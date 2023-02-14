Saturday’s Sonic Blockbuster – No. 9 Baylor at No. 5 Kansas Highlights ESPN’s Men’s College Hoops Schedule, Feb. 14-20

Saturday’s Sonic Blockbuster – No. 9 Baylor at No. 5 Kansas Highlights ESPN’s Men’s College Hoops Schedule, Feb. 14-20

Amy Ufnowski

 

  • College GameDay Covered by State Farm returns to Kansas for Saturday’s battle of Big 12 powers
  • Saturday Showcase on ESPN features 10 top-25 teams in action beginning at noon ET – No. 19 Iowa State at No. 12 Kansas State slated for 2 p.m., No. 9 Baylor at No. 5 Kansas at 4 p.m.

Nine of the top-10 ranked teams will be in action as ESPN’s industry leading men’s college basketball coverage continues this week. More than 200 matchups will be available across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network (SECN) and ACC Network (ACCN), as well as Big 12 Now on ESPN+, ESPN3, ESPN+, SEC Network+ and ACCNX on the ESPN App.

College GameDay Covered by State Farm travels to Lawrence, Kan., this weekend for its 11th all-time trip to Allen Fieldhouse. Host Rece Davis will be joined by analysts Jay Bilas, Seth Greenberg and LaPhonso Ellis for an expanded two-hour live show on Saturday, Feb. 18, at 10 a.m. ET, ahead of the Big 12 showdown and meeting of the last two NCAA men’s basketball champions between No. 9 Baylor and No. 5 Kansas.

Schedule Highlights

  • Tonight’s Super Tuesday presented by Progressive lineup features an ESPN doubleheader – Notre Dame at Duke (7 p.m.), followed by No. 5 Kansas at Oklahoma State (9 p.m.). ESPN2 has Auburn hosting Missouri (7 p.m.) and Michigan at Wisconsin (9 p.m.). Additionally, Syracuse hosts No. 23 NC State at 7 p.m. on ACC Network, and No. 12 Kansas State and Oklahoma meet at 9 p.m. on ESPNU.
  • Two top-25 matchups highlight action across ESPN platforms on Wednesday, Feb. 15 – newly minted No. 1 Alabama travels to No. 10 Tennessee (7 p.m., ESPN2) and No. 22 TCU and No. 19 Iowa State clash at 9 p.m., on ESPNU.
  • No. 2 Houston will be in action on Thursday, Feb. 16 as the Cougars play at SMU at 7 p.m. on ESPN2, while No. 4 UCLA hosts Stanford at 11 p.m. (ESPN2).
  • Saturday Showcase provides all-day hoops action beginning at noon following GameDay with 10 ranked teams in action across ESPN and ESPN2.
  • Saturday Primetime presented by John Deere features a Sonic Blockbuster clash between the past two NCAA champions – No. 9 Baylor and No. 5 Kansas. Saturday’s matchup slated for 4 p.m. on ESPN will mark the second of two regular-season meetings between the Bears and Jayhawks this season. Baylor won the first meeting on Jan. 23, 75-69. Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas and Holly Rowe will have the call from Allen Fieldhouse as the game will be delivered live in 4K resolution on DIRECTV, Comcast, YouTube TV, Altice and Verizon FiOS.

Ranked teams appearing on ESPN platforms this week: No. 1 Alabama, No. 3 Houston, No. 4 UCLA, No. 5 Kansas, No. 6 Texas, No. 7 Virginia, No. 8 Arizona, No. 9 Baylor, No. 10 Tennessee, No. 12 Kansas State, No. 14 Indiana, No. 17 Saint Mary’s, No. 19 Iowa State, No. 22 TCU and No. 23 NC State.

The schedule grid with commentator game assignments can be found here. The schedule including all events on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, ESPN3, ESPN+, SECN+ and ACCNX, can be found here.

Additional men’s college basketball updates will be forthcoming, and the schedule is subject to change. Please continue to check @ESPNPR and ESPN Press Room for more information.

Date Time (ET) Matchup Platform
Tue, Feb. 14 6:30 p.m. Vanderbilt at South Carolina

