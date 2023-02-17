LaLiga, Bundesliga and Eredivisie on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes, Feb. 17-20

  • All LaLiga matches on ESPN+ in English and Spanish and ESPN Deportes: No. 1 FC Barcelona (Sun.) and No. 2 Real Madrid (Sat.) 
  • All Bundesliga Matches exclusively on ESPN+ with No. 1 FC Bayern München (Sat.) and No. 2 Union Berlin (Sun.) 
  • Eredivisie’s No. 1 Feyenoord, No. 2 AZ Alkmaar and No. 3 AFC Ajax exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish
  • Subscribe to ESPN+ at ESPN.com, ESPNPlus.com and on the ESPN App

LALIGA
FC Barcelona, atop LaLiga standings and looking for its 18-game unbeaten record in all competitions, will headline all the 10 Matchday 22 games streaming live on ESPN+ from Friday-Monday. Select matches will be available on ESPN Deportes. Highlights (all in ET on ESPN+ in English and Spanish and ESPN Deportes):

LaLiga schedule (All times ET):

Date Time (ET) Match Platform(s)
Fri, Feb 17 3 p.m. Girona vs. Almeria ESPN+/ ESPN Deportes
Sat, Feb 18

 

 

 

 8 a.m. Real Sociedad vs. Celta de Vigo  ESPN+/ ESPN Deportes
10:15 a.m Real Betis vs. Valladolid  ESPN+/ ESPN Deportes
12:30 p.m. Mallorca vs. Villarreal  ESPN+/ ESPN Deportes
3 p.m. Osasuna vs. Real Madrid ESPN+/ ESPN Deportes
Sun, Feb 19

 

 

 8 a.m. Elche vs. Espanyol  ESPN+/ ESPN Deportes
10:15 a.m. Rayo Vallecano vs. Sevilla  ESPN+/ ESPN Deportes
12:30 p.m. Atletico de Madrid vs. Athletic Club  ESPN+/ ESPN Deportes
3 p.m. FC Barcelona vs. Cadiz  ESPN+/ ESPN Deportes
Mon, Feb 20 3 p.m. Getafe vs. Valencia  ESPN+/ ESPN Deportes

* Subject to change

This week’s ESPN+ Soccer Schedule

 BUNDESLIGA
All Bundesliga Matchday 21 games this weekend will stream exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, headlined by No. 1 FC Bayern München (at Borussia Mönchengladbach Sat. at 9:30 a.m.), and No. 2 Union Berlin (vs. FC Schalke 04, Sun. at 9:30 a.m.). 

 Bundesliga schedule (All times ET):

Date Time (ET) Match Platform(s)
Fri, Feb 17 2:30 p.m. FC Augsburg vs. TSG Hoffenheim  ESPN+
Sat, Feb 18

 

 

 

 

 

 9:30 a.m. VfB Stuttgart vs. 1. FC Köln  ESPN+
9:30 a.m VfL Wolfsburg vs. RB Leipzig  ESPN+
9:30 a.m Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. FC Bayern München ESPN+
9:30 a.m Vfl Bochum 1848 vs. Sport-Club Freiburg  ESPN+
12:30 p.m. Eintracht Frankfurt vs. SV Werder Bremen  ESPN+
Sun, Feb 19

 

 

 9:30 a.m. 1. FC Union Berlin vs. FC Schalke 04  ESPN+
11:30 a.m. Borussia Dortmund vs. Hertha BSC  ESPN+
1:30 p.m. Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. 1. FSV Mainz 05  ESPN+ 

EREDIVISIE
The top three – No. 1 Feyenoord, No. 2 AZ Alkmaar, No. 3 Ajax – in the Dutch league are back in action this weekend, exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. Highlights (all in ET):

Eredivisie schedule (All times ET):

Date Time (ET) Match Platform(s)
Sat, Feb 18  3 p.m. Feyenoord vs. AZ  ESPN+
Sun, Feb 19

 

 

 8:30 a.m. FC Utrecht vs. PSV  ESPN+
8:30 a.m. Go Ahead Eagles vs. Twente  ESPN+
10:45 p.m. Ajax vs. Sparta Rotterdam  ESPN+

