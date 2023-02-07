Several Top 25 Teams in Action Across Platforms Highlight ESPN’s Men’s College Hoops Schedule, Feb. 7-13

College Basketball - Men's

Photo of Amy Ufnowski Amy Ufnowski20 mins ago
Auburn, AL - February 12, 2022 - Auburn Arena: LaPhonso Ellis, head coach Bruce Pearl, Seth Greenberg on the set of College GameDay Covered by State Farm. (Photo by Wade Rackley / ESPN Images)
  • College GameDay Covered by State Farm heads to Auburn Saturday for No. 3 Alabama/Auburn matchup
  • Saturday Showcase on ESPN features five top-25 matchups beginning at noon; No. 3 Alabama at Auburn slated for 2 p.m.; Duke at No. 8 Virginia and No. 14 Baylor at No. 17 TCU at 4 p.m.

A number of top-25 teams in action and a handful of ranked matchups highlight ESPN’s industry leading men’s college basketball coverage this week. More than 200 matchups featuring 15 ranked teams will be available across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network (SECN) and ACC Network (ACCN), as well as Big 12 Now on ESPN+, ESPN3, ESPN+, SEC Network+ and ACCNX on the ESPN App.

College GameDay Covered by State Farm travels to Auburn, Ala., this weekend for its third all-time trip to Neville Arena. Host Rece Davis will be joined by analysts Jay Bilas, Seth Greenberg and LaPhonso Ellis for the one-hour live show on Saturday, Feb. 11, at 11 a.m. ET, ahead of the SEC rivalry between Alabama and Auburn.

Schedule Highlights

  • Tonight’s Super Tuesday presented by Progressive lineup features an ESPN doubleheader – North Carolina at Wake Forest (7 p.m.), followed by Arkansas at Kentucky (9 p.m.). ESPN2 has Texas A&M hosting Auburn (7 p.m.) and Maryland at Michigan State (9 p.m.). Additionally, No. 12 Kansas State hosts No. 17 TCU at 9 p.m. on ESPNU, while No. 22 NC State and No. 8 Virginia meet at 9 p.m. on ACCN.
  • Four-ranked teams are in action across ESPN platforms on Wednesday, Feb. 8 – No. 11 Iowa State (7 p.m., ESPN2), No. 6 Tennessee (7 p.m., SEC Network), No. 3 Alabama (9 p.m., ESPN2) and No. 14 Baylor (9 p.m., ESPNU).
  • Top-ranked Purdue will be in action on Thursday, Feb. 9 as the Boilermakers host Iowa at 7 p.m. on ESPN. Rece Davis and Seth Greenberg will have the call from Mackey Arena.
  • Saturday Showcase provides all-day hoops action beginning at noon following GameDay with 10 ranked teams in action across ESPN and ESPN2.
  • Saturday Primetime presented by John Deere features a SEC rivalry showdown between Auburn and No. 3 Alabama. Saturday’s matchup slated for 2 p.m. on ESPN will be the first of two regular-season meetings between the Tigers and Crimson Tide this season. Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas and Holly Rowe will have the call from Neville Arena as the game will be delivered live in 4K resolution on DIRECTV, Comcast, YouTube TV, Altice and Verizon FiOS.

Ranked teams appearing on ESPN platforms this week: No. 1 Purdue, No. 3 Alabama, No. 4 Arizona, No. 5 Texas, No. 6 Tennessee, No. 7 UCLA, No. 8 Virginia, No. 11 Iowa State, No. 12 Kansas State, No. 14 Baylor, No. 16 Gonzaga, No. 17 TCU, No. 18 Indiana, No. 19 Miami and No. 22 NC State.

The schedule grid with commentator game assignments can be found here. The schedule including all events on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, ESPN3, ESPN+, SECN+ and ACCNX, can be found here.

Additional men’s college basketball updates will be forthcoming, and the schedule is subject to change. Please continue to check @ESPNPR and ESPN Press Room for more information.

