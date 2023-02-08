PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+: World’s Best Players at WM Phoenix Open, One of the Loudest, Most Unique Tournaments in Golf

Coverage of TOUR’s second designated event of 2023 begins tomorrow at 9:15 a.m. ET

Marquee and Featured groups include 8 of the top 10 players in the world: McIlroy, Scheffler, Rahm, Cantlay, Schauffele, Morikawa, Thomas, Fitzpatrick

Subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN App, ESPN.com and connected TV devices

On PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ this week, Marquee and Featured groups will be loaded with the world’s best golfers, including FedExCup champions, major champions and recent PGA TOUR winners, at the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale in Arizona.

Video Teaser: WM Phoenix Open on ESPN+

Coverage begins on ESPN+ at 9:15 a.m. ET , and continues through the final round on Sunday, February 12.

, and continues through the final round on Sunday, February 12. The field at the WM Phoenix Open this week includes 18 of the top 20 players in the world, the top nine players in the current FedExCup standings, 19 major winners, and five FedExCup champions.

the top nine players in the current FedExCup standings, 19 major winners, and five FedExCup champions. Throughout all four days of the tournament, PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will present every shot played on TPC Scottsdale’s par-3 16th , one of the most unique, fan-friendly holes on the TOUR, with grandstands from tee to green.

, one of the most unique, fan-friendly holes on the TOUR, with grandstands from tee to green. In addition to the iconic 16th Hole at TPC Scottsdale, the Featured Holes feed will showcase the drivable par-4 17th and par-3 Nos. 4 and 12 .

. ESPN+ Bonus Coverage of other top groups will begin when the initial Marquee Group and Featured Groups complete their rounds.

of other top groups will begin when the initial Marquee Group and Featured Groups complete their rounds. The WM Phoenix Open is the TOUR’s second designated event of the year and the first of five over the next two months .

. Thursday’s coverage on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will also be available to stream for all Hulu subscribers.

Thursday, February 9

Main Feed | 9:15 a.m. ET

Featured Holes | 9:45 a.m. ET

Marquee Group | 9:45 a.m. ET

Rory McIlroy – World No. 1 player, three-time and defending FedExCup champion, 23-time TOUR winner, four-time major champion, three-time PGA TOUR Player of the Year

– World No. 1 player, three-time and defending FedExCup champion, 23-time TOUR winner, four-time major champion, three-time PGA TOUR Player of the Year Hideki Matsuyama – Eight-time TOUR champion, 2021 Masters champion, two-time WM Phoenix Open winner (2017, 2016)

– Eight-time TOUR champion, 2021 Masters champion, two-time WM Phoenix Open winner (2017, 2016) Collin Morikawa – No. 7 world ranking, 2021 Open Champion, 2020 PGA Champion, five-time TOUR winner

Featured Groups | 10 a.m. ET

Jordan Spieth – 2015 FedExCup champion, three-time major champion, 13-time PGA TOUR winner, No. 17 world ranking

– 2015 FedExCup champion, three-time major champion, 13-time PGA TOUR winner, No. 17 world ranking Tony Finau – No. 6 in current FedExCup standings, No. 13 world ranking, won three times in 2022, including the Cadence Bank Houston Open and back-to-back victories at the 3M Open and Rocket Mortgage Classic

– No. 6 in current FedExCup standings, No. 13 world ranking, won three times in 2022, including the Cadence Bank Houston Open and back-to-back victories at the 3M Open and Rocket Mortgage Classic Xander Schauffele – No. 6 world ranking, three wins in 2022 (Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Travelers Championship, Genesis Scottish Open), seven-time TOUR winner, Olympic Gold medalist

Patrick Cantlay – No. 5 world ranking, eight-time TOUR winner, 2021 FedExCup champion, 2021 PGA TOUR Player of the Year

– No. 5 world ranking, eight-time TOUR winner, 2021 FedExCup champion, 2021 PGA TOUR Player of the Year Matt Fitzpatrick – No. 10 world ranking, 2022 U.S. Open champion, eight wins on DP World Tour

