Longhorn Network’s Spring Sports Coverage Begins February 15

LHN to present more than 80 events this spring

Nearly 40 softball games; 36 baseball games

95th Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays Presented by Truist Scheduled for March 29-April 1

Longhorn Network (LHN), ESPN’s 24-hour network devoted to the University of Texas, will offer an expansive schedule of Texas baseball and softball, as well as coverage of the 2023 Texas Relays, men’s and women’s tennis, and spring volleyball totaling more than 80 live spring events beginning Wednesday, Feb. 15.

Texas Softball

First pitch for Texas softball on LHN begins Wednesday, Feb. 15 with the ninth-ranked Longhorns hosting Lamar at 7 p.m. LHN will also carry 24 games combined from the Texas Classic (Feb. 17-19), Lonestar State Invitational (Feb. 24-26), Longhorn Invitational (March 3-5) and Bevo Classic (March 10-12).

Notably, LHN will carry nearly 40 games for the 2023 season and full weekend softball series for two Big 12 Conference matchups – Texas Tech (March 24-26) and Kansas (April 14-16), and two games of the series against No. 3 Oklahoma State (April 21-22).

Texas enters the 2023 season at No. 9 in the preseason polls after advancing to the Women’s College World Series finals last season. The Longhorns, who were picked third in the Big 12 Preseason Coaches Poll, return 14 letterwinners from the 2022 season that went 47-22-1, including preseason All-Big 12 selection Mia Scott.

Softball on Longhorn Network

Dates, times and matchups are subject to change

Rankings based on the 2023 ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Preseason Top 25

Date Time (CT) Matchup Platform Wed, Feb. 15 6 p.m. Lamar at No. 9 Texas LHN Fri, Feb. 17 3 p.m. Texas Classic Loyola Chicago at No. 9 Texas LHN 5:30 p.m. Texas Classic Neb-Omaha at No. 9 Texas LHN Sat, Feb. 18 3 p.m. Texas Classic Neb-Omaha at No. 9 Texas LHN 5:30 p.m. Texas Classic Loyola Chicago at No. 9 Texas LHN Sun, Feb. 19 12:30 p.m. Texas Classic Incarnate Word at No. 9 Texas LHN Fri, Feb. 24 1:30 p.m. Lone Star State Invitational No. 11 Virginia Tech vs Abilene Christian LHN 4 p.m. Lone Star State Invitational No. 11 Virginia Tech at No. 9 Texas LHN Sat, Feb. 25 10 a.m. Lone Star State Invitational Texas Southern vs No. 11 Virginia Tech LHN 4 p.m. Lone Star State Invitational No. 11 Virginia Tech at No. 9 Texas LHN 6:30 p.m. Lone Star State Invitational Abilene Christian at No. 9 Texas LHN Sun, Feb. 26 9:30 a.m. Lone Star State Invitational No. 11 Virginia Tech vs Abilene Christian LHN 3 p.m. Lone Star State Invitational Texas Southern at No. 9 Texas LHN Wed, March 1 6 p.m. North Texas at No. 9 Texas LHN Fri, March 3 4:30 p.m. Longhorn Invitational Tennessee State at No. 9 Texas LHN 7 p.m. Longhorn Invitational No. 24 Louisiana at No. 9 Texas LHN Sat, March 4 Noon Longhorn Invitational McNeese at No. 9 Texas LHN 2:30 p.m. Longhorn Invitational Princeton at No. 9 Texas LHN Sun, March 5 12:30 p.m. Longhorn Invitational No. 24 Louisiana at No. 9 Texas LHN Fri, March 10 1:30 p.m. Bevo Classic Wisconsin at No. 9 Texas LHN 4 p.m. Bevo Classic No. 7 Alabama at No. 9 Texas LHN Sat, March 11 12:30 p.m. Bevo Classic No. 7 Alabama vs Texas State LHN 4 p.m. Bevo Classic Wisconsin at No. 9 Texas LHN 6:30 p.m. Bevo Classic No. 7 Alabama at No. 9 Texas LHN Sun, March 12 9:30 a.m. Bevo Classic Wisconsin at No. 7 Alabama LHN 3 p.m. Bevo Classic Texas State at No. 9 Texas LHN Wed, March 22 6 p.m. Stephen F. Austin at No. 9 Texas LHN Fri, March 24 4:30 p.m. Texas Tech at No. 9 Texas LHN Sun, March 25 Noon Texas Tech at No. 9 Texas LHN Sun, March 26 Noon Texas Tech at No. 9 Texas LHN Fri, April 14 6 p.m. Kansas at No. 9 Texas LHN Sat, April 15 3:30 p.m. Kansas at No. 9 Texas LHN Sun, April 16 Noon Kansas at No. 9 Texas LHN Fri, April 21 4:30 p.m. No. 3 Oklahoma State at No. 9 Texas LHN Sat, April 22 Noon No. 3 Oklahoma State at No. 9 Texas LHN Wed, April 26 6 p.m. UTSA at No. 9 Texas LHN Wed, May 3 6 p.m. Sam Houston at No. 9 Texas LHN Fri, May 5 6 p.m. Baylor at No. 9 Texas LHN