Date Time (ET) Matchup Platform
Tue, Feb. 7 7 p.m. North Carolina at Wake Forest

Mike Monaco, Debbie Antonelli

 ESPN
  7 p.m. Auburn at Texas A&M

Tom Hart, Dane Bradshaw

 ESPN2
  7 p.m. East Tennessee State at UNC Greensboro

Brock Bowling, Dean Keener

 ESPNU
  7 p.m. Ole Miss at Georgia

Mike Morgan, Joe Kleine

 SEC Network
  7 p.m. Louisville at Pitt

Jay Alter, Malcolm Huckaby

 ACC Network
  9 p.m. Arkansas at Kentucky

Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes, Marty Smith

 ESPN
  9 p.m. Maryland at Michigan State

Brian Custer, Robbie Hummel, Mryon Medcalf

 ESPN2
  9 p.m. No. 17 TCU at No. 12 Kansas State

Rich Hollenberg, Chris Spatola

 ESPNU
  9 p.m. South Carolina at Missouri

Richard Cross, Jon Sundvold

 SEC Network
  9 p.m. No. 22 NC State at No. 8 Virginia

Dave O’Brien, Cory Alexander, Angel Gray

 ACC Network
Wed, Feb. 8 7 p.m. No. 11 Iowa State at West Virginia

James Westling, King McClure

 ESPN2
  7 p.m. Syracuse at Florida State

Anish Shroff, Jordan Cornette

 ESPNU
  7 p.m. No. 6 Tennessee at Vanderbilt

Roy Philpott, Pat Bradley

 SEC Network
  7 p.m. Boston College at Virginia Tech

Wes Durham, Dan Bonner

 ACC Network
  9 p.m. Florida at No. 3 Alabama

Tom Hart, Jimmy Dykes

 ESPN2
  9 p.m. Oklahoma at No. 14 Baylor

Mark Neely, Lance Blanks

 ESPNU
  9 p.m. LSU at Mississippi State

Dave Neal, Joe Kleine

 SEC Network
Thu, Feb. 9 7 p.m. Iowa at No. 1 Purdue

Rece Davis, Seth Greenberg

 ESPN2
  7 p.m. Gardner Webb at Radford

Matt Schick, Paul Biancardi

 ESPNU
  9 p.m. San Francisco at No. 16 Gonzaga

Dave Flemming, Sean Farnham

 ESPN2
  9 p.m. Southern Indiana at Tennessee Tech

Robert Ford, Richi Schueler

 ESPNU
  11 p.m. USC at Oregon

Roxy Bernstein, Corey Williams

 ESPN2
  11 p.m. UC Santa Barbara at Long Beach State

Eric Rothman, Ben Braun

 ESPNU
Fri, Feb. 10 6 p.m. Kent State at Buffalo

Connor Onion, Noah Savage

 ESPN2
  7 p.m. Fairfield at Rider

Robert Lee, Tim Welsh

 ESPNU
  8 p.m. Saint Louis at Dayton

Mike Corey, Dalen Cuff

 ESPN2
  9 p.m. Northern Kentucky at Wright State

Jordan Bernfield, David Padgett

 ESPNU
Sat, Feb. 11 Noon Kentucky at Georgia

Rich Hollenberg, Jimmy Dykes

 ESPN
  Noon West Virginia at No. 5 Texas

Lowell Galindo, Tom Crean

 ESPN2
  Noon Pitt at Florida State

Wes Durham, Dan Bonner

 ESPNU
  1 p.m. South Carolina at Ole Miss

Dave Neal, Joe Kleine

 SEC Network
  2 p.m. No. 3 Alabama at Auburn

Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas, Holly Rowe

 ESPN
  2 p.m. Clemson at North Carolina

Doug Sherman, Cory Alexander, Angel Gray

 ESPN2
  2 p.m. Southern Illinois at Drake

James Westling, Kevin Lehman

 ESPNU
  3:30 p.m. Vanderbilt at Florida

Paul Sunderland, Richard Hendrix

 SEC Network
  4 p.m. Duke at No. 8 Virginia

Dave O’Brien, Dick Vitale, Kris Budden

 ESPN
  4 p.m. No. 14 Baylor at No. 17 TCU

Mark Neely, Fran Fraschilla

 ESPN2
  4 p.m. Loyola (MD) at Richmond ESPNU
  5 p.m. Georgia Tech at Wake Forest

Mike Monaco, Randolph Childress

 ACC Network
  6 p.m. No. 18 Indiana at Michigan

Kevin Brown, Robbie Hummel

 ESPN
  6 p.m. Oklahoma State at No. 11 Iowa State

Chuckie Kempf, Jess Settles

 ESPN2
  6 p.m. Mississippi State at Arkansas

Michael Eaves, Dane Bradshaw

 ESPNU
  6 p.m. Missouri at No. 6 Tennessee

Kevin Fitzgerald, Perry Clark

 SEC Network
  7 p.m. Louisville at No. 19 Miami

Jay Alter, Malcolm Huckaby

 ACC Network
  8 p.m. No. 4 Arizona at Stanford

Roxy Bernstein, Corey Williams

 ESPN2
  8:30 p.m. Texas A&M at LSU

Richard Cross, Mark Wise

 SEC Network
  10 p.m. No. 7 UCLA at Oregon

Dave Pasch, Bill Walton

 ESPN
  10 p.m. BYU at No. 16 Gonzaga

Dave Flemming, Sean Farnham

 ESPN2
  10:30 p.m. UC Riverside at UC Irvine

Eric Rothman, Richie Schueler

 ESPNU
Sun, Feb. 12 Noon Temple at Memphis

John Schriffen, Mark Adams

 ESPN2
  4 p.m. SMU at Wichita State

Mike Corey, Mike O’Donnell

 ESPN2
Mon, Feb. 13 7 p.m. No. 19 Miami at North Carolina

Dan Shulman, Cory Alexander, Andraya Carter

 ESPN
  9 p.m. No. 5 Texas at Texas Tech

Jon Sciambi, Fran Fraschilla, Kris Budden

 ESPN
  9 p.m. West Virginia at No. 14 Baylor

Rich Hollenberg, Chris Spatola

 ESPN2

 

Tags
