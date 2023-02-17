LaLiga, Bundesliga and Eredivisie on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes, Feb. 17-20

- All LaLiga matches on ESPN+ in English and Spanish and ESPN Deportes: No. 1 FC Barcelona (Sun.) and No. 2 Real Madrid (Sat.)
- All Bundesliga Matches exclusively on ESPN+ with No. 1 FC Bayern München (Sat.) and No. 2 Union Berlin (Sun.)
- Eredivisie’s No. 1 Feyenoord, No. 2 AZ Alkmaar and No. 3 AFC Ajax exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish
LALIGA
FC Barcelona, atop LaLiga standings and looking for its 18-game unbeaten record in all competitions, will headline all the 10 Matchday 22 games streaming live on ESPN+ from Friday-Monday. Select matches will be available on ESPN Deportes. Highlights (all in ET on ESPN+ in English and Spanish and ESPN Deportes):
LaLiga schedule (All times ET):
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platform(s)
|Fri, Feb 17
|3 p.m.
|Girona vs. Almeria
|ESPN+/ ESPN Deportes
|Sat, Feb 18
|8 a.m.
|Real Sociedad vs. Celta de Vigo
|ESPN+/ ESPN Deportes
|10:15 a.m
|Real Betis vs. Valladolid
|ESPN+/ ESPN Deportes
|12:30 p.m.
|Mallorca vs. Villarreal
|ESPN+/ ESPN Deportes
|3 p.m.
|Osasuna vs. Real Madrid
|ESPN+/ ESPN Deportes
|Sun, Feb 19
|8 a.m.
|Elche vs. Espanyol
|ESPN+/ ESPN Deportes
|10:15 a.m.
|Rayo Vallecano vs. Sevilla
|ESPN+/ ESPN Deportes
|12:30 p.m.
|Atletico de Madrid vs. Athletic Club
|ESPN+/ ESPN Deportes
|3 p.m.
|FC Barcelona vs. Cadiz
|ESPN+/ ESPN Deportes
|Mon, Feb 20
|3 p.m.
|Getafe vs. Valencia
|ESPN+/ ESPN Deportes
* Subject to change
This week’s ESPN+ Soccer Schedule
BUNDESLIGA
All Bundesliga Matchday 21 games this weekend will stream exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, headlined by No. 1 FC Bayern München (at Borussia Mönchengladbach Sat. at 9:30 a.m.), and No. 2 Union Berlin (vs. FC Schalke 04, Sun. at 9:30 a.m.).
Bundesliga schedule (All times ET):
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platform(s)
|Fri, Feb 17
|2:30 p.m.
|FC Augsburg vs. TSG Hoffenheim
|ESPN+
|Sat, Feb 18
|9:30 a.m.
|VfB Stuttgart vs. 1. FC Köln
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m
|VfL Wolfsburg vs. RB Leipzig
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m
|Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. FC Bayern München
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m
|Vfl Bochum 1848 vs. Sport-Club Freiburg
|ESPN+
|12:30 p.m.
|Eintracht Frankfurt vs. SV Werder Bremen
|ESPN+
|Sun, Feb 19
|9:30 a.m.
|1. FC Union Berlin vs. FC Schalke 04
|ESPN+
|11:30 a.m.
|Borussia Dortmund vs. Hertha BSC
|ESPN+
|1:30 p.m.
|Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. 1. FSV Mainz 05
|ESPN+
EREDIVISIE
The top three – No. 1 Feyenoord, No. 2 AZ Alkmaar, No. 3 Ajax – in the Dutch league are back in action this weekend, exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. Highlights (all in ET):
Eredivisie schedule (All times ET):
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platform(s)
|Sat, Feb 18
|3 p.m.
|Feyenoord vs. AZ
|ESPN+
|Sun, Feb 19
|8:30 a.m.
|FC Utrecht vs. PSV
|ESPN+
|8:30 a.m.
|Go Ahead Eagles vs. Twente
|ESPN+
|10:45 p.m.
|Ajax vs. Sparta Rotterdam
|ESPN+
SOCCER ON ESPN.COM