Texas Baseball

Longhorn Network, the home of Texas baseball, will televise 36 games this season beginning Tuesday, Feb. 21 with UT hosting Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. Twelve Big 12 matchups will air on LHN highlighted by three-game series against No. 24 Texas Tech (March 24-26), Kansas State (April 6-8), Oklahoma (April 21-23) and West Virginia (May 18-20). Additionally, LHN will televise Texas’ Feb. 28 game against preseason No. 1 LSU at 6:30 p.m. Game Plan with David Pierce will return Wed., March 29.

Texas enters the season in the fourth spot of the Big 12 preseason polls following its 38th appearance in the Men’s College World Series in 2022. The Longhorns placed two players on the Preseason All Big 12 Team – pitchers Lucas Gordon and Tanner Witt, and welcome freshman standout Jalin Flores at third base, who is projected to be the Big 12 Freshman of the Year by Baseball America.

Baseball on Longhorn Network

Dates, times and matchups are subject to change

Rankings based on the 2023 D1Baseball Preseason Top 25

Date Time (CT) Matchup Platform Tue, Feb. 21 5 p.m. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Texas LHN Fri, Feb. 24 6:30 p.m. Indiana at Texas LHN Sat, Feb. 25 1 p.m. Indiana at Texas LHN Sun, Feb. 26 Noon Indiana at Texas LHN Tue, Feb. 28 6:30 p.m. No. 1 LSU at Texas LHN Tue, March 7 6:30 p.m. Sam Houston State at Texas LHN Wed, March 8 6:30 p.m. Mercer at Texas LHN Fri, March 10 6:30 p.m. Manhattan at Texas LHN Sat, March 11 1 p.m. Manhattan at Texas LHN Sun, March 12 Noon Manhattan at Texas LHN Tue, March 14 6:30 p.m. North Dakota State at Texas LHN Wed, March 15 6:30 p.m. North Dakota State at Texas LHN Fri, March 17 6:30 p.m. New Orleans at Texas LHN Sat, March 18 2:30 p.m. New Orleans at Texas LHN Sun, March 19 1 p.m. New Orleans at Texas LHN Tue, March 21 6:30 p.m. UIW at Texas LHN Fri, March 24 7 p.m. No. 24 Texas Tech at Texas LHN Sat, March 25 2:30 p.m. No. 24 Texas Tech at Texas LHN Sun, March 26 2:30 p.m. No. 24 Texas Tech at Texas LHN Tue, April 4 4 p.m. Air Force at Texas LHN Thu, April 6 6:30 p.m. Kansas State at Texas LHN Fri, April 7 6:30 p.m. Kansas State at Texas LHN Sat, April 8 Noon Kansas State at Texas LHN Tue, April 11 6:30 p.m. Texas State at Texas LHN Wed, April 19 6:30 p.m. Abilene Christian at Texas LHN Fri, April 21 7 p.m. Oklahoma at Texas LHN Sat, April 22 2:30 p.m. Oklahoma at Texas LHN Sun, April 23 2:30 p.m. Oklahoma at Texas LHN Tue, April 25 6:30 p.m. Texas Southern at Texas LHN Tue, May 9 6:30 p.m. UT Arlington at Texas LHN Fri, May 12 6:30 p.m. San Jose State at Texas LHN Sat, May 13 2:30 p.m. San Jose State at Texas LHN Sun, May 14 1 p.m. San Jose State at Texas LHN Thu, May 18 6:30 p.m. West Virginia at Texas LHN Fri, May 19 6:30 p.m. West Virginia at Texas LHN Sat, May 20 2:30 p.m. West Virginia at Texas LHN

Olympic Sports

Longhorn Network will also feature a number of Texas teams in action this spring, including men’s and women’s tennis and the 2022 NCAA Champion volleyball team. In addition, LHN continues its wall-to-wall coverage of the 95th Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays Presented by Truist during the 2023 spring season. Men’s and women’s tennis matches will be announced at a later date.

Texas Spring Tennis, Track & Field and Volleyball on Longhorn Network

Dates, times and matchups are subject to change