– No. 10 world ranking, 2022 U.S. Open champion, eight wins on DP World Tour Sam Burns – No. 15 world ranking, four-time TOUR winner, two wins in 2022 (Valspar Championship, Charles Schwab Challenge)

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage, once the morning groups finish:

Jon Rahm – No. 1 in current FedExCup rankings, No. 3 world ranking, two wins in 2023 (Sentry Tournament of Champions, The American Express), 2021 U.S. Open champion, nine-time PGA TOUR winner

– No. 1 in current FedExCup rankings, No. 3 world ranking, two wins in 2023 (Sentry Tournament of Champions, The American Express), 2021 U.S. Open champion, nine-time PGA TOUR winner Max Homa – No. 2 in current FedExCup standings, two wins this season (Fortinet Championship, Farmers Insurance Open), six-time TOUR winner

– No. 2 in current FedExCup standings, two wins this season (Fortinet Championship, Farmers Insurance Open), six-time TOUR winner Keegan Bradley – No. 3 in current FedExCup standings, 2022 ZOZO Championship winner, 2011 PGA Championship winner, five-time TOUR winner

Justin Thomas – No. 9 world ranking, two-time PGA Champion (2022, 2017), 2017 FedExCup Champion, 15-time TOUR winner

– No. 9 world ranking, two-time PGA Champion (2022, 2017), 2017 FedExCup Champion, 15-time TOUR winner Sahith Theegala – In 2022 finished T-2 at Travelers Championship and third at WM Phoenix Open, 2020 Haskins Award and Ben Hogan Award winner

– In 2022 finished T-2 at Travelers Championship and third at WM Phoenix Open, 2020 Haskins Award and Ben Hogan Award winner Joel Dahmen – TOUR winner (2021 Corales Puntacana Championship)

Scottie Scheffler – No. 2 world ranking, 2022 PGA TOUR Player of the Year, four wins in 2022 (WM Phoenix Open, Arnold Palmer Invitational, WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, Masters)

– No. 2 world ranking, 2022 PGA TOUR Player of the Year, four wins in 2022 (WM Phoenix Open, Arnold Palmer Invitational, WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, Masters) Viktor Hovland – No. 11 world ranking, three-time TOUR winner, two DP World Tour victories

– No. 11 world ranking, three-time TOUR winner, two DP World Tour victories Tom Kim – Garnered first two career wins in 2022 (Shriners Children’s Open, Wyndham Championship)

At 3:30 p.m. ET, coverage will transition to two Featured Group feeds and two Featured Hole streams.

Featured Group 1 – Scottie Scheffler / Viktor Hovland / Tom Kim

Scottie Scheffler / Viktor Hovland / Tom Kim Featured Group 2 – Jon Rahm / Max Homa / Keegan Bradley

Jon Rahm / Max Homa / Keegan Bradley Featured Hole 1 – No. 16 | Par 3

– No. 16 | Par 3 Featured Hole 2 – No. 17 | Par 4

Friday, February 10

Main Feed | 9:15 a.m. ET

Featured Holes | 9:45 a.m. ET

Marquee Group | 9:45 a.m. ET

Jon Rahm / Max Homa / Keegan Bradley

Featured Groups | 10 a.m. ET

Justin Thomas / Sahith Theegala / Joel Dahmen

Scottie Scheffler / Viktor Hovland / Tom Kim

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage, once the morning groups finish:

Rory McIlroy / Hideki Matsuyama / Collin Morikawa

Jordan Spieth / Tony Finau / Xander Schauffele

Patrick Cantlay / Matt Fitzpatrick / Sam Burns

At 3:30 p.m. ET, coverage will transition to two Featured Group feeds and two Featured Hole streams.

