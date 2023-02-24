UFC Fight Night: Krylov vs. Spann Live from Las Vegas: Saturday, Feb. 25, Exclusively on ESPN+

Main Card at 7 p.m. ET, Prelims at 4 p.m. ET

UFC action continues this weekend with UFC Fight Night: Krylov vs. Spann, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 25, exclusively on ESPN+ (English and Spanish), with the main card at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT, preceded by the Prelims at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT. Live coverage begins tonight with UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Krylov vs. Spann at 5 p.m. on ESPN2, providing fans with exclusive insights and views heading into Fight Night.

The main card is headlined by a light heavyweight contenders’ bout between No. 6 ranked Nikita Krylov (29-9) and No. 8 Ryan Spann (21-7). Krylov is looking to set himself up for a shot at the division’s Top 5 while Spann hopes to make the most of his second main event opportunity by taking out Krylov in impressive fashion.

In the co-main event, Dana White’s Contender Series (DWCS) grads Andre Muniz (23-4) and Brendan Allen (20-5) clash in a meeting of ascending middleweights. Muniz looks to secure his 10th consecutive win and defend his spot in the rankings. Allen enters the Octagon riding a three-fight win streak as he looks to break into the middleweight.

Brendan Fitzgerald will call the action, joined by former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping and former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz. Megan Olivi will handle reporting duties.

Fri, 2/24 5 p.m. UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Krylov vs. Spann ESPN2 5:35 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Krylov vs. Spann ESPN+ Sat, 2/25 4 p.m. UFC Fight Night: Krylov vs. Spann (Prelims) ESPN+ (English & Spanish) 7 p.m. UFC Fight Night Krylov vs. Spann (Main Card) 10 p.m.* UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Krylov vs. Spann

