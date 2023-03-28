ESPN Platforms Combine to Nationally Televise NBA G League Playoffs Presented by Google Pixel and NBA G League Finals Presented by YouTube TV Starting March 29

ESPN platforms, including ESPN2, ESPNU and ESPNEWS, will combine to nationally televise nine NBA G League Playoffs games, including all three NBA G League Finals games, beginning on Tuesday, April 4 on ESPNU with John Schriffen, Cory Alexander and David Resnick as the broadcast team.

Coverage of the NBA G League Playoffs will begin with a doubleheader on ESPN2 as the Cleveland Charge take on the Maine Celtics in an Eastern Conference Quarterfinals matchup on Wednesday, Mar. 29 at 2 p.m. ET. The fourth-seed Celtics are led by former NBA players Denzel Valentine and Tony Snell and former first round NBA Draft pick Mfiondu Kabengele. David Resnick and analyst Perry Clark will provide commentary.

The top-seed Long Island Nets, who previously held a 16-game winning streak this season, will look to avenge their losses to both teams as they play the winner of the Celtics and Charge matchup on Friday, Mar. 31 at 12 p.m. on ESPN2 with commentary from John Schriffen.

Wednesday’s doubleheader on ESPN2 continues as the South Bay Lakers and Scotty Pippen Jr. host the defending NBA G League Champions Rio Grande Valley Vipers and the G League leader in total points, Darius Days, at 4 p.m. with Kevin Fitzgerald and Fran Fraschilla calling the action.

The winner of Tuesday’s contest between the Fort Wayne Mad Ants and the Capital City Go-Go will go on to face the defending Eastern Conference Champion Delaware Blue Coats and the reigning NBA G League Rookie of the Year and 2023 AT&T Slam Dunk Champion Mac McClung on Thursday, Mar. 30, at 4 p.m. on ESPN2 with David Resnick and analyst Perry Clark on the call.

2023 ESPN NBA G League Playoffs Schedule

Date Time (ET) Event Platform Wed, Mar. 29 2 p.m. Cleveland Charge vs. Maine Celtics (Quarterfinal) ESPN2 Wed, Mar. 29 4 p.m. Rio Grande Valley Vipers vs. South Bay Lakers (Quarterfinal) ESPN2 Thu, Mar. 30 4 p.m. NBA G League Playoffs Presented by Google Pixel (Semifinal) ESPN2 Fri, Mar. 31 12 p.m. NBA G League Playoffs Presented by Google Pixel (Semifinal) ESPN2 Sun, Apr. 2 8 p.m. NBA G League Playoffs Presented by Google Pixel (Conference Finals) ESPNU Sun, Apr. 2 10 p.m. NBA G League Playoffs Presented by Google Pixel (Conference Finals) ESPNU Tue, Apr. 4 9 p.m. NBA G League Finals Presented by YouTube TV ESPNU Thu, Apr.6 8:30 p.m. NBA G League Finals Presented by YouTube TV ESPNEWS Sun, Apr. 9 8:30 p.m. NBA G League Finals Presented by YouTube TV (if necessary) ESPNU

For the full playoff schedule: 2023 NBA G League Playoffs Schedule.

All ESPN programming is available to stream on the ESPN App.