Featured Group 1 – Jordan Spieth / Tony Finau / Xander Schauffele

Jordan Spieth / Tony Finau / Xander Schauffele Featured Group 2 – Rory McIlroy / Hideki Matsuyama / Collin Morikawa

Rory McIlroy / Hideki Matsuyama / Collin Morikawa Featured Hole 1 – No. 16 | Par 3

– No. 16 | Par 3 Featured Hole 2 – No. 17 | Par 4

WM Phoenix Open | Exclusively on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

Day Start Time (ET) Coverage Thursday, February 9 9:15 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field 9:45 a.m. Marquee Group Rory McIlroy / Hideki Matsuyama / Collin Morikawa Featured Holes Nos. 4, 12, 16 | Par 3 No. 17 | Par 4 10 a.m. Featured Groups Jordan Spieth / Tony Finau / Xander Schauffele Patrick Cantlay / Matt Fitzpatrick / Sam Burns ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Jon Rahm / Max Homa / Keegan Bradley Justin Thomas / Sahith Theegala / Joel Dahmen Scottie Scheffler / Viktor Hovland / Tom Kim 3:30 p.m. Featured Group 1 Scottie Scheffler / Viktor Hovland / Tom Kim Featured Group 2 Jon Rahm / Max Homa / Keegan Bradley Featured Holes No. 16 | Par 3 No. 17 | Par 4 Friday, February 10 9:15 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field 9:45 a.m. Marquee Group Jon Rahm / Max Homa / Keegan Bradley Featured Holes Nos. 4, 12, 16 | Par 3 No. 17 | Par 4 10 a.m. Featured Groups Justin Thomas / Sahith Theegala / Joel Dahmen Scottie Scheffler / Viktor Hovland / Tom Kim ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Rory McIlroy / Hideki Matsuyama / Collin Morikawa Jordan Spieth / Tony Finau / Xander Schauffele Patrick Cantlay / Matt Fitzpatrick / Sam Burns 3:30 p.m. Featured Group 1 Jordan Spieth / Tony Finau / Xander Schauffele Featured Group 2 Rory McIlroy / Hideki Matsuyama / Collin Morikawa Featured Holes No. 16 | Par 3 No. 17 | Par 4

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will follow a similar schedule Saturday and Sunday, determined after pairings are announced following the second and third rounds, respectively.

The four feeds available on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ include:

Main Feed – The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event.

– The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event. Marquee Group – Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action.

– Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action. Featured Holes – Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes.

– Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes. Featured Groups – Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage following two concurrent featured groups, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

Continuing its unprecedented level of extended and expanded coverage in 2023, this second calendar year of PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will present fans with more than 4,300 live and exclusive hours covering 35 tournaments, including 13 of the TOUR’s designated events and at least 28 tournaments with four full days of coverage and four simultaneous live feeds each day. PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ is part of the TOUR’s nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

All ESPN+ subscribers have access to PGA TOUR LIVE, at no additional cost, in addition to more than 22,000 other live sporting events, acclaimed studio programs, original series and documentaries, as well as the complete library of ESPN 30 for 30 films.

About PGA TOUR

By showcasing golf’s greatest players, the PGA TOUR engages, inspires and positively impacts our fans, partners and communities worldwide.

The PGA TOUR, headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, co-sanctions tournaments on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, PGA TOUR Canada and administers the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament and PGA TOUR University. TOUR members represent the world’s best players, hailing from 25 countries and territories. Showcasing the biggest moments in the sport with history and legacy on the line, the PGA TOUR has long-term domestic distribution partnerships for broadcast coverage on CBS, NBC and Golf Channel and video streaming service on ESPN+. Internationally, PGA TOUR coverage is available across 200+ countries and territories in 27 languages via 44 broadcast and digital partners. Virtually all tournaments are organized as non-profit organizations to maximize charitable giving, and to date, tournaments across all Tours have generated more than $3.37 billion.

Fans can follow the PGA TOUR on the new PGA TOUR app and PGATOUR.COM, and on social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram (in Spanish, Korean and Japanese), LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter (in English and Spanish), WeChat, Weibo, Toutiao, Douyin and LINE.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks and exclusive editorial content from dozens of ESPN writers and reporters. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to more than 24.3 million subscribers. Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $9.99 a month (or $99.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices).

###