Several Top 25 Teams in Action Across Platforms Highlight ESPN’s Men’s College Hoops Schedule, Feb. 7-13
- College GameDay Covered by State Farm heads to Auburn Saturday for No. 3 Alabama/Auburn matchup
- Saturday Showcase on ESPN features five top-25 matchups beginning at noon; No. 3 Alabama at Auburn slated for 2 p.m.; Duke at No. 8 Virginia and No. 14 Baylor at No. 17 TCU at 4 p.m.
A number of top-25 teams in action and a handful of ranked matchups highlight ESPN’s industry leading men’s college basketball coverage this week. More than 200 matchups featuring 15 ranked teams will be available across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network (SECN) and ACC Network (ACCN), as well as Big 12 Now on ESPN+, ESPN3, ESPN+, SEC Network+ and ACCNX on the ESPN App.
College GameDay Covered by State Farm travels to Auburn, Ala., this weekend for its third all-time trip to Neville Arena. Host Rece Davis will be joined by analysts Jay Bilas, Seth Greenberg and LaPhonso Ellis for the one-hour live show on Saturday, Feb. 11, at 11 a.m. ET, ahead of the SEC rivalry between Alabama and Auburn.
Schedule Highlights
- Tonight’s Super Tuesday presented by Progressive lineup features an ESPN doubleheader – North Carolina at Wake Forest (7 p.m.), followed by Arkansas at Kentucky (9 p.m.). ESPN2 has Texas A&M hosting Auburn (7 p.m.) and Maryland at Michigan State (9 p.m.). Additionally, No. 12 Kansas State hosts No. 17 TCU at 9 p.m. on ESPNU, while No. 22 NC State and No. 8 Virginia meet at 9 p.m. on ACCN.
- Four-ranked teams are in action across ESPN platforms on Wednesday, Feb. 8 – No. 11 Iowa State (7 p.m., ESPN2), No. 6 Tennessee (7 p.m., SEC Network), No. 3 Alabama (9 p.m., ESPN2) and No. 14 Baylor (9 p.m., ESPNU).
- Top-ranked Purdue will be in action on Thursday, Feb. 9 as the Boilermakers host Iowa at 7 p.m. on ESPN. Rece Davis and Seth Greenberg will have the call from Mackey Arena.
- Saturday Showcase provides all-day hoops action beginning at noon following GameDay with 10 ranked teams in action across ESPN and ESPN2.
- Saturday Primetime presented by John Deere features a SEC rivalry showdown between Auburn and No. 3 Alabama. Saturday’s matchup slated for 2 p.m. on ESPN will be the first of two regular-season meetings between the Tigers and Crimson Tide this season. Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas and Holly Rowe will have the call from Neville Arena as the game will be delivered live in 4K resolution on DIRECTV, Comcast, YouTube TV, Altice and Verizon FiOS.
Ranked teams appearing on ESPN platforms this week: No. 1 Purdue, No. 3 Alabama, No. 4 Arizona, No. 5 Texas, No. 6 Tennessee, No. 7 UCLA, No. 8 Virginia, No. 11 Iowa State, No. 12 Kansas State, No. 14 Baylor, No. 16 Gonzaga, No. 17 TCU, No. 18 Indiana, No. 19 Miami and No. 22 NC State.
The schedule grid with commentator game assignments can be found here. The schedule including all events on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, ESPN3, ESPN+, SECN+ and ACCNX, can be found here.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Platform
|Tue, Feb. 7
|7 p.m.
|North Carolina at Wake Forest
Mike Monaco, Debbie Antonelli
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|Auburn at Texas A&M
Tom Hart, Dane Bradshaw
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|East Tennessee State at UNC Greensboro
Brock Bowling, Dean Keener
|ESPNU
|7 p.m.
|Ole Miss at Georgia
Mike Morgan, Joe Kleine
|SEC Network
|7 p.m.
|Louisville at Pitt
Jay Alter, Malcolm Huckaby
|ACC Network
|9 p.m.
|Arkansas at Kentucky
Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes, Marty Smith
|ESPN
|9 p.m.
|Maryland at Michigan State
Brian Custer, Robbie Hummel, Mryon Medcalf
|ESPN2
|9 p.m.
|No. 17 TCU at No. 12 Kansas State
Rich Hollenberg, Chris Spatola
|ESPNU
|9 p.m.
|South Carolina at Missouri
Richard Cross, Jon Sundvold
|SEC Network
|9 p.m.
|No. 22 NC State at No. 8 Virginia
Dave O’Brien, Cory Alexander, Angel Gray
|ACC Network
|Wed, Feb. 8
|7 p.m.
|No. 11 Iowa State at West Virginia
James Westling, King McClure
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|Syracuse at Florida State
Anish Shroff, Jordan Cornette
|ESPNU
|7 p.m.
