UFC Fight Night: Andrade vs. Blanchfield Live from Las Vegas: Saturday, Feb. 18, Exclusively on ESPN+

UFC action is back this weekend with UFC Fight Night: Andrade vs. Blanchfield, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas this Saturday, Feb. 18, exclusively on ESPN+ (English and Spanish), with the main card at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT, preceded by the Prelims at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT. Live coverage begins Friday with UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Andrade vs. Blanchfield at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2, providing fans with exclusive insights and views heading into Fight Night.

In the main event, former strawweight champion and No. 3 UFC ranked Jessica Andrade (24-9) squares off with No. 10 ranked, surging prospect Erin Blanchfield (10-1) in a women’s flyweight contender bout. Andrade steps in to fill in for Taila Santos and looks to cement her spot at the top of the division and secure her fourth straight win. Blanchfield comes in with a four-fight winning streak with UFC aiming to keep her momentum alive and take out a top contender.

The co-main event features a light heavyweight bout as Jordan Wright (12-4) faces off with TUF finalist Zac Pauga (6-1). Wright moves up to the 205-pound ranks and looks to showcase the skills and technical ability that have helped him in each of his 12-career victories. Pauga, who made it to the finals of Season 30 of The Ultimate Fighter, in the heavyweight division, looks to make a statement in his return to the 205 pounds.

Brendan Fitzgerald will call the action, joined by Laura Sanko and Paul Felder. Heidi Androl will handle reporting duties.

