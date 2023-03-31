2023 PFL REGULAR SEASON KICKS OFF SATURDAY, APRIL 1 AT 6 PM ET

2023 PFL 1 Live From The Theater at Virgin Hotels, Las Vegas, Tickets Available Now

PFL 1 Airs Live at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and then Action Continues on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 9 p.m. ET

2022 PFL Featherweight Champion Brendan Loughnane and Marlon Moraes headline PFL 1

The Professional Fighters League, the fastest growing and most innovative sports league, is set for PFL 1 this Saturday, April 1 on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+. The first PFL Regular Season event of 2023 will be live from The Theater at Virgin Hotels, Las Vegas headlined by 2022 PFL Featherweight World Champion Brendan Loughnane, as he looks for his second PFL World Championship, facing off Marlon Moraes.

The event will air on ESPN+ beginning at 6 p.m. ET with the action continuing on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 9 p.m. ET.

In the co-main event, 2022 PFL Light Heavyweight World Champion Robert Wilkinson returns to the PFL SmartCage against Thiago Santos. Santos will be making his highly anticipated PFL debut.

2023 PFL 1: Featherweights and Light Heavyweights (All times ET)

9:00 p.m. ET Featherweight Brendan Loughnane vs. Marlon Moraes ESPN,

ESPN Deportes,

ESPN+ Light Heavyweight Robert Wilkinson vs. Thiago Santos Light Heavyweight Kryzsztof Jotko vs. Will Fleury Featherweight Movlid Khaybulaev vs. Ryoji Kudo Featherweight Chris Wade vs. Bubba Jenkins

6:00 p.m. ET Light Heavyweight Marthin Hamlet vs. Mohammed Fakhreddine ESPN+ Light Heavyweight Joshua Silveira vs. Sam Kei Featherweight Alejando Flores vs. Daniel Torres Featherweight Jo Sungbin vs. Jesus Pinedo Light Heavyweight Delan Monte vs. Ty Flores Showcase Bout Cory Hendricks vs. Impa Kasanganay

