ESPN Tournament Challenge: Second Chance Game Gives Fans a Reset for Sweet 16

Through the first weekend of tournament play, no perfect brackets remain in either men’s or women’s ESPN Tournament Challenge games.

In the women’s tournament, No. 1 Stanford’s loss to No. 8 Ole Miss in the second round of the Seattle 4 Region last night eliminated the one remaining perfect bracket.

For the third year in a row, the last perfect men’s bracket was knocked out in the First Round when 16 Fairleigh Dickinson took down No. 1 Purdue in the East Region on Friday night.

Yes, there is a Second Chance!

When it comes to ESPN Tournament Challenge no one is perfect, literally. But if you’re sore about the non-basketball fan in your group who’s now in 1st place after blindly picking schools starting with “F” – Fairleigh Dickinson, Furman, Florida Atlantic – we’ve got you covered.

ESPN’s Tournament Challenge Second Chance gives every fan a fresh start with more opportunities to win prizes by choosing the winners of the remaining 15 men’s tournament games.

Fans can submit Second Chance brackets until Thursday, March 23 , at about 6:30 p.m. ET , when No. 3 Kansas State meets No. 7 Michigan State in the first game of the Sweet 16.

, at about , when No. 3 Kansas State meets No. 7 Michigan State in the first game of the Sweet 16. Similar to the regular ESPN Tournament Challenge, fans who pick the National Champion will be automatically entered into a random drawing to win one of 10 Grand Prizes of $2,000 each .

. Also, in celebration of the 25th Anniversary of the Men’s Tournament Challenge, fans who fill out and complete 25 Second Chance brackets will have an opportunity to win one of 25 randomly drawn Amazon Gift Cards for $200.

Fans can complete and submit Second Chance brackets on the ESPN Tournament Challenge App, ESPN Fantasy App, ESPN App, or on ESPN.com. Like all ESPN Fantasy games, Tournament Challenge Second Chance is free to play.

Tournament Coverage Across ESPN Platforms

In addition to all of the information and features of ESPN’s Tournament Challenge game, as well as exclusive coverage of the entire women’s tournament on ESPN platforms, fans can access comprehensive coverage of the men’s and women’s tournaments including scores, news, analysis, and feature stories on ESPN.com and the ESPN App.