|No. 6 Tennessee at Vanderbilt
Roy Philpott, Pat Bradley
|SEC Network
|7 p.m.
|Boston College at Virginia Tech
Wes Durham, Dan Bonner
|ACC Network
|9 p.m.
|Florida at No. 3 Alabama
Tom Hart, Jimmy Dykes
|ESPN2
|9 p.m.
|Oklahoma at No. 14 Baylor
Mark Neely, Lance Blanks
|ESPNU
|9 p.m.
|LSU at Mississippi State
Dave Neal, Joe Kleine
|SEC Network
|Thu, Feb. 9
|7 p.m.
|Iowa at No. 1 Purdue
Rece Davis, Seth Greenberg
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|Gardner Webb at Radford
Matt Schick, Paul Biancardi
|ESPNU
|9 p.m.
|San Francisco at No. 16 Gonzaga
Dave Flemming, Sean Farnham
|ESPN2
|9 p.m.
|Southern Indiana at Tennessee Tech
Robert Ford, Richi Schueler
|ESPNU
|11 p.m.
|USC at Oregon
Roxy Bernstein, Corey Williams
|ESPN2
|11 p.m.
|UC Santa Barbara at Long Beach State
Eric Rothman, Ben Braun
|ESPNU
|Fri, Feb. 10
|6 p.m.
|Kent State at Buffalo
Connor Onion, Noah Savage
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|Fairfield at Rider
Robert Lee, Tim Welsh
|ESPNU
|8 p.m.
|Saint Louis at Dayton
Mike Corey, Dalen Cuff
|ESPN2
|9 p.m.
|Northern Kentucky at Wright State
Jordan Bernfield, David Padgett
|ESPNU
|Sat, Feb. 11
|Noon
|Kentucky at Georgia
Rich Hollenberg, Jimmy Dykes
|ESPN
|Noon
|West Virginia at No. 5 Texas
Lowell Galindo, Tom Crean
|ESPN2
|Noon
|Pitt at Florida State
Wes Durham, Dan Bonner
|ESPNU
|1 p.m.
|South Carolina at Ole Miss
Dave Neal, Joe Kleine
|SEC Network
|2 p.m.
|No. 3 Alabama at Auburn
Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas, Holly Rowe
|ESPN
|2 p.m.
|Clemson at North Carolina
Doug Sherman, Cory Alexander, Angel Gray
|ESPN2
|2 p.m.
|Southern Illinois at Drake
James Westling, Kevin Lehman
|ESPNU
|3:30 p.m.
|Vanderbilt at Florida
Paul Sunderland, Richard Hendrix
|SEC Network
|4 p.m.
|Duke at No. 8 Virginia
Dave O’Brien, Dick Vitale, Kris Budden
|ESPN
|4 p.m.
|No. 14 Baylor at No. 17 TCU
Mark Neely, Fran Fraschilla
|ESPN2
|4 p.m.
|Loyola (MD) at Richmond
|ESPNU
|5 p.m.
|Georgia Tech at Wake Forest
Mike Monaco, Randolph Childress
|ACC Network
|6 p.m.
|No. 18 Indiana at Michigan
Kevin Brown, Robbie Hummel
|ESPN
|6 p.m.
|Oklahoma State at No. 11 Iowa State
Chuckie Kempf, Jess Settles
|ESPN2
|6 p.m.
|Mississippi State at Arkansas
Michael Eaves, Dane Bradshaw
|ESPNU
|6 p.m.
|Missouri at No. 6 Tennessee
Kevin Fitzgerald, Perry Clark
|SEC Network
|7 p.m.
|Louisville at No. 19 Miami
Jay Alter, Malcolm Huckaby
|ACC Network
|8 p.m.
|No. 4 Arizona at Stanford
Roxy Bernstein, Corey Williams
|ESPN2
|8:30 p.m.
|Texas A&M at LSU
Richard Cross, Mark Wise
|SEC Network
|10 p.m.
|No. 7 UCLA at Oregon
Dave Pasch, Bill Walton
|ESPN
|10 p.m.
|BYU at No. 16 Gonzaga
Dave Flemming, Sean Farnham
|ESPN2
|10:30 p.m.
|UC Riverside at UC Irvine
Eric Rothman, Richie Schueler
|ESPNU
|Sun, Feb. 12
|Noon
|Temple at Memphis
John Schriffen, Mark Adams
|ESPN2
|4 p.m.
|SMU at Wichita State
Mike Corey, Mike O’Donnell
|ESPN2
|Mon, Feb. 13
|7 p.m.
|No. 19 Miami at North Carolina
Dan Shulman, Cory Alexander, Andraya Carter
|ESPN
|9 p.m.
|No. 5 Texas at Texas Tech
Jon Sciambi, Fran Fraschilla, Kris Budden
|ESPN
|9 p.m.
|West Virginia at No. 14 Baylor
Rich Hollenberg, Chris Spatola
|ESPN2