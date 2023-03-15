PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+: Exclusive Four-Stream Coverage of the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor, Fla.

Coverage begins at 7:30 a.m. ET tomorrow, continues through Final Round on Sunday, March 19

Marquee and Featured groups include Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Matt Fitzpatrick, Joel Dahmen, more

Subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN App, ESPN.com and connected TV devices

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will stream exclusive, four-feed coverage of the Valspar Championship from Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor, the last stop on the TOUR’s Florida swing.

Coverage begins tomorrow at 7:30 a.m. ET , continues through Sunday, March 19

, continues through Sunday, March 19 Thursday’s Marquee Group features three former Valspar Championship winners: Sam Burns (2022, 2021), Jordan Spieth (2015), Gary Woodland (2011).

(2022, 2021), (2015), (2011). Featured Groups on Thursday and Friday include world No. 10 Justin Thomas and Joel Dahmen , a fan favorite from the Netflix series Full Swing.

and , a fan favorite from the Netflix series Full Swing. The event field also includes six former Valspar Championship winners, as well as players who account for 64 TOUR wins and 12 major championships .

. The Featured Holes feed will showcase four par-3’s on Innisbrook’s Copperhead Course: Nos. 4, 8 and 15, as well as the 206-yard 17th, which is part of a notoriously difficult three-hole closing stretch known as The Snake Pit .

. ESPN+ Bonus Coverage of other top groups in progress will begin when the initial Marquee Group and Featured Groups complete their rounds.

Thursday, March 16

Main Feed | 7:30 a.m. ET

Featured Holes | 8:15 a.m. ET

Marquee Group | 8:15 a.m. ET

Sam Burns – Two-time defending Valspar Championship winner, No. 15 world ranking, four-time TOUR winner

– Two-time defending Valspar Championship winner, No. 15 world ranking, four-time TOUR winner Jordan Spieth – 2015 FedExCup champion, three-time major champion, 13-time PGA TOUR winner, No. 14 world ranking, 2015 Valspar Championship winner

– 2015 FedExCup champion, three-time major champion, 13-time PGA TOUR winner, No. 14 world ranking, 2015 Valspar Championship winner Gary Woodland – Four-time TOUR winner, 2019 U.S. Open champion, 2011 Valspar Championship winner

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Justin Rose – No. 14 in FedExCup standings, 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am winner, 2013 U.S. Open champion, 2018 FedExCup champion, 11-time TOUR winner, 11 wins on DP World Tour

– No. 14 in FedExCup standings, 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am winner, 2013 U.S. Open champion, 2018 FedExCup champion, 11-time TOUR winner, 11 wins on DP World Tour Matt Fitzpatrick – No. 13 world ranking, 2022 U.S. Open champion, eight wins on DP World Tour

– No. 13 world ranking, 2022 U.S. Open champion, eight wins on DP World Tour Tommy Fleetwood – Six-time winner on the DP World Tour

Featured Groups | 8:30 a.m. ET

Justin Thomas – No. 10 world ranking, two-time PGA Championship winner (2022, 2017), 2017 FedExCup Champion, 15-time TOUR winner

– No. 10 world ranking, two-time PGA Championship winner (2022, 2017), 2017 FedExCup Champion, 15-time TOUR winner Joel Dahmen – TOUR winner (2021 Corales Puntacana Championship)

– TOUR winner (2021 Corales Puntacana Championship) T. Poston – Two-time TOUR winner

Jonathan Byrd – Five-time TOUR winner, three top-10 finishes at Valspar Championship

– Five-time TOUR winner, three top-10 finishes at Valspar Championship Webb Simpson – Seven-time TOUR winner, 2012 U.S. Open champion

– Seven-time TOUR winner, 2012 U.S. Open champion H. Lee – Two-time TOUR winner, including back-to-back AT&T Byron Nelson championships (2021, 2022)

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Zach Johnson – Two-time major champion (2007 Masters, 2015 Open), 12-time TOUR winner, 2023 U.S. Ryder Cup Captain

– Two-time major champion (2007 Masters, 2015 Open), 12-time TOUR winner, 2023 U.S. Ryder Cup Captain Kevin Kisner – Four-time TOUR winner

– Four-time TOUR winner Brian Harman – Two-time TOUR winner

Stewart Cink – Eight-time TOUR winner, 2009 Open Championship winner, 1997 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

– Eight-time TOUR winner, 2009 Open Championship winner, 1997 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year Robert Streb – Two-time TOUR winner

– Two-time TOUR winner Troy Merritt – Two-time TOUR winner

At 2 p.m. ET, coverage will transition to two Featured Group feeds and two Featured Hole streams.

