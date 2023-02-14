Longhorn Network’s Spring Sports Coverage Begins February 15

Longhorn Network’s Spring Sports Coverage Begins February 15

  • LHN to present more than 80 events this spring
  • Nearly 40 softball games; 36 baseball games
  • 95th Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays Presented by Truist Scheduled for March 29-April 1

Longhorn Network (LHN), ESPN’s 24-hour network devoted to the University of Texas, will offer an expansive schedule of Texas baseball and softball, as well as coverage of the 2023 Texas Relays, men’s and women’s tennis, and spring volleyball totaling more than 80 live spring events beginning Wednesday, Feb. 15.

 Texas Softball

First pitch for Texas softball on LHN begins Wednesday, Feb. 15 with the ninth-ranked Longhorns hosting Lamar at 7 p.m. LHN will also carry 24 games combined from the Texas Classic (Feb. 17-19), Lonestar State Invitational (Feb. 24-26), Longhorn Invitational (March 3-5) and Bevo Classic (March 10-12).

Notably, LHN will carry nearly 40 games for the 2023 season and full weekend softball series for two Big 12 Conference matchups – Texas Tech (March 24-26) and Kansas (April 14-16), and two games of the series against No. 3 Oklahoma State (April 21-22).

Texas enters the 2023 season at No. 9 in the preseason polls after advancing to the Women’s College World Series finals last season. The Longhorns, who were picked third in the Big 12 Preseason Coaches Poll, return 14 letterwinners from the 2022 season that went 47-22-1, including preseason All-Big 12 selection Mia Scott.

Softball on Longhorn Network

Dates, times and matchups are subject to change

Rankings based on the 2023 ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Preseason Top 25

 

Date Time (CT) Matchup Platform
Wed, Feb. 15 6 p.m. Lamar at No. 9 Texas LHN
Fri, Feb. 17 3 p.m. Texas Classic

Loyola Chicago at No. 9 Texas

 LHN
5:30 p.m. Texas Classic

Neb-Omaha at No. 9 Texas

 LHN
Sat, Feb. 18 3 p.m. Texas Classic

Neb-Omaha at No. 9 Texas

 LHN
5:30 p.m. Texas Classic

Loyola Chicago at No. 9 Texas

 LHN
Sun, Feb. 19 12:30 p.m. Texas Classic

Incarnate Word at No. 9 Texas

 LHN
Fri, Feb. 24 1:30 p.m. Lone Star State Invitational

No. 11 Virginia Tech vs Abilene Christian

 LHN
4 p.m. Lone Star State Invitational

No. 11 Virginia Tech at No. 9 Texas

 LHN
Sat, Feb. 25 10 a.m. Lone Star State Invitational

Texas Southern vs No. 11 Virginia Tech

 LHN
4 p.m. Lone Star State Invitational

No. 11 Virginia Tech at No. 9 Texas

 LHN
6:30 p.m. Lone Star State Invitational

Abilene Christian at No. 9 Texas

 LHN
Sun, Feb. 26 9:30 a.m. Lone Star State Invitational

No. 11 Virginia Tech vs Abilene Christian

 LHN
3 p.m. Lone Star State Invitational

Texas Southern at No. 9 Texas

 LHN
Wed, March 1 6 p.m. North Texas at No. 9 Texas LHN
Fri, March 3 4:30 p.m. Longhorn Invitational

Tennessee State at No. 9 Texas

 LHN
7 p.m. Longhorn Invitational

No. 24 Louisiana at No. 9 Texas

 LHN
Sat, March 4 Noon Longhorn Invitational

McNeese at No. 9 Texas

 LHN
2:30 p.m. Longhorn Invitational

Princeton at No. 9 Texas

 LHN
Sun, March 5 12:30 p.m. Longhorn Invitational

No. 24 Louisiana at No. 9 Texas

 LHN
Fri, March 10 1:30 p.m. Bevo Classic

Wisconsin at No. 9 Texas

 LHN
4 p.m. Bevo Classic

No. 7 Alabama at No. 9 Texas

 LHN
Sat, March 11 12:30 p.m. Bevo Classic

No. 7 Alabama vs Texas State

 LHN
4 p.m. Bevo Classic

Wisconsin at No. 9 Texas

 LHN
6:30 p.m. Bevo Classic

No. 7 Alabama at No. 9 Texas

 LHN
Sun, March 12 9:30 a.m. Bevo Classic

Wisconsin at No. 7 Alabama

 LHN
3 p.m. Bevo Classic

Texas State at No. 9 Texas

 LHN
Wed, March 22 6 p.m. Stephen F. Austin at No. 9 Texas LHN
Fri, March 24 4:30 p.m. Texas Tech at No. 9 Texas LHN
Sun, March 25 Noon Texas Tech at No. 9 Texas LHN
Sun, March 26 Noon Texas Tech at No. 9 Texas LHN
Fri, April 14 6 p.m. Kansas at No. 9 Texas LHN
Sat, April 15 3:30 p.m. Kansas at No. 9 Texas LHN
Sun, April 16 Noon Kansas at No. 9 Texas LHN
Fri, April 21 4:30 p.m. No. 3 Oklahoma State at No. 9 Texas LHN
Sat, April 22 Noon No. 3 Oklahoma State at No. 9 Texas LHN
Wed, April 26 6 p.m. UTSA at No. 9 Texas LHN
Wed, May 3 6 p.m. Sam Houston at No. 9 Texas LHN
Fri, May 5 6 p.m. Baylor at No. 9 Texas LHN

