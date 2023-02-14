Longhorn Network’s Spring Sports Coverage Begins February 15
- LHN to present more than 80 events this spring
- Nearly 40 softball games; 36 baseball games
- 95th Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays Presented by Truist Scheduled for March 29-April 1
Longhorn Network (LHN), ESPN’s 24-hour network devoted to the University of Texas, will offer an expansive schedule of Texas baseball and softball, as well as coverage of the 2023 Texas Relays, men’s and women’s tennis, and spring volleyball totaling more than 80 live spring events beginning Wednesday, Feb. 15.
Texas Softball
First pitch for Texas softball on LHN begins Wednesday, Feb. 15 with the ninth-ranked Longhorns hosting Lamar at 7 p.m. LHN will also carry 24 games combined from the Texas Classic (Feb. 17-19), Lonestar State Invitational (Feb. 24-26), Longhorn Invitational (March 3-5) and Bevo Classic (March 10-12).
Notably, LHN will carry nearly 40 games for the 2023 season and full weekend softball series for two Big 12 Conference matchups – Texas Tech (March 24-26) and Kansas (April 14-16), and two games of the series against No. 3 Oklahoma State (April 21-22).
Texas enters the 2023 season at No. 9 in the preseason polls after advancing to the Women’s College World Series finals last season. The Longhorns, who were picked third in the Big 12 Preseason Coaches Poll, return 14 letterwinners from the 2022 season that went 47-22-1, including preseason All-Big 12 selection Mia Scott.
Softball on Longhorn Network
Dates, times and matchups are subject to change
Rankings based on the 2023 ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Preseason Top 25
|Date
|Time (CT)
|Matchup
|Platform
|Wed, Feb. 15
|6 p.m.
|Lamar at No. 9 Texas
|LHN
|Fri, Feb. 17
|3 p.m.
|Texas Classic
Loyola Chicago at No. 9 Texas
|LHN
|5:30 p.m.
|Texas Classic
Neb-Omaha at No. 9 Texas
|LHN
|Sat, Feb. 18
|3 p.m.
|Texas Classic
Neb-Omaha at No. 9 Texas
|LHN
|5:30 p.m.
|Texas Classic
Loyola Chicago at No. 9 Texas
|LHN
|Sun, Feb. 19
|12:30 p.m.
|Texas Classic
Incarnate Word at No. 9 Texas
|LHN
|Fri, Feb. 24
|1:30 p.m.
|Lone Star State Invitational
No. 11 Virginia Tech vs Abilene Christian
|LHN
|4 p.m.
|Lone Star State Invitational
No. 11 Virginia Tech at No. 9 Texas
|LHN
|Sat, Feb. 25
|10 a.m.
|Lone Star State Invitational
Texas Southern vs No. 11 Virginia Tech
|LHN
|4 p.m.
|Lone Star State Invitational
No. 11 Virginia Tech at No. 9 Texas
|LHN
|6:30 p.m.
|Lone Star State Invitational
Abilene Christian at No. 9 Texas
|LHN
|Sun, Feb. 26
|9:30 a.m.
|Lone Star State Invitational
No. 11 Virginia Tech vs Abilene Christian
|LHN
|3 p.m.
|Lone Star State Invitational
Texas Southern at No. 9 Texas
|LHN
|Wed, March 1
|6 p.m.
|North Texas at No. 9 Texas
|LHN
|Fri, March 3
|4:30 p.m.
|Longhorn Invitational
Tennessee State at No. 9 Texas
|LHN
|7 p.m.
|Longhorn Invitational
No. 24 Louisiana at No. 9 Texas
|LHN
|Sat, March 4
|Noon
|Longhorn Invitational
McNeese at No. 9 Texas
|LHN
|2:30 p.m.
|Longhorn Invitational
Princeton at No. 9 Texas
|LHN
|Sun, March 5
|12:30 p.m.
|Longhorn Invitational
No. 24 Louisiana at No. 9 Texas
|LHN
|Fri, March 10
|1:30 p.m.
|Bevo Classic
Wisconsin at No. 9 Texas
|LHN
|4 p.m.
|Bevo Classic
No. 7 Alabama at No. 9 Texas
|LHN
|Sat, March 11
|12:30 p.m.
|Bevo Classic
No. 7 Alabama vs Texas State
|LHN
|4 p.m.
|Bevo Classic
Wisconsin at No. 9 Texas
|LHN
|6:30 p.m.
|Bevo Classic
No. 7 Alabama at No. 9 Texas
|LHN
|Sun, March 12
|9:30 a.m.
|Bevo Classic
Wisconsin at No. 7 Alabama
|LHN
|3 p.m.
|Bevo Classic
Texas State at No. 9 Texas
|LHN
|Wed, March 22
|6 p.m.
|Stephen F. Austin at No. 9 Texas
|LHN
|Fri, March 24
|4:30 p.m.
|Texas Tech at No. 9 Texas
|LHN
|Sun, March 25
|Noon
|Texas Tech at No. 9 Texas
|LHN
|Sun, March 26
|Noon
|Texas Tech at No. 9 Texas
|LHN
|Fri, April 14
|6 p.m.
|Kansas at No. 9 Texas
|LHN
|Sat, April 15
|3:30 p.m.
|Kansas at No. 9 Texas
|LHN
|Sun, April 16
|Noon
|Kansas at No. 9 Texas
|LHN
|Fri, April 21
|4:30 p.m.
|No. 3 Oklahoma State at No. 9 Texas
|LHN
|Sat, April 22
|Noon
|No. 3 Oklahoma State at No. 9 Texas
|LHN
|Wed, April 26
|6 p.m.
|UTSA at No. 9 Texas
|LHN
|Wed, May 3
|6 p.m.
|Sam Houston at No. 9 Texas
|LHN
|Fri, May 5
|6 p.m.
|Baylor at No. 9 Texas
|LHN
Texas Baseball
Longhorn Network, the home of Texas baseball, will televise 36 games this season beginning Tuesday, Feb. 21 with UT hosting Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. Twelve Big 12 matchups will air on LHN highlighted by three-game series against No. 24 Texas Tech (March 24-26), Kansas State (April 6-8), Oklahoma (April 21-23) and West Virginia (May 18-20). Additionally, LHN will televise Texas’ Feb. 28 game against preseason No. 1 LSU at 6:30 p.m. Game Plan with David Pierce will return Wed., March 29.
