Saturday’s Sonic Blockbuster – No. 9 Baylor at No. 5 Kansas Highlights ESPN’s Men’s College Hoops Schedule, Feb. 14-20
- College GameDay Covered by State Farm returns to Kansas for Saturday’s battle of Big 12 powers
- Saturday Showcase on ESPN features 10 top-25 teams in action beginning at noon ET – No. 19 Iowa State at No. 12 Kansas State slated for 2 p.m., No. 9 Baylor at No. 5 Kansas at 4 p.m.
Nine of the top-10 ranked teams will be in action as ESPN’s industry leading men’s college basketball coverage continues this week. More than 200 matchups will be available across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network (SECN) and ACC Network (ACCN), as well as Big 12 Now on ESPN+, ESPN3, ESPN+, SEC Network+ and ACCNX on the ESPN App.
College GameDay Covered by State Farm travels to Lawrence, Kan., this weekend for its 11th all-time trip to Allen Fieldhouse. Host Rece Davis will be joined by analysts Jay Bilas, Seth Greenberg and LaPhonso Ellis for an expanded two-hour live show on Saturday, Feb. 18, at 10 a.m. ET, ahead of the Big 12 showdown and meeting of the last two NCAA men’s basketball champions between No. 9 Baylor and No. 5 Kansas.
Schedule Highlights
- Tonight’s Super Tuesday presented by Progressive lineup features an ESPN doubleheader – Notre Dame at Duke (7 p.m.), followed by No. 5 Kansas at Oklahoma State (9 p.m.). ESPN2 has Auburn hosting Missouri (7 p.m.) and Michigan at Wisconsin (9 p.m.). Additionally, Syracuse hosts No. 23 NC State at 7 p.m. on ACC Network, and No. 12 Kansas State and Oklahoma meet at 9 p.m. on ESPNU.
- Two top-25 matchups highlight action across ESPN platforms on Wednesday, Feb. 15 – newly minted No. 1 Alabama travels to No. 10 Tennessee (7 p.m., ESPN2) and No. 22 TCU and No. 19 Iowa State clash at 9 p.m., on ESPNU.
- No. 2 Houston will be in action on Thursday, Feb. 16 as the Cougars play at SMU at 7 p.m. on ESPN2, while No. 4 UCLA hosts Stanford at 11 p.m. (ESPN2).
- Saturday Showcase provides all-day hoops action beginning at noon following GameDay with 10 ranked teams in action across ESPN and ESPN2.
- Saturday Primetime presented by John Deere features a Sonic Blockbuster clash between the past two NCAA champions – No. 9 Baylor and No. 5 Kansas. Saturday’s matchup slated for 4 p.m. on ESPN will mark the second of two regular-season meetings between the Bears and Jayhawks this season. Baylor won the first meeting on Jan. 23, 75-69. Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas and Holly Rowe will have the call from Allen Fieldhouse as the game will be delivered live in 4K resolution on DIRECTV, Comcast, YouTube TV, Altice and Verizon FiOS.
Ranked teams appearing on ESPN platforms this week: No. 1 Alabama, No. 3 Houston, No. 4 UCLA, No. 5 Kansas, No. 6 Texas, No. 7 Virginia, No. 8 Arizona, No. 9 Baylor, No. 10 Tennessee, No. 12 Kansas State, No. 14 Indiana, No. 17 Saint Mary’s, No. 19 Iowa State, No. 22 TCU and No. 23 NC State.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Platform
|Tue, Feb. 14
|6:30 p.m.
|Vanderbilt at South Carolina
Mike Morgan, Joe Kleine
|SEC Network
|7 p.m.
|Notre Dame at Duke
Rece Davis, Debbie Antonelli
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|Missouri at Auburn
Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes, Marty Smith
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|Illinois at Penn State
Kevin Brown, Jess Settles
|ESPNU
|7 p.m.
|No. 23 NC State at Syracuse
Wes Durham, Dan Bonner
|ACC Network
|8:30 p.m.
|LSU at Georgia
Kevin Fitzgerald, Ronald Slay
|SEC Network
|9 p.m.
|No. 5 Kansas at Oklahoma State
Chuckie Kempf, Chris Spatola
|ESPN
|9 p.m.
|Michigan at Wisconsin
Brian Custer, Robbie Hummel, Myron Medcalf
|ESPN2
|9 p.m.
|No. 12 Kansas State at Oklahoma
James Westling, Lance Blanks
|ESPNU
|9 p.m.
|Boston College at Pitt
Jay Alter, Malcolm Huckaby
|ACC Network
|Wed, Feb. 15
|6:30 p.m.
|Ole Miss at Florida
Dave Neal, John Sundvold
|SEC Network
|7 p.m.
|No. 1 Alabama at No. 10 Tennessee
Karl Ravech, Jay Bilas, Alyssa Lang
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|No. 7 Virginia at Louisville
Anish Shroff, Jordan Cornette
|ESPNU
|7 p.m.
|Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech
Mike Monaco, Randolph Childress
|ACC Network
|8:30 p.m.
|Kentucky at Mississippi State
Roy Philpott, Mark Wise
|SEC Network
|9 p.m.
|Arkansas at Texas A&M
Tom Hart, Jimmy Dykes
|ESPN2
|9 p.m.