Featured Group – Zach Johnson, Kevin Kisner, Brian Harman

– Zach Johnson, Kevin Kisner, Brian Harman Featured Group – Justin Rose, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood

– Justin Rose, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood Featured Hole – No. 8 | Par 3

– No. 8 | Par 3 Featured Hole – No. 17 | Par 3

Friday, March 17

Main Feed | 7:30 a.m. ET

Featured Holes | 8:15 a.m. ET

Marquee Group | 8:15 a.m. ET

Justin Rose, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Sam Burns, Jordan Spieth, Gary Woodland

Featured Groups | 8:30 a.m. ET

Zach Johnson, Kevin Kisner, Brian Harman

Stewart Cink, Robert Streb, Troy Merritt

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Justin Thomas, Joel Dahmen, J.T. Poston

Jonathan Byrd, Webb Simpson, K.H. Lee

At 2 p.m. ET, coverage will transition to two Featured Group feeds and two Featured Hole streams.

Featured Group – Justin Thomas, Joel Dahmen, J.T. Poston

– Justin Thomas, Joel Dahmen, J.T. Poston Featured Group – Sam Burns, Jordan Spieth, Gary Woodland

– Sam Burns, Jordan Spieth, Gary Woodland Featured Hole – No. 8 | Par 3

– No. 8 | Par 3 Featured Hole – No. 17 | Par 3

Four-Feed Coverage of The Valspar Championship | Exclusively on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

Day Start Time (ET) Coverage Thursday, March 16 7:30 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field 8:15 a.m. Featured Holes Nos. 4, 8, 15, 17 | Par 3 Marquee Group Sam Burns, Jordan Spieth, Gary Woodland ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Justin Rose, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood 8:30 a.m. Featured Groups Justin Thomas, Joel Dahmen, J.T. Poston Jonathan Byrd, Webb Simpson, K.H. Lee ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Zach Johnson, Kevin Kisner, Brian Harman Stewart Cink, Robert Streb, Troy Merritt 2 p.m. Featured Groups Zach Johnson, Kevin Kisner, Brian Harman Justin Rose, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood Featured Holes No. 8 | Par 3 No. 17 | Par 3 Friday, March 17 7:30 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field 8:15 a.m. Featured Holes Nos. 4, 8, 15, 17 | Par 3 Marquee Group Justin Rose, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Sam Burns, Jordan Spieth, Gary Woodland in progress 8:30 a.m. Featured Groups Zach Johnson, Kevin Kisner, Brian Harman Stewart Cink, Robert Streb, Troy Merritt ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Justin Thomas, Joel Dahmen, J.T. Poston Jonathan Byrd, Webb Simpson, K.H. Lee 2 p.m. Featured Groups Justin Thomas, Joel Dahmen, J.T. Poston Sam Burns, Jordan Spieth, Gary Woodland Featured Holes No. 8 | Par 3 No. 17 | Par 3

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will follow a similar schedule Saturday and Sunday, determined after pairings are announced following the second and third rounds, respectively.

Thursday’s coverage on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will also be available to stream for all Hulu subscribers.

The four feeds available on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ include:

Main Feed – The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event.

– The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event. Marquee Group – Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action.

– Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action. Featured Holes – Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes.

– Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes. Featured Groups – Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage following two concurrent featured groups, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

Continuing its unprecedented level of extended and expanded coverage in 2023, this second calendar year of PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will present fans with more than 4,300 live and exclusive hours covering 35 tournaments, including 13 of the TOUR’s designated events and at least 28 tournaments with four full days of coverage and four simultaneous live feeds each day. PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ is part of the TOUR’s nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

All ESPN+ subscribers have access to PGA TOUR LIVE, at no additional cost, in addition to more than 22,000 other live sporting events, acclaimed studio programs, original series and documentaries, as well as the complete library of ESPN 30 for 30 films.

About PGA TOUR

By showcasing golf’s greatest players, the PGA TOUR engages, inspires and positively impacts our fans, partners and communities worldwide.

The PGA TOUR, headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, co-sanctions tournaments on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, PGA TOUR Canada and administers the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament and PGA TOUR University. TOUR members represent the world’s best players, hailing from 25 countries and territories. Showcasing the biggest moments in the sport with history and legacy on the line, the PGA TOUR has long-term domestic distribution partnerships for broadcast coverage on CBS, NBC and Golf Channel and video streaming service on ESPN+. Internationally, PGA TOUR coverage is available across 200+ countries and territories in 27 languages via 44 broadcast and digital partners. Virtually all tournaments are organized as non-profit organizations to maximize charitable giving, and to date, tournaments across all Tours have generated more than $3.37 billion.

Fans can follow the PGA TOUR on the new PGA TOUR app and PGATOUR.COM, and on social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram (in Spanish, Korean and Japanese), LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter (in English and Spanish), WeChat, Weibo, Toutiao, Douyin and LINE.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks and exclusive editorial content from dozens of ESPN writers and reporters. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to more than 24.9 million subscribers. Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $9.99 a month (or $99.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices).

###