AUDIO: 2023 NFL Draft Media Call with ESPN NFL Draft Analysts Matt Miller and Jordan Reid

Las Vegas, NV - April 27, 2022: Aerial of the 2022 NFL Draft. (Photo by Phil Ellsworth / ESPN Images)

On March 31, ESPN NFL Draft analysts, Matt Miller and Jordan Reid held their first 2023 NFL Draft media call. ESPN’s extensive NFL Draft multi-platform programming can be found here, with more information available in the coming weeks.

Last week, Mel Kiper Jr. held his first NFL Draft media call. Audio can be found here.

AUDIO OF THE CALL CAN BE FOUND HERE.

Time Into the Call Topic(s)
2-minute mark o   New York Giants targets

o   Wide Receiver class
5-minute mark o   Quarterbacks with a third round or lower grade

o   Baltimore Ravens potential targets
8-minute mark o   Georgia’s Jalen Carter
Texas A&M’s Tyree Wilson
12-minute mark o   Tight End class

o   Miami Dolphins targets
16-minute mark o   Raiders at No. 7 and Cardinals at No. 3

o   Florida’s Anthony Richardson
20-minute mark o   Linebacker class

o   Buffalo Bills
25-minute mark o   Defensive Tackles class

o   Defensive End class
27-minute mark o   Top Quarterbacks

o   Carolina Panthers at No. 1
31-minute mark o   Cornerback class

o   Safety class
33-minute mark o   Florida’s O’Cyrus Torrence

o   Florida’s Anthony Richardson
37-minute mark o   Evaluating the Detroit Lions’ past drafts and strategies
41-minute mark o   SMU’s prospects
46-minute mark o   Boston College’s Zay Flowers
48-minute mark o   Quarterbacks in rounds five through seven
50-minute mark o   Draft grades sticking with players throughout their careers

o   Maryland’s Deonte Banks
53-minute mark o   JUCO Prospects
56-minute mark o   Commanders Sam Howell
60-minute mark o   TCU’s Quentin Johnston

 

