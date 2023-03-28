ESPN Announces Flo Rida’s ‘What a Night’ to be Sunday Night Baseball Anthem

ESPN announced today it is sound tracking its Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Casamigos Tequilla coverage in collaboration with Artist Partner Group / International Music Group and American rapper, singer, and songwriter Flo Rida’s cover of ‘What a Night.’

The cover will be the official anthem of Sunday Night Baseball on ESPN throughout the 2023 season, being featured across broadcast and weekly promotions.

The track is an updated version of the 1970’s song by Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons, taking an iconic classic – and modernizing it for this day and age – just like Major League Baseball (MLB) and their new rollout of rule changes to make the game more action packed than ever before.

“MLB is entering a new era with a faster and more electric game, and we wanted to capture these characteristics within our official anthem,” said Emeka Ofodile, VP Sports Marketing, ESPN. “From the feels of a generational classic to the modern take that’s ushering fans into the future of the sport, ‘What a Night’ more than delivers.”

The MLB Opening Night Telecast Presented by Frontdoor features reigning World Series Champion Houston Astros hosting the Chicago White Sox at 7p ET March 30.

Creative Credits:

ESPN Brand/MLB Marketing:

Laura Gentile – EVP Commercial Marketing

Emeka Ofodile – VP Sports Marketing

Michelle Bella – VP Sports Marketing

Caroline Tilton – Manager Sports Marketing

Genesis Cifuentes – Coordinator Sports Marketing

Emily Fishman – Coordinator Sports Marketing

Grande & Leonard:

Ryan Campbell – Senior Creative Director

Chris McClure – Senior Creative Director

Mike Dominguez – Creative Director

Shaun Leska – Associate Creative Director

Tom O’Hare – Coordinating Producer Editor

Carlos Aristizabal – Producer

Joseph Rea – Associate Producer

Creative Studio