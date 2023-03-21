Exclusively on PGA TOUR LIVE ESPN+: Four-Stream Coverage of World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club in Texas

Marquee, Featured matches include top three players in world: Scheffler, Rahm, McIlroy

Also Homa, Finau, Schauffele, Hovland, Zalatoris, Fitzpatrick, Fowler, more

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will stream exclusive, four-feed coverage of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play from Austin Country Club in Austin, Texas, the only match play tournament on the PGA TOUR.

Coverage begins tomorrow at 10:15 a.m. ET , continues through Saturday, March 25.

, continues through Saturday, March 25. The event features a unique match play format with 64 players divided into 16 four-player groups, including 42 of the top 50 players in the world , nine major winners and four FedExCup champions.

, nine major winners and four FedExCup champions. During the first three rounds Wednesday through Friday, players in each group will play 18-hole matches against each other to determine the 16 players who advance to the weekend’s single elimination rounds.

to the weekend’s single elimination rounds. Marquee and Featured matches on Wednesday and Thursday include the top three players in the world: 1 Scottie Scheffler, No. 2 Jon Rahm, No. 3 Rory McIlroy .

. The Featured Holes feed will cover the par-3 Nos. 4, 7 and 11, along with the par-4 13th on the Pete Dye-designed course.

on the Pete Dye-designed course. ESPN+ Bonus Coverage of other top matches in progress will begin when the initial Marquee Match and Featured Matches complete their rounds.

WEDNESDAY | March 22

Main Feed starts at 10:15 a.m. ET

Featured Holes coverage begins at 11 a.m. ET

Marquee Match | 10:30 a.m. ET

Schauffele vs. Davis

Xander Schauffele – No. 7 world ranking, three wins in 2022 (Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Travelers Championship, Genesis Scottish Open), seven-time TOUR winner, Olympic Gold medalist

Cam Davis – TOUR winner (2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic)

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Rahm vs. Fowler

Jon Rahm – No. 1 in FedExCup rankings, No. 2 world ranking, three wins in 2023 (Sentry Tournament of Champions, The American Express, The Genesis Invitational), 2021 U.S. Open champion, 10-time TOUR winner

Rickie Fowler – Five-time TOUR winner, 2010 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

Featured Matches | 10:15 a.m. ET

Fitzpatrick vs. Spaun

Matt Fitzpatrick – No. 13 world ranking, 2022 U.S. Open champion, eight wins on DP World Tour

J. Spaun – TOUR winner (2022 Texas Valero Open)

McIlroy vs. Stallings

Rory McIlroy – No. 3 world ranking, three-time and defending FedExCup champion, 23-time TOUR winner, four-time major champion, three-time PGA TOUR Player of the Year, 2015 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play winner

Scott Stallings – Three-time TOUR winner

At 2 p.m. ET, coverage will transition to two Featured Match feeds and two Featured Hole streams.

Featured Match – McIlroy vs. Stallings

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Hovland vs. Kuchar

Viktor Hovland – No. 9 world ranking, three-time TOUR winner, two DP World Tour victories

Matt Kuchar – Nine-time TOUR winner, 2013 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play winner

Featured Match – Rahm vs. Fowler

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Scheffler vs. Riley

Scottie Scheffler – No. 1 world ranking, No. 3 in FedExCup standings, defending WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play champion, 2023 THE PLAYERS Championship winner, back-to-back WM Phoenix Open winner (2023, 2022), 2022 PGA TOUR Player of the Year, reigning Masters champion, four wins in 2022

Davis Riley – Lost 2022 Valspar Championship in playoff to Sam Burns

Featured Hole 1 – No. 11 | Par 3

Featured Hole 2 – No. 13 | Par 4

THURSDAY | March 23

Main Feed starts at 10:15 a.m. ET

Featured Holes coverage begins at 11 a.m. ET

Marquee Match | 11:30 a.m. ET

Spieth vs. Montgomery

Jordan Spieth – 2015 FedExCup champion, three-time major champion, 13-time TOUR winner, No. 14 world ranking

