PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+: The Florida Swing Begins at The Honda Classic at PGA National Resort

Coverage begins tomorrow at 6:45 a.m. ET

Marquee and Featured groups include major winners, FedExCup champions, 2023 Ryder Cup Captains

Exclusive, live four-feed coverage continues this week on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ at The Honda Classic at PGA National Resort in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

Coverage begins tomorrow on ESPN+ at 6:45 a.m. ET , and continues through the final round on Sunday, February 26.

, and continues through the final round on Sunday, February 26. This week’s field on the Champion Course at PGA National includes seven previous winners of The Honda Classic , including the defending champion Sepp Straka, as well as seven major winners, two FedExCup champions, and both 2023 Ryder Cup Captains in the same group : Zach Johnson (U.S.) and Luke Donald (Europe).

, including the defending champion Sepp Straka, as well as seven major winners, two FedExCup champions, and : Zach Johnson (U.S.) and Luke Donald (Europe). Featured Holes coverage will showcase the par-3 5th and 7th on PGA National’s Champion course, as well as Nos. 15 and 17, which bookend a series of challenging holes known as “The Bear Trap” .

. ESPN+ Bonus Coverage of other top groups will begin when the initial Marquee Group and Featured Groups complete their rounds.

Thursday, February 23

Main Feed | 6:45 a.m. ET

Featured Holes | 8 a.m. ET

Marquee Group | 7:30 a.m. ET

Shane Lowry – Two-time TOUR winner, 2019 Open Championship winner, six DP World Tour victories

– Two-time TOUR winner, 2019 Open Championship winner, six DP World Tour victories Webb Simpson – Seven-time TOUR winner, 2012 U.S. Open champion

– Seven-time TOUR winner, 2012 U.S. Open champion Ryan Palmer – Four-time TOUR winner

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Sungjae Im – Two-time TOUR winner, 2019 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year, 2020 The Honda Classic winner

– Two-time TOUR winner, 2019 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year, 2020 The Honda Classic winner Matt Kuchar – Nine-time TOUR winner, 2002 The Honda Classic winner

– Nine-time TOUR winner, 2002 The Honda Classic winner Adam Svensson – No. 10 in current FedExCup standings, TOUR winner (2022 RSM Classic)

Featured Groups | 7:15 a.m. ET

T. Poston – Two-time TOUR winner, 2022 John Deere Classic champion

– Two-time TOUR winner, 2022 John Deere Classic champion Sepp Straka – The Honda Classic defending champion

– The Honda Classic defending champion Aaron Wise – TOUR Winner (2018 AT&T Byron Nelson)

Billy Horschel – Seven-time TOUR winner, 2014 FedExCup champion

– Seven-time TOUR winner, 2014 FedExCup champion Camilo Villegas – Four-time TOUR winner, 2010 The Honda Classic winner

– Four-time TOUR winner, 2010 The Honda Classic winner Jhonattan Vegas – Three-time TOUR winner

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Luke Donald – Five-time TOUR winner, 2011 PGA TOUR Player of the Year, 2023 European Ryder Cup Captain, 2006 The Honda Classic winner

– Five-time TOUR winner, 2011 PGA TOUR Player of the Year, 2023 European Ryder Cup Captain, 2006 The Honda Classic winner Zach Johnson – Two-time major champion (2007 Masters, 2015 Open), 12-time TOUR winner, 2023 U.S. Rider Cup Captain

– Two-time major champion (2007 Masters, 2015 Open), 12-time TOUR winner, 2023 U.S. Rider Cup Captain Padraig Harrington – Six-time TOUR winner, three-time major winner (2008, 2007 Open Championship, 2008 PGA Championship), 15 wins on DP World Tour, Two-time winner of The Honda Classic (2015, 2005)

Harris English – Four-time TOUR winner

– Four-time TOUR winner Erik Van Rooyen – TOUR winner (2021 Barracuda Championship)

– TOUR winner (2021 Barracuda Championship) Cam Davis – TOUR winner (2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic)

At 2 p.m. ET, coverage will transition to two Featured Group feeds and two Featured Hole streams.

Featured Group 1 – Luke Donald / Zach Johnson / Padraig Harrington

Luke Donald / Zach Johnson / Padraig Harrington Featured Group 2 – Sungjae Im/ Matt Kuchar / Adam Svensson

Sungjae Im/ Matt Kuchar / Adam Svensson Featured Hole 1 – No. 15 | Par 3

– No. 15 | Par 3 Featured Hole 2 – No. 17 | Par 3

Friday, February 24

Main Feed | 6:45 a.m. ET

Featured Holes | 8 a.m. ET

Marquee Group | 7:30 a.m. ET

Sungjae Im/ Matt Kuchar / Adam Svensson

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Shane Lowry / Webb Simpson / Ryan Palmer

Featured Groups | 7:15 a.m. ET

Luke Donald / Zach Johnson / Padraig Harrington

Harris English / Erik Van Rooyen / Cam Davis

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

T. Poston / Sepp Straka / Aaron Wise

Billy Horschel / Camilo Villegas / Jhonattan Vegas

At 2 p.m. ET, coverage will transition to two Featured Group feeds and two Featured Hole streams.

Featured Group 1 – Billy Horschel / Camilo Villegas / Jhonattan Vegas

Billy Horschel / Camilo Villegas / Jhonattan Vegas Featured Group 2 – Shane Lowry / Webb Simpson / Ryan Palmer

Shane Lowry / Webb Simpson / Ryan Palmer Featured Hole 1 – No. 15 | Par 3

– No. 15 | Par 3 Featured Hole 2 – No. 17 | Par 3

Thursday’s coverage on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will also be available to stream for all Hulu subscribers.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will follow a similar schedule Saturday and Sunday, determined after pairings are announced following the second and third rounds, respectively.

The four feeds available on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ include:

Main Feed – The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event.

– The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event. Marquee Group – Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action.

– Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action. Featured Holes – Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes.

– Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes. Featured Groups – Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage following two concurrent featured groups, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

Continuing its unprecedented level of extended and expanded coverage in 2023, this second calendar year of PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will present fans with more than 4,300 live and exclusive hours covering 35 tournaments, including 13 of the TOUR’s designated events and at least 28 tournaments with four full days of coverage and four simultaneous live feeds each day. PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ is part of the TOUR’s nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

All ESPN+ subscribers have access to PGA TOUR LIVE, at no additional cost, in addition to more than 22,000 other live sporting events, acclaimed studio programs, original series and documentaries, as well as the complete library of ESPN 30 for 30 films.

