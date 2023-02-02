UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Spivac Live from Las Vegas: Saturday, February 4, Exclusively on ESPN+

Main Card at 1 a.m. ET, Prelims at 10 p.m. ET

ESPN+ Available on ESPN.com and ESPN App for Mobile and

Connected TV Devices

To Subscribe Visit ESPNPlus.com/UFC

UFC action is back this weekend with UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Spivac, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas this Saturday, February 4, exclusively on ESPN+ (English and Spanish), with the main card at 1 a.m. ET / 10 p.m. PT, preceded by the Prelims at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT. Live coverage begins Friday with UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Lewis vs. Spivac at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2, providing fans with exclusive insights and views heading into Fight Night.

The main event features the anticipated heavyweight clash between veteran Derrick Lewis (26-10) and surging Serghei Spivac (15-3) that was originally scheduled for November of last year. Lewis returns to Las Vegas looking to get his career back on track and prove he is still a threat to the division coming in with a UFC-record 13 knockouts. This will be Spivac’s first UFC main event where he looks to break into the heavyweight Top 10 for the first time in his career.

Veteran light heavyweights Da-Un Jung (15-3) and Devin Clark (13-7) meet in the co-main event. Jung sets out to stake his claim as a top contender while Clark looks to regain momentum by taking out a rising contender.

John Gooden will call the action, joined by Michael Bisping and Laura Sanko who will be making her official UFC color commentary debut marking the first time a woman takes on this role in over 20 years. Charly Arnolt will handle reporting duties. Victor Davila and Santiago Ponzinibbio will provide all coverage in Spanish.

ESPN.com (Out Thursday)

Out Friday: Expert Picks and Best Bets for UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Spivac

@ESPNMMA: Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter

Fans can sign-up for ESPN+ at any time at ESPN.com, ESPNPlus or on the ESPN App.

Programming (All times ET)

Fri. 2/3 5:30 p.m. UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Lewis vs. Spivac ESPN2 6:05 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Lewis vs. Spivac ESPN+ Sat. 2/4 10 p.m. UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Spivac (Prelims) ESPN+ (English & Spanish) 1 a.m. UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Spivac (Main Card) 4 a.m.* UFC on ESPN Post-Fight Show presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Lewis vs. Spivac

*Immediately following Main Event.

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)