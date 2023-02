Nearly Two-Thirds of ESPN Experts pick Eagles to Win Super Bowl LVII

With Super Bowl LVII mere hours away, over 70 of ESPN’s expert reporters, analysts, insiders and on-air personalities have revealed their picks for the winner and MVP of Sunday’s contest:

Fly Eagles Fly : Out of the 71 ESPN experts, 45 picked the Eagles (63.4%) and 26 picked the Chiefs (26.6%).

: Out of the 71 ESPN experts, 45 picked the Eagles (63.4%) and 26 picked the Chiefs (26.6%). Super Bowl MVP: Jalen Hurts was the most popular MVP choice amongst ESPN’s experts, earning 46.4% of the vote. Patrick Mahomes earned the second most votes with 28.1%. Non-quarterbacks earning votes were Eagles DE Hasson Reddick , Chiefs TE Travis Kelce , Eagles RB Miles Sanders and Eagles WR J. Brown .

was the most popular MVP choice amongst ESPN’s experts, earning 46.4% of the vote. earned the second most votes with 28.1%. Non-quarterbacks earning votes were Eagles DE , Chiefs TE , Eagles RB and Eagles WR . Close Game Alert: According to 87% of ESPN’s experts, Super Bowl LVII will be decided by one touchdown or less.

An additional breakdown of the vote can be found on ESPN.com.

Prophetic Preseason Predictions

Prior to the 2022 NFL season premier, ESPN experts shared their predictions for the year. Reporter Jeff Darlington, analyst Keyshawn Johnson and insider Louis Riddick predicted the Chiefs would be AFC Champions and Darlington and Riddick both predicted the Chiefs would win Super Bowl LVII. Also, at that time, analyst Matt Bowen and reporter Sal Paolantonio picked Philadelphia to represent the NFC.

NAME SUPER BOWL LVII CHAMPION FINAL SCORE MVP Todd Archer Kansas City Chiefs 37-34 Patrick Mahomes Ben Baby Kansas City Chiefs 30-21 Patrick Mahomes Sarah Barshop Kansas City Chiefs 27-21 Patrick Mahomes DJ Bien-Aime Philadelphia Eagles 30-23 Jalen Hurts Matt Bowen Philadelphia Eagles 31-24 Haason Reddick Tedy Bruschi Philadelphia Eagles 31-24 Jalen Hurts Joe Buck Philadelphia Eagles 24-20 Jalen Hurts Michelle Beisner-Buck Kansas City Chiefs 27-24 Patrick Mahomes Rich Cimini Philadelphia Eagles 27-23 Jalen Hurts Mike Clay Philadelphia Eagles 27-26 Jalen Hurts Tristan H. Cockcroft Philadelphia Eagles 37-31 Jalen Hurts Linda Cohn Kansas City Chiefs 31-27 Patrick Mahomes Courtney Cronin Philadelphia Eagles 30-28 Jalen Hurts Jeff Darlington Kansas City Chiefs 31-24 Patrick Mahomes Turron Davenport Philadelphia Eagles 30-24 Jalen Hurts Rob Demovsky Kansas City Chiefs 30-24 Travis Kelce Michael DiRocco Philadelphia Eagles 31-23 Jalen Hurts Elle Duncan Philadelphia Eagles 28-24 Jalen Hurts Michael Eaves Kansas City Chiefs 30-24 Travis Kelce David Flemming Philadelphia Eagles 31-22 Haason Reddick Jeremy Fowler Philadelphia Eagles 27-24 Miles Sanders Alaina Getzenberg Philadelphia Eagles 34-27 Jalen Hurts Alden Gonzalez Kansas City Chiefs 31-24 Patrick Mahomes Dan Graziano Kansas City Chiefs 27-24 Patrick Mahomes Robert Griffin III Philadelphia Eagles 31-27 Jalen Hurts Paul Gutierrez Philadelphia Eagles 26-24 Haason Reddick Matt Hasselbeck Kansas City Chiefs 26-25 Patrick Mahomes Tim Hasselbeck Kansas City Chiefs 24-20 Travis Kelce Brady Henderson Philadelphia Eagles 27-26 Miles Sanders Jamison Hensley Kansas City Chiefs 31-20 Travis Kelce Stephen Holder Kansas City Chiefs 26-23 Patrick Mahomes John Keim Kansas City Chiefs 23-20 Patrick Mahomes Tim Keown Philadelphia Eagles 24-14 Haason Reddick Doug Kezirian Philadelphia Eagles 27-17 Jalen Hurts Mina Kimes Kansas City Chiefs 28-27 Patrick Mahomes Mel Kiper Philadelphia Eagles 27-23 Jalen Hurts Jenna Laine Philadelphia Eagles 34-21 Jalen Hurts Steve Levy Philadelphia Eagles 31-24 Hasson Reddick Marcel Louis-Jacques Kansas City Chiefs 35-28 Patrick Mahomes Kimberley A. Martin Philadelphia Eagles 31-27 Jalen Hurts Tim McManus Philadelphia Eagles 31-24 Haason Reddick Todd McShay Philadelphia Eagles 31-24 Jalen Hurts Elizabeth Merrill Philadelphia Eagles 31-30 Jalen Hurts Matt Miller Kansas City Chiefs 27-24 Patrick Mahomes Phil Murphy Kansas City Chiefs 30-22 Patrick Mahomes Kevin Negandhi Philadelphia Eagles 38-34 Jalen Hurts David Newton Kansas City Chiefs 32-29 Travis Kelce Dan Orlovsky Philadelphia Eagles 30-28 Jalen Hurts Brooke Pryor Kansas City Chiefs 27-24 Patrick Mahomes Jordan Raanan Philadelphia Eagles 31-26 Jalen Hurts Jason Reid Kansas City Chiefs 34-31 Patrick Mahomes Jordan Reid Philadelphia Eagles 27-24 Jalen Hurts Mike Reiss Philadelphia Eagles 30-24 A.J. Brown Louis Riddick Kansas City Chiefs 30-24 Patrick Mahomes Michael Rothstein Kansas City Chiefs 31-23 Travis Kelce Rex Ryan Philadelphia Eagles 28-21 Jalen Hurts Aaron Schatz Kansas City Chiefs 28-26 Patrick Mahomes Kevin Seifert Philadelphia Eagles 31-30 Jalen Hurts Michael Tannenbaum Philadelphia Eagles 31-28 Haason Reddick Adam Teicher Philadelphia Eagles 27-20 A.J. Brown Katherine Terrell Philadelphia Eagles 28-21 Jalen Hurts Lindsey Thiry Kansas City Chiefs 28-24 Patrick Mahomes Jake Trotter Philadelphia Eagles 28-27 Jalen Hurts Nick Wagoner Philadelphia Eagles 26-23 Jalen Hurts Seth Walder Philadelphia Eagles 24-20 Jalen Hurts Josh Weinfuss Philadelphia Eagles 27-24 Jalen Hurts Ed Werder Philadelphia Eagles 34-27 Jalen Hurts Seth Wickersham Philadelphia Eagles 24-23 Haason Reddick Damien Woody Philadelphia Eagles 34-27 Jalen Hurts Eric Woodyard Philadelphia Eagles 27-23 Jalen Hurts Field Yates Philadelphia Eagles 28-24 Jalen Hurts

Media Contacts:

Derek Volner ([email protected])

Lily Blum (Lily [email protected])