Texas enters the season in the fourth spot of the Big 12 preseason polls following its 38th appearance in the Men’s College World Series in 2022. The Longhorns placed two players on the Preseason All Big 12 Team – pitchers Lucas Gordon and Tanner Witt, and welcome freshman standout Jalin Flores at third base, who is projected to be the Big 12 Freshman of the Year by Baseball America.
Baseball on Longhorn Network
Dates, times and matchups are subject to change
Rankings based on the 2023 D1Baseball Preseason Top 25
|Date
|Time (CT)
|Matchup
|Platform
|Tue, Feb. 21
|5 p.m.
|Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Texas
|LHN
|Fri, Feb. 24
|6:30 p.m.
|Indiana at Texas
|LHN
|Sat, Feb. 25
|1 p.m.
|Indiana at Texas
|LHN
|Sun, Feb. 26
|Noon
|Indiana at Texas
|LHN
|Tue, Feb. 28
|6:30 p.m.
|No. 1 LSU at Texas
|LHN
|Tue, March 7
|6:30 p.m.
|Sam Houston State at Texas
|LHN
|Wed, March 8
|6:30 p.m.
|Mercer at Texas
|LHN
|Fri, March 10
|6:30 p.m.
|Manhattan at Texas
|LHN
|Sat, March 11
|1 p.m.
|Manhattan at Texas
|LHN
|Sun, March 12
|Noon
|Manhattan at Texas
|LHN
|Tue, March 14
|6:30 p.m.
|North Dakota State at Texas
|LHN
|Wed, March 15
|6:30 p.m.
|North Dakota State at Texas
|LHN
|Fri, March 17
|6:30 p.m.
|New Orleans at Texas
|LHN
|Sat, March 18
|2:30 p.m.
|New Orleans at Texas
|LHN
|Sun, March 19
|1 p.m.
|New Orleans at Texas
|LHN
|Tue, March 21
|6:30 p.m.
|UIW at Texas
|LHN
|Fri, March 24
|7 p.m.
|No. 24 Texas Tech at Texas
|LHN
|Sat, March 25
|2:30 p.m.
|No. 24 Texas Tech at Texas
|LHN
|Sun, March 26
|2:30 p.m.
|No. 24 Texas Tech at Texas
|LHN
|Tue, April 4
|4 p.m.
|Air Force at Texas
|LHN
|Thu, April 6
|6:30 p.m.
|Kansas State at Texas
|LHN
|Fri, April 7
|6:30 p.m.
|Kansas State at Texas
|LHN
|Sat, April 8
|Noon
|Kansas State at Texas
|LHN
|Tue, April 11
|6:30 p.m.
|Texas State at Texas
|LHN
|Wed, April 19
|6:30 p.m.
|Abilene Christian at Texas
|LHN
|Fri, April 21
|7 p.m.
|Oklahoma at Texas
|LHN
|Sat, April 22
|2:30 p.m.
|Oklahoma at Texas
|LHN
|Sun, April 23
|2:30 p.m.
|Oklahoma at Texas
|LHN
|Tue, April 25
|6:30 p.m.
|Texas Southern at Texas
|LHN
|Tue, May 9
|6:30 p.m.
|UT Arlington at Texas
|LHN
|Fri, May 12
|6:30 p.m.
|San Jose State at Texas
|LHN
|Sat, May 13
|2:30 p.m.
|San Jose State at Texas
|LHN
|Sun, May 14
|1 p.m.
|San Jose State at Texas
|LHN
|Thu, May 18
|6:30 p.m.
|West Virginia at Texas
|LHN
|Fri, May 19
|6:30 p.m.
|West Virginia at Texas
|LHN
|Sat, May 20
|2:30 p.m.
|West Virginia at Texas
|LHN
Olympic Sports
Longhorn Network will also feature a number of Texas teams in action this spring, including men’s and women’s tennis and the 2022 NCAA Champion volleyball team. In addition, LHN continues its wall-to-wall coverage of the 95th Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays Presented by Truist during the 2023 spring season. Men’s and women’s tennis matches will be announced at a later date.
Texas Spring Tennis, Track & Field and Volleyball on Longhorn Network
Dates, times and matchups are subject to change
|Date
|Time (CT)
|Event
|Network
|Wed, March 29
|6:30 p.m.
|95th Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays Presented by Truist
|LHN
|Thu, March 30
|7 p.m.
|95th Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays Presented by Truist
|LHN
|Fri, March 31
|9 a.m.
|95th Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays Presented by Truist
|LHN
|5 p.m.
|95th Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays Presented by Truist
|LHN
|Sat, April 1
|1 p.m.
|95th Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays Presented by Truist
|LHN
|Wed, April 5
|7 p.m.
|VBALL: Baylor at Texas
|LHN
|Wed, April 12
|7 p.m.
|VBALL: Athletes Unlimited at Texas
|LHN