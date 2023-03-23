ESPN MLB Rank is Back! Los Angeles Angels Superstars Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout Grab Top Two Spots

ESPN.com today unveiled its annual list of Major League Baseball’s top 100 players via its 2023 edition of MLB Rank. A significant panel of ESPN baseball experts voted to rank the most elite players in the sport entering the 2023 season.

Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout, having just faced each other in the final out of the 2023 World Baseball Classic Championship Game, topped MLB Rank at Number 1 and Number 2, respectively. Aaron Judge, Manny Machado and Freddie Freeman round out the top five players on the list.

MLB Rank includes analysis from a roundtable of ESPN MLB experts: Alden Gonzalez, Bradford Doolittle, David Schoenfield, Joon Lee and Jesse Rogers, who explain every player’s ranking along with what to expect from them this season.

MLB Rank also includes:

Video breaking down the top 10 players with Buster Olney and Jeff Passan;

and Reaction to the final list from voters Doolittle, Olney, Passan and Schoenfield , today on ESPN+ ;

and , today on ; Kiley McDaniel predicting the next top 100 player on all 30 teams, tomorrow on ESPN+.

ESPN’s MLB Rank initiative continues with Baseball Tonight: Top 100 to air on Sunday, March 26, at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN. Karl Ravech will host, breaking down the best players alongside Passan and analysts Eduardo Pérez and Tim Kurkjian.