Mike Morgan, Joe Kleine

 SEC Network
  7 p.m. Notre Dame at Duke

Rece Davis, Debbie Antonelli

 ESPN
  7 p.m. Missouri at Auburn

Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes, Marty Smith

 ESPN2
  7 p.m. Illinois at Penn State

Kevin Brown, Jess Settles

 ESPNU
  7 p.m. No. 23 NC State at Syracuse

Wes Durham, Dan Bonner

 ACC Network
  8:30 p.m. LSU at Georgia

Kevin Fitzgerald, Ronald Slay

 SEC Network
  9 p.m. No. 5 Kansas at Oklahoma State

Chuckie Kempf, Chris Spatola

 ESPN
  9 p.m. Michigan at Wisconsin

Brian Custer, Robbie Hummel, Myron Medcalf

 ESPN2
  9 p.m. No. 12 Kansas State at Oklahoma

James Westling, Lance Blanks

 ESPNU
  9 p.m. Boston College at Pitt

Jay Alter, Malcolm Huckaby

 ACC Network
Wed, Feb. 15 6:30 p.m. Ole Miss at Florida

Dave Neal, John Sundvold

 SEC Network
  7 p.m. No. 1 Alabama at No. 10 Tennessee

Karl Ravech, Jay Bilas, Alyssa Lang

 ESPN2
  7 p.m. No. 7 Virginia at Louisville

Anish Shroff, Jordan Cornette

 ESPNU
  7 p.m. Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech

Mike Monaco, Randolph Childress

 ACC Network
  8:30 p.m. Kentucky at Mississippi State

Roy Philpott, Mark Wise

 SEC Network
  9 p.m. Arkansas at Texas A&M

Tom Hart, Jimmy Dykes

 ESPN2
  9 p.m. No. 22 TCU at No. 19 Iowa State

Rich Hollenberg, Kevin Lehman

 ESPNU
  11 p.m. Oregon at Washington

Roxy Bernstein, Dan Dickau

 ESPNU
Thu, Feb. 16 7 p.m. No. 2 Houston at SMU

John Schriffen, Tim Welsh

 ESPN2
  7 p.m. UNC Asheville at Radford

Matt Schick, Dan Bonner

 ESPNU
  9 p.m. Ohio State at Iowa

Kevin Brown, Robbie Hummel

 ESPN2
  9 p.m. Tennessee State at Morehead State

Robert Ford, Richie Schueler

 ESPNU
  11 p.m. Stanford at No. 4 UCLA

Dave Pasch, Seth Greenberg

 ESPN2
  11 p.m. Oregon State at Washington State

Dave Feldman, Brooke Weisbrod

 ESPNU
Fri, Feb. 17 7 p.m. Dayton at Loyola Chicago

Mike Corey, Dalen Cuff

 ESPN2
  7 p.m. Wright State at Cleveland State

Jordan Bernfield, David Padgett

 ESPNU
  7 p.m. Yale at Penn

Jon Meterparel, Noah Savage

 ESPNEWS
  9 p.m. Quinnipiac at Siena

Robert Lee, Terrence Oglesby

 ESPNU
  11 p.m. Abilene Christian at Grand Canyon

Steve Quis, Adrian Branch

 ESPNU
Sat, Feb. 18 Noon Illinois at No. 14 Indiana

Brian Custer, Robbie Hummel, Myron Medcalf

 ESPN
  Noon ESPN Radio: Illinois at No. 14 Indiana

Chris Carlin, Bob Valvano

 ESPN Radio
  Noon Notre Dame at No. 7 Virginia

Doug Sherman, Cory Alexander

 ESPN2
  Noon Texas Tech at West Virginia

Peter Sousa, Lance Blanks

 ESPNU
  1 p.m. South Carolina at LSU

Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck

 SEC Network
  2 p.m. No. 19 Iowa State at No. 12 Kansas State

Chuckie Kempf, Fran Fraschilla

 ESPN
  2 p.m. Florida at Arkansas

Kevin Fitzgerald, Jimmy Dykes

 ESPN2
  2 p.m. UMass at Rhode Island

Matt Martucci, Tom Crean

 ESPNU
  2 p.m. Oklahoma at No. 6 Texas

Rich Hollenberg, Chris Spatola

 Big 12 Now on ESPN+
  3:30 p.m. Mississippi State at Ole Miss

Paul Sunderland, Mark Wise

 SEC Network
  4 p.m. No. 9 Baylor at No. 5 Kansas

Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas, Holly Rowe

 ESPN
  4 p.m. NBA HBCU Classic 2023

Southern at Grambling State

Stephanie Ready, Stephen A. Smith, Isiah Thomas

 ESPN2
  5 p.m. Pitt at Virginia Tech

Wes Durham, Dan Bonner

 ACC Network
  6 p.m. Duke at Syracuse

Dave O’Brien, Dick Vitale, Kris Budden

 ESPN
  6 p.m. Texas A&M at Missouri

Mike Morgan, Jon Sundvold

 ESPN2
  6 p.m. Georgia at No. 1 Alabama

Dave Neal, Joe Kleine

 SEC Network
  7 p.m. Clemson at Louisville

Jay Alter, Malcolm Huckaby

 ACC Network
  8 p.m. Colorado at No. 8 Arizona

Dave Pasch, Corey Williams

 ESPN2
  8 p.m. Tulane at South Florida

Mike Corey, Sean Harrington

 ESPNU
  8:30 p.m. Auburn at Vanderbilt

Richard Cross, Richard Hendrix

 SEC Network
  10 p.m. BYU at No. 17 Saint Mary’s

Dave Feldman, Dan Dickau

 ESPN2
  10 p.m. Stanford at USC

Roxy Bernstein, Steve Wojciechowski

 ESPNU
Sun, Feb. 19 Noon Cincinnati at UCF

Mike Corey, Sean Harrington

 ESPNU
  1 p.m. North Carolina at No. 23 NC State

Doug Sherman, Cory Alexander

 ESPN
  2 p.m. Bradley at Southern Illinois

Clay Matvick, Kevin Lehman

 ESPN2
  2 p.m. Tulsa at Temple

Dave Leno, Perry Clark

 ESPNU
  3 p.m. Memphis at No. 2 Houston

Mark Adams

 ESPN
  6 p.m. East Tennessee State at Furman

Brock Bowling, Dean Keener

 ESPNU
Mon, Feb.20 7 p.m. Louisville at Duke

Dave O’Brien, Cory Alexander, Andraya Carter

 ESPN
  7 p.m. Oklahoma State at West Virginia

Dave Saltzman, Chris Spatola

 ESPN2
  9 p.m. No. 5 Kansas at No. 22 TCU

Jon Sciambi, Fran Fraschilla, Kris Budden

 ESPN
  9 p.m. Florida A&M at Alabama A&M

Derek Jones, King McClure

 ESPNU

 

