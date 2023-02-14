Saturday’s Sonic Blockbuster – No. 9 Baylor at No. 5 Kansas Highlights ESPN’s Men’s College Hoops Schedule, Feb. 14-20

College GameDay Covered by State Farm returns to Kansas for Saturday’s battle of Big 12 powers

Saturday Showcase on ESPN features 10 top-25 teams in action beginning at noon ET – No. 19 Iowa State at No. 12 Kansas State slated for 2 p.m., No. 9 Baylor at No. 5 Kansas at 4 p.m.

Nine of the top-10 ranked teams will be in action as ESPN’s industry leading men’s college basketball coverage continues this week. More than 200 matchups will be available across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network (SECN) and ACC Network (ACCN), as well as Big 12 Now on ESPN+, ESPN3, ESPN+, SEC Network+ and ACCNX on the ESPN App.

College GameDay Covered by State Farm travels to Lawrence, Kan., this weekend for its 11th all-time trip to Allen Fieldhouse. Host Rece Davis will be joined by analysts Jay Bilas, Seth Greenberg and LaPhonso Ellis for an expanded two-hour live show on Saturday, Feb. 18, at 10 a.m. ET, ahead of the Big 12 showdown and meeting of the last two NCAA men’s basketball champions between No. 9 Baylor and No. 5 Kansas.

Schedule Highlights

Tonight’s Super Tuesday presented by Progressive lineup features an ESPN doubleheader – Notre Dame at Duke (7 p.m.), followed by No. 5 Kansas at Oklahoma State (9 p.m.). ESPN2 has Auburn hosting Missouri (7 p.m.) and Michigan at Wisconsin (9 p.m.). Additionally, Syracuse hosts No. 23 NC State at 7 p.m. on ACC Network, and No. 12 Kansas State and Oklahoma meet at 9 p.m. on ESPNU.

Two top-25 matchups highlight action across ESPN platforms on Wednesday, Feb. 15 – newly minted No. 1 Alabama travels to No. 10 Tennessee (7 p.m., ESPN2) and No. 22 TCU and No. 19 Iowa State clash at 9 p.m., on ESPNU.

No. 2 Houston will be in action on Thursday, Feb. 16 as the Cougars play at SMU at 7 p.m. on ESPN2, while No. 4 UCLA hosts Stanford at 11 p.m. (ESPN2).

Saturday Showcase provides all-day hoops action beginning at noon following GameDay with 10 ranked teams in action across ESPN and ESPN2.

Saturday Primetime presented by John Deere features a Sonic Blockbuster clash between the past two NCAA champions – No. 9 Baylor and No. 5 Kansas. Saturday's matchup slated for 4 p.m. on ESPN will mark the second of two regular-season meetings between the Bears and Jayhawks this season. Baylor won the first meeting on Jan. 23, 75-69. Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas and Holly Rowe will have the call from Allen Fieldhouse as the game will be delivered live in 4K resolution on DIRECTV, Comcast, YouTube TV, Altice and Verizon FiOS.

Ranked teams appearing on ESPN platforms this week: No. 1 Alabama, No. 3 Houston, No. 4 UCLA, No. 5 Kansas, No. 6 Texas, No. 7 Virginia, No. 8 Arizona, No. 9 Baylor, No. 10 Tennessee, No. 12 Kansas State, No. 14 Indiana, No. 17 Saint Mary’s, No. 19 Iowa State, No. 22 TCU and No. 23 NC State.

The schedule grid with commentator game assignments can be found here. The schedule including all events on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, ESPN3, ESPN+, SECN+ and ACCNX, can be found here.

The schedule is subject to change.