|No. 22 TCU at No. 19 Iowa State
Rich Hollenberg, Kevin Lehman
|ESPNU
|11 p.m.
|Oregon at Washington
Roxy Bernstein, Dan Dickau
|ESPNU
|Thu, Feb. 16
|7 p.m.
|No. 2 Houston at SMU
John Schriffen, Tim Welsh
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|UNC Asheville at Radford
Matt Schick, Dan Bonner
|ESPNU
|9 p.m.
|Ohio State at Iowa
Kevin Brown, Robbie Hummel
|ESPN2
|9 p.m.
|Tennessee State at Morehead State
Robert Ford, Richie Schueler
|ESPNU
|11 p.m.
|Stanford at No. 4 UCLA
Dave Pasch, Seth Greenberg
|ESPN2
|11 p.m.
|Oregon State at Washington State
Dave Feldman, Brooke Weisbrod
|ESPNU
|Fri, Feb. 17
|7 p.m.
|Dayton at Loyola Chicago
Mike Corey, Dalen Cuff
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|Wright State at Cleveland State
Jordan Bernfield, David Padgett
|ESPNU
|7 p.m.
|Yale at Penn
Jon Meterparel, Noah Savage
|ESPNEWS
|9 p.m.
|Quinnipiac at Siena
Robert Lee, Terrence Oglesby
|ESPNU
|11 p.m.
|Abilene Christian at Grand Canyon
Steve Quis, Adrian Branch
|ESPNU
|Sat, Feb. 18
|Noon
|Illinois at No. 14 Indiana
Brian Custer, Robbie Hummel, Myron Medcalf
|ESPN
|Noon
|ESPN Radio: Illinois at No. 14 Indiana
Chris Carlin, Bob Valvano
|ESPN Radio
|Noon
|Notre Dame at No. 7 Virginia
Doug Sherman, Cory Alexander
|ESPN2
|Noon
|Texas Tech at West Virginia
Peter Sousa, Lance Blanks
|ESPNU
|1 p.m.
|South Carolina at LSU
Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck
|SEC Network
|2 p.m.
|No. 19 Iowa State at No. 12 Kansas State
Chuckie Kempf, Fran Fraschilla
|ESPN
|2 p.m.
|Florida at Arkansas
Kevin Fitzgerald, Jimmy Dykes
|ESPN2
|2 p.m.
|UMass at Rhode Island
Matt Martucci, Tom Crean
|ESPNU
|2 p.m.
|Oklahoma at No. 6 Texas
Rich Hollenberg, Chris Spatola
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Mississippi State at Ole Miss
Paul Sunderland, Mark Wise
|SEC Network
|4 p.m.
|No. 9 Baylor at No. 5 Kansas
Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas, Holly Rowe
|ESPN
|4 p.m.
|NBA HBCU Classic 2023
Southern at Grambling State
Stephanie Ready, Stephen A. Smith, Isiah Thomas
|ESPN2
|5 p.m.
|Pitt at Virginia Tech
Wes Durham, Dan Bonner
|ACC Network
|6 p.m.
|Duke at Syracuse
Dave O’Brien, Dick Vitale, Kris Budden
|ESPN
|6 p.m.
|Texas A&M at Missouri
Mike Morgan, Jon Sundvold
|ESPN2
|6 p.m.
|Georgia at No. 1 Alabama
Dave Neal, Joe Kleine
|SEC Network
|7 p.m.
|Clemson at Louisville
Jay Alter, Malcolm Huckaby
|ACC Network
|8 p.m.
|Colorado at No. 8 Arizona
Dave Pasch, Corey Williams
|ESPN2
|8 p.m.
|Tulane at South Florida
Mike Corey, Sean Harrington
|ESPNU
|8:30 p.m.
|Auburn at Vanderbilt
Richard Cross, Richard Hendrix
|SEC Network
|10 p.m.
|BYU at No. 17 Saint Mary’s
Dave Feldman, Dan Dickau
|ESPN2
|10 p.m.
|Stanford at USC
Roxy Bernstein, Steve Wojciechowski
|ESPNU
|Sun, Feb. 19
|Noon
|Cincinnati at UCF
Mike Corey, Sean Harrington
|ESPNU
|1 p.m.
|North Carolina at No. 23 NC State
Doug Sherman, Cory Alexander
|ESPN
|2 p.m.
|Bradley at Southern Illinois
Clay Matvick, Kevin Lehman
|ESPN2
|2 p.m.
|Tulsa at Temple
Dave Leno, Perry Clark
|ESPNU
|3 p.m.
|Memphis at No. 2 Houston
Mark Adams
|ESPN
|6 p.m.
|East Tennessee State at Furman
Brock Bowling, Dean Keener
|ESPNU
|Mon, Feb.20
|7 p.m.
|Louisville at Duke
Dave O’Brien, Cory Alexander, Andraya Carter
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|Oklahoma State at West Virginia
Dave Saltzman, Chris Spatola
|ESPN2
|9 p.m.
|No. 5 Kansas at No. 22 TCU
Jon Sciambi, Fran Fraschilla, Kris Budden
|ESPN
|9 p.m.
|Florida A&M at Alabama A&M
Derek Jones, King McClure
|ESPNU