:30 a.m.
EREDIVISIE
The top three teams – No. 1 Feyenoord, No. 2 AZ Alkmaar, No. 3 Ajax – are back in action this weekend, exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. Highlights (all in ET):
Friday
- AZ vs. Excelsior at 2 p.m.
Saturday
- PSV vs. FC Groningen at 2 p.m.
Sunday
- SC Heerenveen vs. Feyenoord at 8:30 a.m.
- Ajax vs. RKC Waalwijk at 10:45 a.m.
SOCCER EN ESPAÑOL
- Real Madrid necesita el título del Mundial de Clubes para ganar tranquilidad previo a enfrentar al Barcelona (Contenido Exclusivo)
- Xavi vuelve a ser el gran ‘mariscal’ del Barça, ahora desde el banquillo (Contenido Exclusivo)
- El Real Madrid más previsible del año: ¿El calendario o falta de chispa? (Contenido Exclusivo)
-30-
