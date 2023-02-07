Several Top 25 Teams in Action Across Platforms Highlight ESPN’s Men’s College Hoops Schedule, Feb. 7-13

College GameDay Covered by State Farm heads to Auburn Saturday for No. 3 Alabama/Auburn matchup

Saturday Showcase on ESPN features five top-25 matchups beginning at noon; No. 3 Alabama at Auburn slated for 2 p.m.; Duke at No. 8 Virginia and No. 14 Baylor at No. 17 TCU at 4 p.m.

A number of top-25 teams in action and a handful of ranked matchups highlight ESPN’s industry leading men’s college basketball coverage this week. More than 200 matchups featuring 15 ranked teams will be available across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network (SECN) and ACC Network (ACCN), as well as Big 12 Now on ESPN+, ESPN3, ESPN+, SEC Network+ and ACCNX on the ESPN App.

College GameDay Covered by State Farm travels to Auburn, Ala., this weekend for its third all-time trip to Neville Arena. Host Rece Davis will be joined by analysts Jay Bilas, Seth Greenberg and LaPhonso Ellis for the one-hour live show on Saturday, Feb. 11, at 11 a.m. ET, ahead of the SEC rivalry between Alabama and Auburn.

Schedule Highlights

Tonight’s Super Tuesday presented by Progressive lineup features an ESPN doubleheader – North Carolina at Wake Forest (7 p.m.), followed by Arkansas at Kentucky (9 p.m.). ESPN2 has Texas A&M hosting Auburn (7 p.m.) and Maryland at Michigan State (9 p.m.). Additionally, No. 12 Kansas State hosts No. 17 TCU at 9 p.m. on ESPNU, while No. 22 NC State and No. 8 Virginia meet at 9 p.m. on ACCN.

lineup features an ESPN doubleheader – North Carolina at Wake Forest (7 p.m.), followed by Arkansas at Kentucky (9 p.m.). ESPN2 has Texas A&M hosting Auburn (7 p.m.) and Maryland at Michigan State (9 p.m.). Additionally, No. 12 Kansas State hosts No. 17 TCU at 9 p.m. on ESPNU, while No. 22 NC State and No. 8 Virginia meet at 9 p.m. on ACCN. Four-ranked teams are in action across ESPN platforms on Wednesday, Feb. 8 – No. 11 Iowa State (7 p.m., ESPN2), No. 6 Tennessee (7 p.m., SEC Network), No. 3 Alabama (9 p.m., ESPN2) and No. 14 Baylor (9 p.m., ESPNU).

Top-ranked Purdue will be in action on Thursday, Feb. 9 as the Boilermakers host Iowa at 7 p.m. on ESPN. Rece Davis and Seth Greenberg will have the call from Mackey Arena.

Saturday Showcase provides all-day hoops action beginning at noon following GameDay with 10 ranked teams in action across ESPN and ESPN2.

provides all-day hoops action beginning at noon following GameDay with 10 ranked teams in action across ESPN and ESPN2. Saturday Primetime presented by John Deere features a SEC rivalry showdown between Auburn and No. 3 Alabama. Saturday’s matchup slated for 2 p.m. on ESPN will be the first of two regular-season meetings between the Tigers and Crimson Tide this season. Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas and Holly Rowe will have the call from Neville Arena as the game will be delivered live in 4K resolution on DIRECTV, Comcast, YouTube TV, Altice and Verizon FiOS.

Ranked teams appearing on ESPN platforms this week: No. 1 Purdue, No. 3 Alabama, No. 4 Arizona, No. 5 Texas, No. 6 Tennessee, No. 7 UCLA, No. 8 Virginia, No. 11 Iowa State, No. 12 Kansas State, No. 14 Baylor, No. 16 Gonzaga, No. 17 TCU, No. 18 Indiana, No. 19 Miami and No. 22 NC State.

The schedule grid with commentator game assignments can be found here. The schedule including all events on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, ESPN3, ESPN+, SECN+ and ACCNX, can be found here.

Additional men’s college basketball updates will be forthcoming, and the schedule is subject to change. Please continue to check @ESPNPR and ESPN Press Room for more information.