College FootballNFL
AUDIO: 2023 NFL Draft Media Call with ESPN NFL Draft Analysts Matt Miller and Jordan Reid
On March 31, ESPN NFL Draft analysts, Matt Miller and Jordan Reid held their first 2023 NFL Draft media call. ESPN’s extensive NFL Draft multi-platform programming can be found here, with more information available in the coming weeks.
Last week, Mel Kiper Jr. held his first NFL Draft media call. Audio can be found here.
AUDIO OF THE CALL CAN BE FOUND HERE.
|Time Into the Call
|Topic(s)
|2-minute mark
|o New York Giants targets
o Wide Receiver class
|5-minute mark
|o Quarterbacks with a third round or lower grade
o Baltimore Ravens potential targets
|8-minute mark
|o Georgia’s Jalen Carter
Texas A&M’s Tyree Wilson
|12-minute mark
|o Tight End class
o Miami Dolphins targets
|16-minute mark
|o Raiders at No. 7 and Cardinals at No. 3
o Florida’s Anthony Richardson
|20-minute mark
|o Linebacker class
o Buffalo Bills
|25-minute mark
|o Defensive Tackles class
o Defensive End class
|27-minute mark
|o Top Quarterbacks
o Carolina Panthers at No. 1
|31-minute mark
|o Cornerback class
o Safety class
|33-minute mark
|o Florida’s O’Cyrus Torrence
o Florida’s Anthony Richardson
|37-minute mark
|o Evaluating the Detroit Lions’ past drafts and strategies
|41-minute mark
|o SMU’s prospects
|46-minute mark
|o Boston College’s Zay Flowers
|48-minute mark
|o Quarterbacks in rounds five through seven
|50-minute mark
|o Draft grades sticking with players throughout their careers
o Maryland’s Deonte Banks
|53-minute mark
|o JUCO Prospects
|56-minute mark
|o Commanders Sam Howell
|60-minute mark
|o TCU’s Quentin Johnston