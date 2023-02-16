UFC Fight Night: Andrade vs. Blanchfield Live from Las Vegas: Saturday, Feb. 18, Exclusively on ESPN+

Combat SportsESPN+MMAUFC

UFC Fight Night: Andrade vs. Blanchfield Live from Las Vegas: Saturday, Feb. 18, Exclusively on ESPN+

Photo of Ardi Dwornik Ardi Dwornik Follow on Twitter 4 hours ago

Main Card at 7 p.m. ET, Prelims at 4 p.m. ET 

ESPN+ Available onESPN.com and ESPN App for Mobile and

Connected TV Devices 

To Subscribe VisitESPNPlus.com/UFC

UFC action is back this weekend with UFC Fight Night: Andrade vs. Blanchfield, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas this Saturday, Feb. 18, exclusively on ESPN+ (English and Spanish), with the main card at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT, preceded by the Prelims at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT. Live coverage begins Friday with UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Andrade vs. Blanchfield at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2, providing fans with exclusive insights and views heading into Fight Night.

In the main event, former strawweight champion and No. 3 UFC ranked Jessica Andrade (24-9) squares off with No. 10 ranked, surging prospect Erin Blanchfield (10-1) in a women’s flyweight contender bout. Andrade steps in to fill in for Taila Santos and looks to cement her spot at the top of the division and secure her fourth straight win. Blanchfield comes in with a four-fight winning streak with UFC aiming to keep her momentum alive and take out a top contender.

The co-main event features a light heavyweight bout as Jordan Wright (12-4) faces off with TUF finalist Zac Pauga (6-1). Wright moves up to the 205-pound ranks and looks to showcase the skills and technical ability that have helped him in each of his 12-career victories. Pauga, who made it to the finals of Season 30 of The Ultimate Fighter, in the heavyweight division, looks to make a statement in his return to the 205 pounds.

Brendan Fitzgerald will call the action, joined by Laura Sanko and Paul Felder. Heidi Androl will handle reporting duties.

ESPN.com (Out Thursday)

  • Out Thursday: Expert Picks and Best Bets for UFC Fight Night: Andrade vs. Blanchfield
  • Out Friday: Megan Anderson: What you need to watch for during Andrade vs. Blanchfield

@ESPNMMA: Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter

Fans can sign-up for ESPN+ at any time at ESPN.comESPNPlus or on the ESPN App.

Programming (All times ET)

Fri, 2/17 5:30 p.m. UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Andrade vs. Blanchfield ESPN2
6:05 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Andrade vs. Blanchfield ESPN+
Sat, 2/18 4 p.m. UFC Fight Night: Andrade vs. Blanchfield (Prelims) ESPN+ (English & Spanish)
7 p.m. UFC Fight Night Andrade vs. Blanchfield (Main Card)
10 p.m.* UFC on ESPN Post-Fight Show presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Andrade vs. Blanchfield

*Immediately following Main Event. 

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

7 p.m. Main Jessica Andrade vs. Erin Blanchfied  

 

 

 

 

ESPN+ (English & Spanish)
Co-Main Jordan Wright vs. Zac Pauga
Undercard Josh Parisian vs. Jamal Pogues
Undercard William Knight vs. Marcin Prachnio
Undercard Jim Miller vs. Alexander Hernandez
4 p.m. Feature Nazim Sadykhov vs. Evan Elder
Undercard Lina Lansberg vs. Mayra Bueno Silva
Undercard Jamall Emmers vs. Khusein Askhabov
Undercard Ovince Saint Preux vs. Philipe Lins
Undercard AJ Fletcher vs. Themba Gorimbo
Undercard Clayton Carpenter vs. Juancamilo Ronderos

 

Tags
Photo of Ardi Dwornik Ardi Dwornik Follow on Twitter 4 hours ago
Photo of Ardi Dwornik

Ardi Dwornik

I oversee all facets of ESPN’s corporate communications for Tennis and Combat Sports.
Back to top button