Texas Baseball

Longhorn Network, the home of Texas baseball, will televise 36 games this season beginning Tuesday, Feb. 21 with UT hosting Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. Twelve Big 12 matchups will air on LHN highlighted by three-game series against No. 24 Texas Tech (March 24-26), Kansas State (April 6-8), Oklahoma (April 21-23) and West Virginia (May 18-20). Additionally, LHN will televise Texas’ Feb. 28 game against preseason No. 1 LSU at 6:30 p.m. Game Plan with David Pierce will return Wed., March 29.

Texas enters the season in the fourth spot of the Big 12 preseason polls following its 38th appearance in the Men’s College World Series in 2022. The Longhorns placed two players on the Preseason All Big 12 Team – pitchers Lucas Gordon and Tanner Witt, and welcome freshman standout Jalin Flores at third base, who is projected to be the Big 12 Freshman of the Year by Baseball America.

Baseball on Longhorn Network

Dates, times and matchups are subject to change

Rankings based on the 2023 D1Baseball Preseason Top 25

 

Date Time (CT) Matchup Platform
Tue, Feb. 21 5 p.m. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Texas LHN
Fri, Feb. 24 6:30 p.m. Indiana at Texas LHN
Sat, Feb. 25 1 p.m. Indiana at Texas LHN
Sun, Feb. 26 Noon Indiana at Texas LHN
Tue, Feb. 28 6:30 p.m. No. 1 LSU at Texas LHN
Tue, March 7 6:30 p.m. Sam Houston State at Texas LHN
Wed, March 8 6:30 p.m. Mercer at Texas LHN
Fri, March 10 6:30 p.m. Manhattan at Texas LHN
Sat, March 11 1 p.m. Manhattan at Texas LHN
Sun, March 12 Noon Manhattan at Texas LHN
Tue, March 14 6:30 p.m. North Dakota State at Texas LHN
Wed, March 15 6:30 p.m. North Dakota State at Texas LHN
Fri, March 17 6:30 p.m. New Orleans at Texas LHN
Sat, March 18 2:30 p.m. New Orleans at Texas LHN
Sun, March 19 1 p.m. New Orleans at Texas LHN
Tue, March 21 6:30 p.m. UIW at Texas LHN
Fri, March 24 7 p.m. No. 24 Texas Tech at Texas LHN
Sat, March 25 2:30 p.m. No. 24 Texas Tech at Texas LHN
Sun, March 26 2:30 p.m. No. 24 Texas Tech at Texas LHN
Tue, April 4 4 p.m. Air Force at Texas LHN
Thu, April 6 6:30 p.m. Kansas State at Texas LHN
Fri, April 7 6:30 p.m. Kansas State at Texas LHN
Sat, April 8 Noon Kansas State at Texas LHN
Tue, April 11 6:30 p.m. Texas State at Texas LHN
Wed, April 19 6:30 p.m. Abilene Christian at Texas LHN
Fri, April 21 7 p.m. Oklahoma at Texas LHN
Sat, April 22 2:30 p.m. Oklahoma at Texas LHN
Sun, April 23 2:30 p.m. Oklahoma at Texas LHN
Tue, April 25 6:30 p.m. Texas Southern at Texas LHN
Tue, May 9 6:30 p.m. UT Arlington at Texas LHN
Fri, May 12 6:30 p.m. San Jose State at Texas LHN
Sat, May 13 2:30 p.m. San Jose State at Texas LHN
Sun, May 14 1 p.m. San Jose State at Texas LHN
Thu, May 18 6:30 p.m. West Virginia at Texas LHN
Fri, May 19 6:30 p.m. West Virginia at Texas LHN
Sat, May 20 2:30 p.m. West Virginia at Texas LHN

Olympic Sports

Longhorn Network will also feature a number of Texas teams in action this spring, including men’s and women’s tennis and the 2022 NCAA Champion volleyball team. In addition, LHN continues its wall-to-wall coverage of the 95th Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays Presented by Truist during the 2023 spring season. Men’s and women’s tennis matches will be announced at a later date.

Texas Spring Tennis, Track & Field and Volleyball on Longhorn Network

Dates, times and matchups are subject to change

 

Date Time (CT) Event Network
Wed, March 29 6:30 p.m. 95th Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays Presented by Truist LHN
Thu, March 30 7 p.m. 95th Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays Presented by Truist LHN
Fri, March 31 9 a.m. 95th Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays Presented by Truist LHN
  5 p.m. 95th Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays Presented by Truist LHN
Sat, April 1 1 p.m. 95th Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays Presented by Truist LHN
Wed, April 5 7 p.m. VBALL: Baylor at Texas LHN
Wed, April 12 7 p.m. VBALL: Athletes Unlimited at Texas LHN

 

Tags