Taylor Montgomery – No. 18 in current FedExCup standings, four top 10 finishes this season

Featured Matches | 10:15 a.m. ET

Finau vs. Meronk

Tony Finau – No. 8 in current FedExCup standings, No. 12 world ranking, won three times in 2022, including the Cadence Bank Houston Open and back-to-back victories at the 3M Open and Rocket Mortgage Classic

Adrian Meronk – Two wins on DP World Tour

Zalatoris vs. English

Will Zalatoris – No. 8 world ranking, earned first TOUR win at 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, five top-10 major finishes, 2021 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

Harris English – Four-time TOUR winner

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Homa vs. Kisner

Max Homa – No. 6 world ranking, No. 2 in FedExCup standings, two wins this season (Fortinet Championship, Farmers Insurance Open), six-time TOUR winner

Kevin Kisner – Four-time TOUR winner, 2019 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play winner

Burns vs. Scott

Sam Burns – No. 15 world ranking, four-time TOUR winner, two wins in 2022 (Valspar Championship, Charles Schwab Challenge)

Adam Scott – 14-time TOUR winner, 2013 Masters champion

At 2 p.m. ET, coverage will transition to two Featured Match feeds and two Featured Hole streams.

Featured Match – Homa vs. Kisner

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: McIlroy vs. McCarthy

Denny McCarthy – Korn Ferry Tour winner

Featured Match – Spieth vs. Montgomery

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Fitzpatrick vs. Lee

Min Woo Lee – Two wins on DP World Tour, T-6 at 2023 THE PLAYERS Championship

Featured Hole – No. 11 | Par 3

Featured Hole – No. 13 | Par 4

Four-Feed Coverage of World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play

Exclusively on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will follow a similar schedule Friday, determined following Thursday’s matches.

The four feeds available on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ include:

Main Feed – The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event.

– The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event. Marquee Group – Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action.

– Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action. Featured Holes – Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes.

– Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes. Featured Groups – Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage following two concurrent featured groups, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

Continuing its unprecedented level of extended and expanded coverage in 2023, this second calendar year of PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will present fans with more than 4,300 live and exclusive hours covering 35 tournaments, including 13 of the TOUR’s designated events and at least 28 tournaments with four full days of coverage and four simultaneous live feeds each day. PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ is part of the TOUR’s nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

All ESPN+ subscribers have access to PGA TOUR LIVE, at no additional cost, in addition to more than 22,000 other live sporting events, acclaimed studio programs, original series and documentaries, as well as the complete library of ESPN 30 for 30 films.

About PGA TOUR

By showcasing golf’s greatest players, the PGA TOUR engages, inspires and positively impacts our fans, partners and communities worldwide.

The PGA TOUR, headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, co-sanctions tournaments on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, PGA TOUR Canada and administers the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament and PGA TOUR University. TOUR members represent the world’s best players, hailing from 25 countries and territories. Showcasing the biggest moments in the sport with history and legacy on the line, the PGA TOUR has long-term domestic distribution partnerships for broadcast coverage on CBS, NBC and Golf Channel and video streaming service on ESPN+. Internationally, PGA TOUR coverage is available across 200+ countries and territories in 27 languages via 44 broadcast and digital partners. Virtually all tournaments are organized as non-profit organizations to maximize charitable giving, and to date, tournaments across all Tours have generated more than $3.37 billion.

Fans can follow the PGA TOUR on the new PGA TOUR app and PGATOUR.COM, and on social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram (in Spanish, Korean and Japanese), LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter (in English and Spanish), WeChat, Weibo, Toutiao, Douyin and LINE.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks and exclusive editorial content from dozens of ESPN writers and reporters. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to more than 24.9 million subscribers. Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $9.99 a month (or $99.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices).

###